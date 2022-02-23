For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
Seven reasons to get Spanish nationality (and four not to)
If you’re a long-term resident in Spain, the question of taking Spanish nationality might have crossed your mind. So what are the pros and cons of acquiring Spanish citizenship through residency according to a foreign resident who has done just that?
Published: 23 February 2022 17:11 CET
Overall, the pros of becoming Spanish outweigh the cons, but you will have to live in Spain a long time before you can get citizenship. Photo: Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs
PETS
EXPLAINED: The rules for having a pet in Spain under the new animal protection law
Spain’s Animal Protection Law is set to receive full legislative approval on Friday, a bill which includes a wide array of recommendations and prohibitions aimed at giving pets and other animals greater protection against abuse and abandonment.
Published: 16 February 2022 11:59 CET
