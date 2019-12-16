Navidad: Meet the Basque version of Santa Claus

<p>Move over Santa because there's a pipe-smoking, beret wearing, more rugged version of you living in northern Spain.</p><p>Those who spend time in Euskal Herria, the Basque area of northern Spain, during the run up to Christmas should look out for the Olentzero, a pipe-smoking farmer-like figure who became the alternative to Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men for more militant Basque parents in the 1970s.</p><p>Nowadays he tends to work in partnership with his ‘foreign' present givers in most Basque households.</p><p><strong>The legend behind Olentzero</strong></p><p>The story goes that Olentzero began his life as an abandoned infant who is found by a fairy godmother.</p><p>After bestowing the child with the gifts of “strength, courage, and love," the fairy leaves him with a childless couple who raise him as their own in the foothills of the Pyrenees.</p><p>Olentzero whittles wooden toys and at Christmas comes down from the mountains to the villages to distribute his crafts among the children.</p><p>Then one day as he is taking the gifts to a nearby town he passes a house that is engulfed in flames and charges in to save all the children inside. After performing this heroic deed, however, he perishes in the flames.</p><p>But his fairy godmother grants him eternal life so that he can continue to make toys for all the Basque children.</p><p>You can see him represented by men wearing big beards and dressed up in traditional mountain costume with wooden clogs on their feet, topped off with a typical Basque beret.</p><p>He often carrys his toys in a charcoal sack or in the baskets of his mule and appears in town squares in the run up to Christmas. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1576486751_4173648535-ba08338fc1-c.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>A Christmas display with Olenterzo and a pile of presents outside a school in the Basque Country. Photo: Jesus Gil Hernandez / Flickr</i></span></p><p><strong>For more in our special Advent season click on the links below: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191210/navidad-how-to-make-a-spanish-version-of-mulled-wine">#Navidad: How to make a Spanish version of mulled wine (using Galician fire-water!)</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191204/navidad-meet-ti-de-nadal-a-log-that-poops-presents-at-christmas-in-spain">#Navidad: Meet Tió de Nadal, a log that poops presents at Christmas in Spain</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191203/navidad-spain-has-its-own-tradition-of-christmas-carols">#Navidad: Spain has its own tradition of Christmas caroling</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191202/navidad-what-catalonia-celebrates-christmas-with-a-crapper">#Navidad: Why Catalonia celebrates Christmas with someone having a poo </a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191201/navidad-in-spain-the-christmas-story-begins-with-beln">#Navidad: In Spain the Christmas story begins with Belén</a></strong></li></ul>