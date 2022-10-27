Read news from:
EXPLAINED: What will happen with property prices in Spain in 2023?

With property prices forecast to drop across most of Europe, will they rise or fall in Spain in 2023? What are the factors that make the Spanish housing market slightly different to its European neighbours?

Published: 27 October 2022 16:31 CEST
Houses in Puerto de Mogán in Gran Canaria. What will happen to property prices in Spain in 2023? Photo: Lynn Vdbr/Unsplash

The European Central Bank (ECB) has warned that house prices are due to drop by as much as 9 percent across Europe over the next two years.

With inflation affecting economies across the continent, the ECB took the radical monetary policy move of raising interest rates and the Euribor, the rate tied to mortgages in Spain, has risen steeply since then. This will have an effect on housing demand and prices in Spain in 2023, but it won’t be anywhere near as severe as other European countries.

Prices have been on the rise in Spain for a prolonged period, but will they fall in Spain in 2023? And how is the Spanish market different to the rest of Europe?

The market

Experts predict that 2022 will see the end of strong rises the Spanish property market has enjoyed in the last couple of years, during which both sales and prices rose at rates not seen since before the 2007 housing market boom.

According to Atlas Real Estate Analytics, in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 around 168,000 purchases and 166,000 sales have been signed for, with an annual total of 665,754 property transactions, 2 percent above the 650,913 in 2021.

In 2023, however, the strong market growth is expected to begin tapering off, with the number of sales forecast to fall to 563,450 – a future marginally above the three years immediately prior to the pandemic. In this sense, in terms of property purchases and sales, 2023 should bring a normalisation of the market, returning to form after a couple of years of extremes. Falls in prices and sales shouldn’t be as severe as across the rest of Europe, however.

Prices

So, what does this mean for prices?

Though the overall number of property transactions (sales and purchases) looks set to fall by around 15 percent in 2023, the fall in house prices is forecast to be only 0.9 percent, according to Atlas Real Estate. 2022 will end with an average price of €1.706/sqm, 2.9 percent above 2021, However, in 2023 the average sqm price is expected to fall slightly to €1,691 – a fall of almost 1 percent.

According to data published by Spain’s national statistics institute, INE, the year-on-year increase in the price of housing stands at 8 percent. Experts believe this rate of increase will continue to the end of 2022, largely due to inflation, but that 2023 will see a slowdown in prices as the market stabilises.

This is due, in part, to the fact that supply in the Spanish property market cannot keep pace with the demand, so the more significant drops in price predicted across Europe likely won’t be seen in Spain. In major cities like Madrid and Barcelona, supply has decreased by around 39 percent, though overall levels of demand in 2023 are expected to be lower than in both 2021 and 2022.

In recent year Spanish property prices have been spurred by the combination of high demand and low supply, along with a decrease in the construction of new build homes owing to the increased price of materials. This spike in prices is expected to slow, but any decreases in price are expected to be marginal overall.

New build vs ‘second hand’ 

That’s not to say that the prices of certain types of homes won’t fall, however.

Property experts also predict that there will be differences in terms of prices between new build constructions and ‘second-hand’ homes. New builds are not expected to be affected by the slight drop in house prices, although in second hand homes prices could fall from anywhere between 3 and 7 percent.

This is because demand for second-hand homes is expected to dip slightly as a result of rising mortgage rates and inflation meaning less people are looking to buy. As a result, prices could drop.

The Spanish property market is better insulated from the oncoming price drops anticipated across Europe. Photo: KaatjeB/Pixabay.

Is Spain different?

So why will the Spanish market not feel the full brunt of price drops anticipated across the rest of Europe?

Although it is true that the ECB has forecast falls in property prices across the Eurozone, Spanish property market conditions are relatively unique to those of its European neighbours – particularly those in Northern Europe.

Experts believe the Spanish property market could better withstand the expected price drops across the continent, but this is not to say that property prices won’t fall at some point in 2023 or 2024 in Spain, rather that they might not fall as much – 9 percent as suggested by the ECB – as its Eurozone neighbours. 

José García Montalvo, Professor of Applied Economics at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, told Business Insider Spain that “what the ECB says does not apply to Spain. In other countries, prices are so high that the shock could be strong, but here [in Spain] we have hit the bottom.”

During the financial crisis of 2008 and beyond, it was southern European nations, led by Spain and Portugal, that felt the brunt of the the bursting real estate bubble.

As such, the Spanish property market never properly recovered or experienced a ‘boom’ as other northern European countries did. While it is true that prices have been rising in Spain, the property market has still not recovered itself and reached the levels of 2007 and pre-crash prices.

In fact, according to Spanish property search engine Fotocasa, housing on the Spanish market is still 34 percent below the pre-crash peak prices reached in 2007.

Simply put, the Spanish property market is better insulted from the oncoming price drops anticipated across Europe in the coming year or two precisely because it never recovered from the last property meltdown. The plummeting figures of 9 percent estimated by the ECB are therefore less likely to be seen in the Spanish market.

