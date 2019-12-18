El Gordo: Everything you need to know about Spain's Christmas lottery

Every year at Christmas, Spaniards go lottery mad, queuing for hours to buy tickets for the famous Christmas lottery and this year it is bigger than ever.

The 2019 prize money will total €2.38 billion, with the top prize of €680 million known as El Gordo (the Fat One), being shared between all those with the winning numbers. It works out as a top prize of €400,000 per decimo (more on that later).

The second prize per decimo is €125,000 and the third is €50,000.

Then there are two fourth prizes (€20,000 per decimo), eight fifth prizes (€6,000 per decimo) and 1,794 prizes of €100 per decimo.

In all there will be 170 million decimos up for sale in total.

2014's winning number - "El Gordo". Photo: AFP

With the odds of winning at least something put at one in six, no wonder the Christmas lottery has a whole nation gripped. According to the latest stats, some 75.9 percent of the 34 million Spanish residents aged between 18 and 75 play the Spanish Christmas lottery.

Last year, €2.9 billion was spent on nationally on tickets, according to Anapal, the association of lottery sellers.

Spain's state lottery estimates that in 2018 each Spaniard will spend, on average, €60 on Christmas lottery tickets and Soria is the province with the biggest spenders, with each resident averaging €222 in a bid to win.

Those who spend least are in the enclave of Melilla (€13.14). In Madrid people spend on average €73.02 on tickets.

History

El Gordo is a Spanish institution and the second oldest lottery in the world. The first Christmas lottery took place on 22nd December 1812 in Cádiz and the event has been taking place on the same day every year since.



Behind the counter is Doña Manolita, owner of one of the most famous lottery shops in Spain.

Not even the Spanish Civil War could stop the Christmas lottery, which moved to Valencia when the Republican government had to relocate their capital from Madrid.

After the war, the lottery moved back to Madrid and continued under the regime of the dictator Francisco Franco.