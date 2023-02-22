Spain approves increase in scholarship aid for students

Spain’s Council of Ministers on Tuesday February 21st, approved the new royal decree that regulates student scholarships for the academic year 2023-2024, meaning students will soon be able to out if they will be able to benefit from financial aid for education.
In general, the amount of scholarship funds that a student receives will be determined by different variables. These will be family income, the amount of their tuition, how they are doing in their studies and where they live.
READ ALSO – EXPLAINED: The planned changes to vocational training in Spain
On February 18th, Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez announced the government would earmark €2.5 billion for scholarships, the highest figure to date, which will reach more than one million young people. This amount represents 40 percent of the entire budget of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training.
According to Sánchez, the government has invested €1 billion more than the last government under Mariano Rajoy and has increased the scholarship amount by 70 percent. There will also be an increase of 18 percent compared with 2022.
During the 2023-2024 academic year, it is expected to benefit one million young people and will be distributed between both university and non-university students.
READ ALSO: Spaniards have second lowest level of English in EU
The new measure will:
- Grant universal aid, typically around €400 (without income threshold), to students with specific educational needs.
- Be compatible with other benefits. The amount each student will receive is based on their family’s economic situation, personal circumstances and special educational needs.
- Be available to students who are enrolled in any of the non-university educational levels and can prove a disability of at least 33 percent, or a serious behavioural, language disorder or autism can apply also for these scholarships.
- Some 240,000 students with special educational needs will receive this grant.
- There will also be an increase in the amount received by young people who study away from home, going from the current €1,600 to €2,500. The objective is to make it easier for students to continue their studies in a town other than their own, with special emphasis on families in rural areas whose children have to move and reside in other cities to be able to take post-compulsory education.
The new decree also states that the scholarship applications will be brought forward four months, meaning they will begin in March.
Member comments