“It would be exceptional if we saw large declines when prices have not yet recovered from the previous crisis,” María Matos, spokesperson for Fotocasa, explained in the Spanish press.

How to get a mortgage in Spain if you don’t have a job contract

It can be difficult enough to get a mortgage in Spain, but what about if you're not a full-time employee? Can you still get a mortgage if you’re self-employed or if you receive passive income from within Spain or abroad?

Published: 25 October 2022 16:53 CEST
How to get a mortgage in Spain if you don't have a job contract

Spanish banks don’t typically look favourably on autónomos (self-employed workers) or those without a steady contract when it comes to granting a mortgage.

Even if they have fairly good revenue streams, they tend to see them as a bigger risk that low-paid contract workers.

That’s largely because self-employed workers rarely get paid the same amount each month, they don’t always know how much they’re going to earn each month and in a job market and economy as volatile as Spain’s can be, that doesn’t convince banks.

However, it is possible to get a mortgage with a Spanish bank if you don’t have a job contract, even though admittedly it can be tough to get, and you’ll need a lot of documentation to prove your case.

What factors will be in my favour?

Monthly earnings

Firstly, you’ll have to show high monthly earnings, even if you don’t earn the same amount each month. The bank must analyse the amount of risk you as a client pose, and if you can prove that you’ve maintained a high level of income for a long period of time, and it’s been consistent, it will play in your favour.

Your type of business or stream of income

The type of business you have, the sector you work in or where you get your passive income can also play a big role in whether the banks decide to give you a mortgage or not.

Some industries are naturally seen as riskier than others, there’s even the chance that your field may not be understood completely by your bank manager. For example, if you make your money blogging or making YouTube videos, the bank may not completely understand how and where you get your money and therefore not be so willing to give you a mortgage.

According to Infoautónomos, the website designed to help the self-employed in Spain:In an ideal world, the manager would know the world of our business and could analyse the situation properly. The reality is that they usually have little idea of ​​how companies in our industry work”.

Therefore, explaining your business in a clear way with lots of evidence and documentation will help your case.

How long you’ve had your business for

It’s unlikely that banks will bet on someone who has only been self-employed or had their business for a couple of years.

You need to show that you can make your business a success over a long period of time and prove that you will do so in the future too. It also shows banks you can make a commitment and stick to it. This will prove that your business is resilient, possibly even through tough economic times such as the Covid-19 pandemic for example.

Agreeing to lower monthly payments

You’ll probably have to agree to a lower monthly mortgage payment than those who have a full-time contract so that the banks will know you’ll be able to cough up each month. Your payments can’t be more than 40 percent of your average monthly earnings.

This does mean though that you’ll be paying mortgage payments and the corresponding interest for a longer period of time.

No outstanding debts or loans

It’s important that you don’t have any outstanding debts or ongoing loans, this is also the case if you’re an employee with a fixed salary.

You will need to prove to the bank that you don’t already owe lots of money and that you’re a trustworthy candidate for one of their mortgages. 

A big deposit

Banks will typically only finance up to 80 percent of a property, so you’ll need to make sure you have a sizeable amount of money saved up as a down payment.

If you can get yourself an even larger deposit, bigger than 20 percent, this will definitely be looked upon favourably and put you in better standing as you’ll have to borrow less. 

A guarantor or guarantee

If the bank still thinks you’re too much of a liability you could try providing a mortgage guarantee (aval hipotecario) or a guarantor who will cover your mortgage payments if you are no longer able to pay. For many though, this will obviously be very difficult to find. 

What documents will I need to take to the bank and state my case?

According to Spanish bank BBVA, when requesting a mortgage loan: “you must be well prepared, with documentation that reflects, in the most detailed way possible, the income you have and the guarantees that can be provided”. They are reported to be one of only a few banks in Spain actively advertising mortgages for self-employed workers

The bank’s website states that you must provide:

  • A dossier with information about your business or where your money comes from with all the particular details about how much you earn, how long your business has been operational and how successful it is. It must also include information on client relations, what projects you’re planning for the future and the probability of them working out or not.
  • Your last year’s tax return and possibly ones before that too, showing the exact amounts you earned. 
  • A breakdown of all your accounts in detail, including incomings, outgoings, costs etc.
  • Proof of how much savings you have and how much you are able to save each month by showing your bank statements – both your personal bank accounts and your business ones if they are separate.
  • Receipts and proof of any loans you have, both personally or as a business.
  • A report on your working life, such as previous jobs you’ve had or previous businesses you’ve started. Essentially, you need to provide something similar to your CV so the banks can see what type of professional person you are. 

Any extra information you can provide on your business or your passive income will help. Remember, the more paperwork, the better. 

Other banks ask for similar proof and documents, but remember to contact each one beforehand in case they require anything extra. You want to go in as prepared as possible. 

