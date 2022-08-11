For members
HEALTH
Healthcare in Spain: What are the pros and cons of the ‘convenio especial’?
If you live in Spain and are not covered by the public health system because you’re not working and are not retired, then you can apply for the "convenio especial". But what are the pros and cons of this ‘special agreement’ or are you just better off getting private healthcare instead?
Published: 11 August 2022 16:25 CEST
Pros and Cons of convenio especial in Spain. Photo: National Cancer Institute / Unsplash
ECONOMY
Increasing food prices put Spaniards at risk of poor nutrition
The skyrocketing prices of basic foods are putting Spaniards at risk of poor nutrition and increasing the use of food banks.
Published: 8 August 2022 11:46 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments