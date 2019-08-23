Spanish word of the day: 'Chapuzón'

<p> </p><p>Today's Word of the Day means to take a dip into water. Let’s see some examples:</p><ul><li><i>Después de la comida me voy a dar un chapuzón en la piscina. </i></li></ul><p> After lunch, I'm going to take a dip in the pool.</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Si tienes mucho calor lo mejor es darse un chapuzón, el agua del mar es muy refrescante.</i></li></ul><p> If you are very hot it is best to take a dip, seawater is very refreshing.</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Al salir de la sauna me di un chapuzón en agua helada. </i></li></ul><p> When I went out of the sauna I went for a dip in the cold water.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Remember not to mistake it with<a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20181005/spanish-word-of-the-day-chapuza"> <i>chapuza</i> </a>,that is a similar word but means a botched job!</p><p> </p><p>This song called el Verano, talks about the summer, going to the beach and <i>chapuzones</i>!</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='5jJwYqOKObc' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p><strong>Pronunciation:</strong></p><p>chah-poo-thohn</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p> </p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p> </p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190723/how-to-talk-about-the-heatwave-like-a-true-spaniard">How to complain about the heatwave like a true Spaniard</a></strong></p>