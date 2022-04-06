Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

TRAVEL: What are the Covid rules for international arrivals in Spain in April?

Travel rules change rapidly during the pandemic, and if you're planning on travelling to Spain, you will need to know what you need in order to enter the country. Here's what you need to know if you're coming to Spain this April.

Published: 6 April 2022 09:38 CEST
Travellers to Spain
What do you need to know to enter Spain? Photo: JAIME REINA / AFP

EU travellers

All travellers visiting Spain from other EU countries by air and sea must fill out Spain’s health control form found here, before entering the country. This will give you a QR code, which you will need to show authorities both before you board and when you arrive.

Travellers arriving from EU/EEA countries can enter Spain without the need to provide any negative Covid tests or vaccination certificates, but only if they are travelling from a country that has been deemed safe because of its epidemiological situation and is not on the at-risk list.

Unfortunately, all EU countries are on the high-risk list currently, meaning most EU travellers will need to show proof of full vaccination, a Covid-19 recovery certificate or a negative test to visit Spain. Be sure to check here to see the updated list of EU countries, in case yours has been classified as safe. 

If you are an EU citizen and you are arriving from an EU at-risk country or area, you must show your EU Digital Covid Certificate in order to enter Spain. This should be uploaded to the health control form before you travel.

The EU Digital Certificate shows one of three things:

  • That you have been vaccinated against Covid-19. According to the Spanish government, your vaccination certificate must have been issued at least 14 days after the date of administration of the complete course of vaccination. However, if you received your last vaccine does more than 270 days (nine months) ago, your certificate must show the administration of a booster dose as well. 
  • You have a negative Covid test result. The diagnostic certificate must be a negative PCR or similar test (NAAT-type test) issued less than 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain, or a negative antigen test, issued less than 24 hours before arriving in Spain.
  • You have a recovery certificate from Covid-19. The recovery certificate must be issued by the relevant authorities or medical service at least 11 days after the first positive test result. The certificate will no longer be valid 180 days after the date of your test. 

Spanish citizens and residents

If you are a Spanish national returning to Spain or a resident of Spain coming back after a trip, you can show your EU Digital Covid Certificate to enter the country. 

This shows that you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, have a negative test result or that you have a recovery certificate. 

Spanish residents and nationals who haven’t been vaccinated against Covid-19 can enter with a negative Covid-19 test. This can be a NAAT or PCR test obtained 72 hours before arrival in Spain or an antigen test, taken within the last 24 hours. 

All residents and citizens of Spain must also fill out Spain’s health control form found here

READ ALSO: Spain reduces validity of antigen tests for travellers from 48 to 24 hours

Non-EU travellers

A Spanish health control form must be completed by all non-EU travellers, which can be found here

On March 28th, the Spanish government again extended the temporary restrictions for non-essential travel from most third countries for another month, until April 30th 2022.

This means that Britons, Americans and other non-EU/Schengen travellers who are neither vaccinated nor recently recovered from Covid-19 will not be able to visit Spain for tourism over Easter or in April 2022. 

READ ALSO – TRAVEL: Unvaccinated non-EU tourists still can’t visit Spain in April

In February 2022, the Spanish government announced that tourists from third countries who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months can visit Spain, even if they haven’t been fully vaccinated against Covid or if their Covid vaccination certificate has expired because they haven’t had a booster shot.

According to Spain’s Health Ministry, recovery certificates accepted as valid are those “issued at least 11 days after the first positive NAAT or RAT, and up to a maximum of 180 days after the date of sampling”.

NAATs – nucleic acid amplification tests – are usually PCR tests whereas RATs stand for rapid antigen tests. The Covid test must have been carried out by an accredited laboratory; self-test kits are not valid. 

READ ALSO: Spain allows entry of non-EU travellers if they have recovery certificate

Unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen tourists aged 18 or over who do not have a recovery certificate can still not enter Spain. 

Children under 12 years of age are not required to present a health certificate of any kind.

Unvaccinated 12 to 17-year-olds from non-EU countries are allowed to enter Spain if they present a negative PCR test. 

