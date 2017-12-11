12 weird and wonderful Christmas traditions celebrated across Spain

Photo: Josep Ma. Rosell/Flickr

From Catalonia's 'crapping log' to the Basque Country's very own version of Santa Claus, The Local guides you through the weird and wonderful world of Spanish Christmas.

Nativity scenes



Residents take part in a 'living' Belen in in Arcos de la Frontera, near Cadiz in 2013. Photo: AFP

Spaniards love their nativity scenes and many municipalities display a public one in the run up to Christmas. But they don't always follow the traditional format of Holy family in a stable surrounded by farm animals.

Some towns stage a "living" Belen - the Spanish word for Bethlehem - with real actors and real animals. But others choose to make a social statement with the scene. This year Barcelona has caused controversery by displaying a modern take on the biblical scene in giant bubbles, including representations of the Holy family emerging from cardboard boxes.

Polémica en Barcelona por el Belén de Ada Colau https://t.co/J2xut3f6pO pic.twitter.com/BTZwVRDFdI — lainformacion.com (@la_informacion) November 25, 2016

Caganers



Photo: AFP

The caganers or 'crappers' are a popular nativity scene decoration in Catalonia, where a defecating figure perched behind Mary and Joseph is said to symbolize fertilization, as well as bringing luck and prosperity for the year ahead.

The traditional figure is that of a young peasant from Catalonia, sporting a red barretina cap and a pipe.

El Gordo: Spain’s Christmas lottery