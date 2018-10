So, what does it mean?

Chapuza as an adjective can be used to refer to a “mess”, an “botched or shoddy job”, or "swindle or trick”. Here are some examples:

Todo lo que haces es una chapuza!

Everything you do is shoddy!

No podemos entregar esta chapuza.

We can't hand in this botched job.

El tío tenía muchas ganas de e hizo chapuza en el juego.

The guy really wanted to win and resorted to playing dirty tricks.

The verb chapuzar is to put your head under water or to go head first into water:

Chapuzó el plato en el fregadero

He dunked the plate in the sink

Pronunciation

cha-pu-tha

t∫apu'θaɾ

