How to complain about the heatwave like a true Spaniard

<p>During a heatwave – <i>ola de calor </i>- the only acceptable way to start a conversation is with: “Ay, qué calor!”</p><p>But don’t stop there. Just as the Eskimos (allegedly) have a thousand words for snow, so the Spanish have a countless ways to express just how hot they are feeling. (@MariaMego) <a href="https://twitter.com/MariaMego/status/899663140681637888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 21, 2017</a></blockquote></div></div><p><i><strong>Estoy (muy) sudado(a) </strong></i>— I’m (very) sweaty.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Sé que están agobiados con la <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OlaDeCalor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OlaDeCalor</a>, pero ya saben que para mi esto es la gloria. Donde esté una buena sudada que se quiten abrigos, nieves, fríos y tembleques. 🌞🌞🌞 Sube un par de graditos más, Lorenzo! 🌞🌞🌞 <a href="https://t.co/ogUDPKYuCB">pic.twitter.com/ogUDPKYuCB</a></p>— Iván Rodríguez ⭐ (@TwittBoy) <a href="https://twitter.com/TwittBoy/status/1024597027320152064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><strong><i>¡Estoy sudando como un pollo!</i></strong> — I’m sweating like a chicken! (The Spanish equivalent of sweating like a pig).</p><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Que apaguen el horno que yo ya estoy hecha...😰 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/madrid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#madrid</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/calor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#calor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OlaDeCalor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OlaDeCalor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mu%C3%A9rome?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Muérome</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/horno?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#horno</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AgostoenMadrid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AgostoenMadrid</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Felizlunes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Felizlunes</a> ☄️☄️☄️ <a href="https://t.co/F3oHcXvWzb">pic.twitter.com/F3oHcXvWzb</a></p>— maría granero (@mariagranero9) <a href="https://twitter.com/mariagranero9/status/894603418794328064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 7, 2017</a></blockquote></div></div><p><i><strong>Me estoy asando</strong></i> — I’m roasting.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Me estoy asando <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/oladecalor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#oladecalor</a> <a href="http://t.co/AFKLwCQi0u">pic.twitter.com/AFKLwCQi0u</a></p>— Una chica por Madrid (@UnachicaporMad) <a href="https://twitter.com/UnachicaporMad/status/618508706259566592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 7, 2015</a></blockquote></div><p><i><strong>Estoy cocido(a)</strong></i> — I’m boiling.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533210040_Depositphotos_10854191_s-2015.jpg" style="width: 499px; height: 329px;" /><i><span style="font-size:11px;">Photo: lucidwaters/<a href="https://depositphotos.com/10854191/stock-photo-weather-photos-heat-wave.html">Depositphotos</a></span></i></p><p><i><strong>Me muero de calor!</strong></i> – I’m dying of heat.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Comenzamos <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Agosto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Agosto</a> con <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OlaDeCalor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OlaDeCalor</a> 🌞. Si vas a conducir:✅ Mantente bien hidratado🥤💦, el calor provoca fatiga.✅ No dejes dentro de un coche estacionado niños o mascotas🧒🐶.✅ Ni se te ocurra tirar una colilla a la vía 🚭🔥.Más consejos: <a href="https://t.co/ENGwpYeT4a">https://t.co/ENGwpYeT4a</a> <a href="https://t.co/jJowp0Kspu">pic.twitter.com/jJowp0Kspu</a></p>— Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) <a href="https://twitter.com/DGTes/status/1024548557611847680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><i><strong>¡Ay qué calor!</strong></i> — It’s so hot!</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Khaleesi News informa:"Vuelve la ola de calor" 🐉<a href="https://t.co/VA6yZEswHi">https://t.co/VA6yZEswHi</a></p>— Juego de Tronos™ (@JuegoDeTronosTM) <a href="https://twitter.com/JuegoDeTronosTM/status/1024246393748299776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>But remember, this is a fairly typical Spanish summer, and here are the phrases to prove it. :</p><p><i><strong>En agosto, sandía y melón buen refresco son</strong></i> — In August, watermelon and melon are good refreshment.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1533210452_Depositphotos_2622449_s-2015.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 335px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: artijazz/<a href="https://depositphotos.com/2622449/stock-photo-watermelon-and-water-splash.html">Depositphotos</a></i></span></p><p><i><strong>Agosto, fríe el rostro </strong></i>— August fries your face!</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Y esto, amiguitos, es lo que pasa cuando entras y sales del Corte Inglés en plena ola de calor. <a href="https://t.co/JYeXk4Vhus">pic.twitter.com/JYeXk4Vhus</a></p>— Tuitiritero (@Tuitiritero) <a href="https://twitter.com/Tuitiritero/status/1024416400507654145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>Just remember to do all you can to avoid suffering <i>un golpe de calor</i> - heatstroke! </p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180731/how-to-avoid-heatstroke-summer-spain">How to avoid heatstroke when Spain starts to sizzle</a></strong></p>