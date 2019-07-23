How to complain about the heatwave like a true Spaniard

During a heatwave – ola de calor - the only acceptable way to start a conversation is with: “Ay, qué calor!”

But don’t stop there. Just as the Eskimos (allegedly) have a thousand words for snow, so the Spanish have a countless ways to express just how hot they are feeling.

En español hay muchas formas de llamar a esta intensa #OlaDeCalor 🔥🌞:



Acaloramiento

Ardor

Bochorno

Calorina

Calorón

Chajuán

Chicharrera 🇨🇴

Estuosidad

Fervor

Flama

Fogaje

Quemazón

Resistero



¿Echa alguna en falta? ¡Ayúdenos a poner nombre a este infierno! pic.twitter.com/DUgzoN1BXQ — RAE (@RAEinforma) June 25, 2019

Here are a few of our favourites:

¡Me achicharro!: It's scorching.

Que sepas que a partir del miércoles llega una súper #oladecalor (como si no fuera suficiente con el que ya hace).



Según @AEMET_Esp tendremos temperaturas en torno a los 40ºC en gran parte de la Península... incluso por la noche esto será un horno.



Sí, qué bien... 👇 pic.twitter.com/zcblhDoLPw — Xavi Gassó (@XaviGasso) July 30, 2018

¡Qué horno!: It's like an oven out there!

¡Hace un sol de justicia!: It's as hot as hell!

OLA DE CALOR ➡️ KOALA DE CALOR

(Perdón) pic.twitter.com/v8VY00Cdoo — Sara Vegas Martín (@sara_vmartin) August 1, 2018

Hace un calor tremendo — It’s scorching hot.

Hace tanto calor que no estoy segura de si sacar la cabeza por la ventana o meterla en el horno. #OladeCalor pic.twitter.com/bBh8E6Ku1a — María M. (@MariaMego) August 21, 2017

Estoy (muy) sudado(a) — I’m (very) sweaty.

Sé que están agobiados con la #OlaDeCalor, pero ya saben que para mi esto es la gloria. Donde esté una buena sudada que se quiten abrigos, nieves, fríos y tembleques. 🌞🌞🌞 Sube un par de graditos más, Lorenzo! 🌞🌞🌞 pic.twitter.com/ogUDPKYuCB — Iván Rodríguez ⭐ (@TwittBoy) August 1, 2018

¡Estoy sudando como un pollo! — I’m sweating like a chicken! (The Spanish equivalent of sweating like a pig).

Me estoy asando — I’m roasting.

Estoy cocido(a) — I’m boiling.



Photo: lucidwaters/Depositphotos

Me muero de calor! – I’m dying of heat.

Comenzamos #Agosto con #OlaDeCalor 🌞. Si vas a conducir:



✅ Mantente bien hidratado🥤💦, el calor provoca fatiga.

✅ No dejes dentro de un coche estacionado niños o mascotas🧒🐶.

✅ Ni se te ocurra tirar una colilla a la vía 🚭🔥.



Más consejos: https://t.co/ENGwpYeT4a pic.twitter.com/jJowp0Kspu — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) August 1, 2018

¡Ay qué calor! — It’s so hot!

Khaleesi News informa:



"Vuelve la ola de calor" 🐉https://t.co/VA6yZEswHi — Juego de Tronos™ (@JuegoDeTronosTM) July 31, 2018

But remember, this is a fairly typical Spanish summer, and here are the phrases to prove it. :

En agosto, sandía y melón buen refresco son — In August, watermelon and melon are good refreshment.



Photo: artijazz/Depositphotos

Agosto, fríe el rostro — August fries your face!

Y esto, amiguitos, es lo que pasa cuando entras y sales del Corte Inglés en plena ola de calor. pic.twitter.com/JYeXk4Vhus — Tuitiritero (@Tuitiritero) July 31, 2018

Just remember to do all you can to avoid suffering un golpe de calor - heatstroke!

