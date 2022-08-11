Read news from:
Austria
HEALTH

Healthcare in Spain: What are the pros and cons of the ‘convenio especial’?

If you live in Spain and are not covered by the public health system because you’re not working and are not retired, then you can apply for the "convenio especial". But what are the pros and cons of this ‘special agreement’ or are you just better off getting private healthcare instead?

Published: 11 August 2022 16:25 CEST
convenio especial
Pros and Cons of convenio especial in Spain. Photo: National Cancer Institute / Unsplash

What is the convenio espeical?

This ‘special agreement’ allows foreigners in Spain to pay a monthly sum into the country’s public health system to have access to it, even if they’re not working. 

This scheme means that those who aren’t paying social security in Spain and those who aren’t using the S1 pension scheme can still use the public health system.

To access it, you will pay a monthly fee of €60 for those under 65 and €157 for those over 65. 

What are the pros of the convenio especial

  • You are able to access Spain’s public health care system
    Even if you’re not working or paying social security through self-employment in Spain, you will still be able to have access to public healthcare via this special agreement.

  • You will be fully covered by the public health care system
    Even if you have pre-existing conditions, you will be fully covered by the public system. This is especially good to know for those who may have particular conditions that will not be covered by private healthcare.

  • You won’t have to pay extra for certain procedures
    Certain medical procedures may not be covered by private health insurance and you will end up paying extra, but those on the convenio especial won’t have to. 

  • Pregnant women and children don’t have to apply
    If you’re pregnant or are a child, you are already automatically covered under the Spanish public health system for free, so will not have to sign up and pay for the convenio especial.

  • You are covered temporarily in other regions of Spain
    If you are temporarily in another Spanish region, such as for a holiday for example, then you will be covered for healthcare there too.

  • The convenio espcial doesn’t have an expiry date
    You can pay for it as long as you need it, provided you don’t get a job or become self-employed, in which case you will be covered for national health care by paying social security instead.

What are the cons of the convenio especial

  • You must have been registered as legally living in Spain for one year
    To be eligible to apply for this agreement, you have to have been living in Spain for one year before you can access it. You will need to prove this via your padrón certificate.

  • Not everything is covered
    Prescriptions, prosthetics and dietary products are not covered under the convenio especial.

  • You can get private health care insurance for around the same price
    Private healthcare is very affordable in Spain and you may be able to get coverage with some companies for a similar price elsewhere. However, private healthcare companies won’t cover for pre-existing conditions, so you may end up paying more in premiums. The advantage of private healthcare over public in Spain is that you won’t have to wait as long for an appointment and you can access specialists more easily. 

  • You will need a lot of paperwork
    Like many situations in Spain when applying for a document, you will require a lot of paperwork. One of these documents, which can sometimes be tricky to get, is a letter from your home country stating that you’re not covered for health care there anymore.

  • You will not have the right to get a European Health Card for travel
    If you’re only covered through the convenio especial, then you can’t apply for a European Health Card. This means that when you’re on holiday or travelling in the rest of the EU, you will need to take out private travel insurance instead.

  • You will generally need a good level of Spanish
    You won’t find many doctors in the public healthcare system in Spain that have a good enough level of English to treat you in English. They may have a basic level, but most of them are not comfortable with giving you medical advice in English. This is true even in big cities like Barcelona. If you take out private healthcare, you’re much more likely to find a doctor who will be able to speak to you in English.

  • You will need to wait at least a month
    To find out if your application has been accepted, it will take at least a month. On the other hand, if you’re paying social security and you register with your local clinic, even though your health card may take a month to arrive, you will be registered and be able to make an appointment with a doctor straight away. 
  • If you move to a different region in Spain, you will have to re-apply 
    As with many processes in Spain the convenio espeical differs slightly between regions, in the way you apply for it. This means that if you move from Andalusia to Catalonia for example, you will have to re-apply. 

  • You will need to apply and pay for each member of the family separately
    Members of your family not be covered under the convenio espeical, even if you are. If you pay social security, however, and are covered for public healthcare that way, then the other members of your family who are dependent on you will be covered too.

  • If you opt-out of the convenio especial, you will not be able to sign up again straight away
    If you choose for whatever reason to stop paying for the coverage, then you will not be able to apply again until a whole year has passed. This means that you will probably need to get private health insurance while you wait to reapply. 

ECONOMY

Increasing food prices put Spaniards at risk of poor nutrition

The skyrocketing prices of basic foods are putting Spaniards at risk of poor nutrition and increasing the use of food banks.

Published: 8 August 2022 11:46 CEST
Increasing food prices put Spaniards at risk of poor nutrition

The effects of Spain’s rampant inflation and upwards price pressures on food are having an impact not only on Spaniards bank accounts, but their health too.

In Spain, supermarket prices have skyrocketed in recent months. The price of a melon, for example, recently topped €13, an increase so extreme that it highlights the nutritional quality of poorer Spaniards’ lives during times of economic hardship, and how they can be priced out of healthy, nutritious goods.

According to Spain’s national statistics body, the INE, in June of this year the prices of 46 household products were more expensive and above the overall Consumer Price Index (the rate used to calculate inflation, known as CPI) of 10.2 percent.

But in times of economic crisis, rising shopping basket prices can also effect the quality of nutrition people are able to access, and this is especially true in lower income families.

Figures from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) suggest that food prices have reached their highest level since 1990.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) warned in July of a 15.2 percent price increase in the price of food shopping in a year. OCU figures also point to a 52.6 percent increase in olive oil prices and a rise of 12.4 percent for fruit and vegetables.

Spaniards across the country are being priced out of balanced, healthy diets and surviving on a deficit of fruits, vegetables, fish and olive oil – staples of the much famed Mediterranean diet – and types of the food products that have increased in price.

The rising price of staple foods can end up causing consumers to look to “low quality, cheap and appetite-relied” products, Professor of Nutrition at the Complutense University of Madrid, Jesús Román, told the Spanish press last week.

Rising prices, he says, forces poorer income families to “opt for cheaper foods that are usually of lower quality, restricting those that are healthier.”

Unable to afford to eat healthily, many Spaniards are now forced to opt for cheaper and unhealthier alternatives. The consequences are clear, particularly on children who can’t access a nutritional diet during their developmental years.

In a Report on Childhood Obesity in Spain put together by supermarket chain Eroski, they concluded that childhood obesity is “a form of excessive malnutrition that, in many cases, also continues in adulthood.”

Research by the International University of Valencia (VIU) indicates that in the decade between 2011 and 2021 the percentage of overweight children in Spain increased to almost 40 percent. Among adolescents, that figure is 30 percent.

The Spanish government recently introduced the National Strategic Plan for the Reduction of Childhood Obesity with the aim of reducing obesity rates by 25 percent over the next decade.

Spain is one of the EU’s member states with the highest correlation between the risk of child poverty and obesity, and with rising food prices making a healthier, balanced diet more expensive and difficult to access, the combination of post-pandemic economic recovery and record inflationary pressures on food prices could push more into poverty.

Data published last May by the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (Fesbal) shows that in 2022, 20 percent more Spaniards will visit and rely on food banks than in 2021.

