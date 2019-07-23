Spain's news in English

How to complain about the heatwave like a true Spaniard

23 July 2019
How to complain about the heatwave like a true Spaniard
23 July 2019
Come rain or shine, everyone likes to talk about the weather. And the Spanish have dozens of ways to complain about a heatwave.

During a heatwave – ola de calor - the only acceptable way to start a conversation is with: “Ay, qué calor!”

But don’t stop there. Just as the Eskimos (allegedly) have a thousand words for snow, so the Spanish have a countless ways to express just how hot they are feeling.

 

Here are a few of our favourites:

¡Me achicharro!: It's scorching.

¡Qué horno!: It's like an oven out there!

READ ALSO: 

¡Hace un sol de justicia!: It's as hot as hell!

Hace un calor tremendo — It’s scorching hot.

Estoy (muy) sudado(a) — I’m (very) sweaty.

¡Estoy sudando como un pollo! — I’m sweating like a chicken! (The Spanish equivalent of sweating like a pig).

Me estoy asando — I’m roasting.

Estoy cocido(a) — I’m boiling.


Photo: lucidwaters/Depositphotos

Me muero de calor! – I’m dying of heat.

¡Ay qué calor! — It’s so hot!

But remember, this is a fairly typical Spanish summer, and here are the phrases to prove it. :

En agosto, sandía y melón buen refresco son — In August, watermelon and melon are good refreshment.


Photo: artijazz/Depositphotos

Agosto, fríe el rostro — August fries your face!

Just remember to do all you can to avoid suffering un golpe de calor - heatstroke! 

READ MORE: How to avoid heatstroke when Spain starts to sizzle

 
