For members
EDUCATION
EXPLAINED: The planned changes to vocational training in Spain
The Spanish Ministry of Education is preparing a shakeup of its vocational training courses (formación profesional) aimed at increasing the range of courses, enticing older people back into education and having more classes in English.
Published: 17 February 2023 13:03 CET
Flexibility is key to the proposed changes, with workable solutions sought to entice older people already in the workforce back into 'permanent continuous training'.(Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments