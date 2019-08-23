Spain's news in English

Spanish word of the day: 'Chapuzón'

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 August 2019
09:00 CEST+02:00
Spanish word of the day: 'Chapuzón'
It's summer in Spain and there's nothing better than taking a 'chapuzón'to cool off in this hot weather!

 

Today's Word of the Day means to take a dip into water. Let’s see some examples:

  • Después de la comida me voy a dar un chapuzón en la piscina.

      After lunch, I'm going to take a dip in the pool.

 

  • Si tienes mucho calor lo mejor es darse un chapuzón, el agua del mar es muy refrescante.

       If you are very hot it is best to take a dip, seawater is very refreshing.

 

  • Al salir de la sauna me di un chapuzón en agua helada.

       When I went out of the sauna I went for a dip in the cold water.

 

 

Remember not to mistake it with chapuza ,that is a similar word but means a botched job!

 

This song called el Verano, talks about the summer, going to the beach and chapuzones!

Pronunciation:

chah-poo-thohn

Check out our other word of the day posts

 

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

 

READ ALSO: How to complain about the heatwave like a true Spaniard

 
