Spanish Word of the Day: 'Estrenar'

This is one of those Spanish words that doesn't have an exact translation in English.

Why have we chosen the word?

It seems fitting to start our word of the day series with a verb that means "first time" or the beginning of something.

It also doesn't have one exact translation into English, which makes estrenar one of those times when Spanish really hits the nail on the head in just one word.

So, what does it mean?

The verb “estrenar” basically means to do, wear or use something for the first time. It can be used in a few exact cases.

Wearing clothes or generally using something for the first time:

Ayer estrené el vestido

Yesterday I wore the dress for the first time.

Voy a estrenar la sartén que me regalaste

I am going to use the new frying pan you bought me.

It can also be used when talking about starting at a new job or in a new position:

La semana que viene se estrena como cocinero

Next week he will debut as a chef.

It is also used when talking about a new film or theatre show

Se estrenará la nueva película de James Bond la semana que viene.

The new James Bond film will premiere next week.

Finally, we can use it to describe something brand new by saying sin estrenar. Here's an example:

Tengo muchos zapatos sin estrenar en casa.

I have lots of brand new shoes at home.

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.