REVEALED: The cheapest most in-demand areas in Spain to buy a house
If you're considering making the move and buying property in Spain, but don't fancy purchasing in a rural village in the middle of nowhere, you should know where the cheapest, most in-demand parts of the country are.
Published: 23 January 2023 13:35 CET
Though the rise in the Euribor has sent interest rates spiking, house prices in Spain are expected to flatten somewhat in 2023 and it could be a good year to find a bargain, depending on your financial situation. Photo: Pixabay.
Is it better to buy or rent in Spain right now?
With mortgage rate rises making potential buyers think twice and a severe lack of housing in the rental market driving up prices, The Local considers the possible pros and cons of buying and renting in Spain in 2023.
Published: 18 January 2023 16:38 CET