Vaccine certificates must show:

  • Your full name
  • Date of vaccination
  • Type of vaccine
  • Number of doses that have been administered
  • The issuing country
  • The organisation that issued the vaccine certificate

The Spanish government states that the vaccine certificate must have been issued at least 14 days after the date of the final dose of the complete vaccination course.

If your last vaccine dose was administered more than 270 days (nine months) ago though, it must also show a booster shot. 

Spain accepts vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency EMA.

You may also enter Spain without being fully vaccinated or having a recovery certificate if you meet one of the Spanish government’s very specific list of ‘exceptional circumstances’. This includes those that have a visa or residency for an EU country, are a student in an EU country or are professional health workers. The full list of exceptions can be found here

Only those travelling from a country that is deemed safe with a low incidence Covid-19 can enter Spain without the need for a negative test or a vaccination certificate. The list of these countries changes regularly, but currently includes China (incl. Hong Kong), Macao, Taiwan, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. You can check the list here

The Spanish government states that those travelling from a country deemed high-risk must also present a negative Covid test, along with a vaccination or recovery certificate. No countries are currently on the high-risk list, but it is updated regularly and can be found here

With regards to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the EU has now barred all Russian-owned, Russian-controlled and Russian-registered planes from all of its airspace, including the airspace over Spain. They will not be able to take off or land anywhere in the EU, or fly over EU airspace. This includes commercial airlines and private jets.

All flight connections between Spain and Ukraine have been cancelled, and Ukraine has also closed its airspace. There is, however, no travel ban on Russia, so people can still travel between Spain and Russia on either a non-Russian airline or by road, rail or sea. 

Russia has retaliated by closing its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including Spain, so Russian tourists may not be able to fly home again and may have to resort to other modes of transport. 

Commercial airlines are also avoiding airspace around Moldova and Belarus, following Russia’s invasion.

As non-EU nationals tourists from Russia must be fully vaccinated or have a recovery certificate in order to travel to Spain, although Spain does not recognise the Sputnik vaccine. 

British

Travellers from the UK follow the same rules as the rest of the third countries, meaning that those over the age of 18 can only enter Spain if they have been fully vaccinated or have a recovery certificate from the last six months. Those aged between 12 and 17 (who have not yet turned 18) can enter by showing a negative PCR test.

READ ALSO – TRAVEL: Spain to allow unvaccinated UK teens to enter with PCR 

Americans

In order to enter Spain, those aged 18 and over who are travelling from the US must show proof that they are fully vaccinated and have received the last required dose of their Covid-19 vaccine no less than 14 days, and no more than 270 days (nine months), prior to arrival in Spain.

Like those from other non-EU countries, they can now also show a recovery certificate issued in the last six months. Those aged 12-17 can enter by showing a negative PCR test. Read here to find out the full details for Americans travelling to Spain. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COVID-19 RULES

What are the Covid-19 rules for travel between the US and Spain in April 2022?

Travel between the US and Spain has resumed, but what are the latest rules you need to know regarding vaccination, Covid-19 recovery status and other documentation you have to present?

Published: 30 March 2022 10:19 CEST
Updated: 2 April 2022 08:47 CEST
What are the Covid-19 rules for travel between the US and Spain in April 2022?

Travel from US to Spain 

In order to enter Spain, those travelling from the US must show proof that they are fully vaccinated, or have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days.

On March 29th, Spanish authorities confirmed that Americans and other non-EU/Schengen travellers who are neither vaccinated nor recently recovered from Covid-19 will still not be able to visit Spain for tourism over Easter or in April 2022. 

READ ALSO – TRAVEL: Unvaccinated non-EU tourists still can’t visit Spain in April

Fully vaccinated travellers

If you are entering Spain on the basis that you are vaccinated, you must have received the last required dose of their Covid-19 vaccine no less than 14 days, and no more than 270 days (9 months), prior to arrival in Spain.

The US embassy in Spain states that if more than 270 days (9 months) have passed since receiving the last required dose of their Covid-19 vaccine, travellers must show proof of having received a booster shot at least 14 days prior to arrival in Spain.  

Spain accepts all Covid vaccines which have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and World Health Organisation (WHO). 

Any children or teenagers aged 17 and under are now exempt from having to show a vaccination certificate in Spain, however those aged 12 to 17 must show a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours (if they can’t show a recovery certificate). 

