TRAVEL: What are the Covid rules for international arrivals in Spain in April?
Travel rules change rapidly during the pandemic, and if you're planning on travelling to Spain, you will need to know what you need in order to enter the country. Here's what you need to know if you're coming to Spain this April.
Published: 6 April 2022 09:38 CEST
What do you need to know to enter Spain? Photo: JAIME REINA / AFP
What are the Covid-19 rules for travel between the US and Spain in April 2022?
Travel between the US and Spain has resumed, but what are the latest rules you need to know regarding vaccination, Covid-19 recovery status and other documentation you have to present?
Published: 30 March 2022 10:19 CEST
Updated: 2 April 2022 08:47 CEST
