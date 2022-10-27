For members
EXPLAINED: What will happen with property prices in Spain in 2023?
With property prices forecast to drop across most of Europe, will they rise or fall in Spain in 2023? What are the factors that make the Spanish housing market slightly different to its European neighbours?
Published: 27 October 2022 16:31 CEST
Houses in Puerto de Mogán in Gran Canaria. What will happen to property prices in Spain in 2023? Photo: Lynn Vdbr/Unsplash
How to get a mortgage in Spain if you don’t have a job contract
It can be difficult enough to get a mortgage in Spain, but what about if you're not a full-time employee? Can you still get a mortgage if you’re self-employed or if you receive passive income from within Spain or abroad?
Published: 25 October 2022 16:53 CEST