Over 18s who are not vaccinated and have not recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months are still not allowed to enter. 

READ ALSO: Spain allows entry of non-EU travellers if they have recovery certificate

Recovered travellers 

In February 2022, new rules came into effect to allow those who are unvaccinated, but who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months to enter Spain.

According to Spain’s Health Ministry, recovery certificates accepted as valid are those “issued at least 11 days after the first positive NAAT or RAT, and up to a maximum of 180 days after the date of sampling”.

NAATs – nucleic acid amplification tests – are usually PCR tests whereas RATs stand for rapid antigen tests. The Covid test must have been carried out by an accredited laboratory; self-test kits are not valid. 

Unvaccinated Americans who are residents in Spain are not required to be vaccinated in order to return to Spain, however they will have to get tested within 24 hours before their arrival in for antigen tests and 72 hours for PCR. 

READ ALSO: Spain reduces validity of antigen tests for travellers from 48 to 24 hours

Documents

All travellers to Spain, regardless of age, must also fill out the Spain Travel Health form prior to arrival, which can be found here. You can also access it by downloading the SpTH app in Google Play Store or iTunes App Store for each traveller.  

Once this has been filled out, travellers will receive a QR code which they must present before boarding and again once they arrive in Spain. This must be done, even if you are transiting through Spain on your way to another country.

READ ALSO: A step-by-step guide on how to fill out Spain’s Health Control Form

There is no need to quarantine upon arrival in Spain. Spain has also recently scrapped quarantines for mild and asymptomatic cases.

However, Spain’s Health Ministry recommends that infected people limit contact and wear a mask at all times. 

Quarantines will remain mandatory for serious cases and those classified as part of the high-risk or vulnerable population, which includes those over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed people and pregnant women. 

You may have to quarantine at your own expense unless you have adequate health insurance which covers you.

Rules and restrictions on the ground in Spain

While most of the Covid restrictions have been relaxed, there are still some which remain in place across Spain. These vary a lot between different regions, so it will depend on where you travel to within Spain. These could include capacity limits at certain venues.

In all of Spain, face masks are required in all indoor public venues and public transport, although the Spanish government has promised to remove the rule “very soon”. They are no longer required outdoors, unless a safe distance from others can’t be maintained. 

Travel from Spain to the US

All non-US citizens who travel to the US by air must be fully vaccinated in order to be able to board the plane. This means that those from Spain can show their EU Digital Covid Certificates as proof.

The United States will accept all vaccines that have been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the FDA.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you are considered fully vaccinated if at least two weeks (14 days) have passed since your last dose. This means a full series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine – one dose for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine and two doses for all others, including “mix and match combination of accepted Covid-19 vaccines administered at least 17 days apart”. 

It also states that unlike Spain and the EU “A booster dose is not needed to meet this requirement”.

Negative Covid-19 Test

All air passengers, regardless of vaccination status, who want to enter the US over two years old, are also required to show a negative Covid-19 test result taken no more than one day before travel, or documentation showing that they have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 90 days, before they board their flight.

These can either be antigen tests or PCR tests. Self-administered antigen tests are not allowed unless they have been carried out with a telehealth provider, which has been authorised by the FDA.

According to the CDC tests must show the following information:

  1. Type of test (indicating it is a NAAT or antigen test)
  2. Entity issuing the result (e.g., laboratory, healthcare entity, or telehealth service)
  3. Sample collection date
    • A negative test result must show the sample was taken no more than 1 day before the flight.
    • A positive test result for documentation of recovery from Covid-19 must show the sample was taken within 90 days before the flight.
  4. Information that identifies the person (full name plus at least one other identifier such as date of birth or passport number)
  5. Test result

Recovery Certificate

The US Embassy in Spain states: “If you recently recovered from COVID-19, you may travel with documentation of recovery from Covid-19 (i.e., your positive COVID-19 viral test result on a sample taken no more than 90 days before the flight’s departure from a foreign country and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel)”.

All passengers will also be required to confirm this in the form of an attestation that the information they present is true.

Those who are US citizens or permanent US residents and are returning from Spain will not need to show this to enter.

SHOW COMMENTS