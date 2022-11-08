For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
What the experts think about Spain’s new law for startups and digital nomads
Spain’s highly anticipated startups law was finally approved last week, but do Spanish entrepreneurs, business associations and commentators think it's really as good as the government is claiming?
Published: 8 November 2022 13:40 CET
Opinions on Spain's new startups law. Photo: Claudio CRUZ / AFP
WORKING IN SPAIN
EXPLAINED: Spain’s plans to recruit thousands of foreigners for construction and trade jobs
Spain recently changed its migration laws to recruit more foreigners from overseas for industries with labour shortages, and its primary focus for 2023 is to hire carpenters, plumbers, electricians and other workers involved in construction.
Published: 7 November 2022 12:33 CET
