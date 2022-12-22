Read news from:
CHRISTMAS

Why do children sing Spain’s Christmas lottery numbers?

You may have noticed that children are tasked with singing the longwinded Christmas lottery numbers on live TV in Spain. How did this tradition come about?

Published: 22 December 2022 12:48 CET
A schoolboy calls out the winning number of the biggest prize of Spain's Christmas lottery "El Gordo" (the Fat One) at the Royal Theatre in Madrid. The San Ildefonso schoolchildren always use the same tone and rhyme when singing the numbers. Photo Handout: Sociedad Estatal de Loterías y Apuestas del Estado/AFP

One of the most important parts of a traditional Spanish Christmas is the Christmas lottery, or El Gordo (the Fat One).

Millions take part in this annual lottery from groups of work colleagues to families and friends, all of whom purchase a fraction of a ticket and get a share of the winnings, if they’re lucky enough.

El Gordo takes place every year in the morning of December 22nd, a few days before Christmas.

One of the most unique aspects of it is that when the balls are drawn, the numbers are sung by children, or more specifically by the pupils of Madrid’s San Ildefonso school.

Two huge circular golden cages are set up on stage full of balls emblazoned with numbers, which can match those found on people’s lottery tickets and will dictate how much is won.  

“19,273” one child will sing, while the other will chant out how much they’ve won – such as “€20,000!” – when a ball from each of the big golden cages is drawn.

They will continue singing all numbers until the big €4-million ball is drawn or El Gordo itself.

When that happens, it will go something like this in Spanish:

¡Cinco mil cuatrocientos noveeeeenta!

¡Cuatro millooooooones de eeeeeeeurooooooos!

They always use the same tone and rhyme, lengthening the last syllables and words like mil (thousand) and euros. You can listen to an example of it in the video below.

Why do children sing the numbers?

The tradition dates all the way back to 1771 during the reign of King Carlos III when a boy from San Ildefonso named Diego López won the lottery. The first official Christmas lottery draw was in 1812 and since then every year, students from López’s school were chosen to sing the numbers.

The only year when they couldn’t sing was in 1936 because of the outbreak of civil war in Spain.

The San Ildefonso school was originally a home for orphans and the tradition of the winners of El Gordo donating a portion of their winnings to San Ildefonso dates back to this time.

San Ildefonso was a boys-only school up until 1981, so it was only boys who would sing the numbers. It wasn’t until 1984 that the first girl took part in the big draw singalong. 

Thirty-two students are selected each year to volunteer to sing and it is seen as both an honour and a great responsibility.

At the end of the 90s, the school was divided into two – a day school and a boarding school. Around 60 students lived in the boarding school, which was funded by the local government, together with their families who needed economic support.

It is these children who are the ones who are chosen to sing. 

It isn’t clear why the tradition of singing rather than reading out the numbers came about, but it certainly makes a rather monotonous task a bit more entertaining and enjoyable for both the children and the audience.

A schoolgirl calls out the winning number of the biggest prize of Spain’s Christmas lottery “El Gordo” (the Fat One) in 2019. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

How are the lottery kids selected?

The children need to meet various criteria to be selected. They must be over eight years old, they must have a good voice and be willing to go to rehearsals.

The singing rehearsals begin around two months beforehand in October and singing numbers are practiced until they’re perfect.  

Audience members as well as those watching at home get very excited for the big event and the singing is often replicated in parodies on TV or by comedians.

CHRISTMAS

How to donate toys and children’s clothes in Spain this Christmas 

Here’s what you can do this Christmas in Spain with neglected toys or clothes that your kids have outgrown.

Published: 9 December 2022 12:04 CET
You probably already think that your kids have way more toys to play with than they ever need, so Christmas is a good time to have a clear-out and donate some to those less fortunate or to children who may not be getting Christmas gifts this year.

It could be good to involve your kids in the process too. Explain to them that there are some children who won’t be getting presents this year and ask them to pick out some toys that they no longer want or use. It may even be nice for them to go along with you to donate them to find out where their toys are going.

There are many places in Spain where you can donate unwanted toys, as long as they’re still in good condition and can be used by others.

There are several charities across the country that collect toys, but there are also drives at hospitals, schools, nurseries, churches and town halls. You could also list some of your unwanted items on Facebook or other online groups to see if there’s anyone in your local community who might want them.

Asociación Ningún Niño sin Sonrisa
The charity Asociación Ningún Niño sin Sonrisa has launched its Christmas campaign and is looking for both new and used toys, stuffed animals, books, food, hygiene products and school supplies. They will be collecting these items until December 27th at Calle Hermosilla 136 in Madrid. It’s best to contact them beforehand to arrange and time to drop off the donations.

Fundación Valora
This organisation is dedicated to collecting second-hand items of all kinds, especially at Christmas. It has 734 centres all over the country where they accept donations. Visit the website here to find out where your nearest one is.

Reyes Magos de Verdad
If you want to become a helper to the Three Kings this year, then you can donate to Reyes Magos de Verdad a non-profit organisation that aims to give gifts to those who may not have otherwise received gifts from the Kings, not only children but the elderly too. In order to do so, fill out their form here to organise a collection.

Juegaterapia
Juegaterapia collects unused game consoles and video games to send them to children’s oncology units in hospitals around the country. Each console or game is given to the children with a label on it, so they know where it came from and can send you a thank you note or a drawing. Go to the website here to find out how to donate.

Carta Solidaria a los Reyes Magos
This project, which is all about donations through letters to the Three Kings, works in collaboration with more than 50 different charities, foundations and NGOs all over the country. Your kids can fill out their letters to the Three Kings here, not only asking for what they want this year but also what they’re willing to donate. Once they have done so, you will receive instructions on how and where to donate. Your kids will also receive a personalised thank you message from the Kings themselves.

Fundación Alberto Contador
This foundation is dedicated to providing bicycles for as many disadvantaged children in Spain as possible. If your kid will be getting a new bike this year or they have simply outgrown their old one, then this could be a great option. All you need to do is fill out the online form here and Fundación SEUR will send the bicycles free of charge to their new owners.

