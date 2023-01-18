Read news from:
Is it better to buy or rent in Spain right now?

With mortgage rate rises making potential buyers think twice and a severe lack of housing in the rental market driving up prices, The Local considers the possible pros and cons of buying and renting in Spain in 2023.

Published: 18 January 2023 16:38 CET
It's true that Spanish market is expected to cool off after a couple of years of price increases, but it isn't expected to see the drastic price plummets predicted in other European countries either. Photo: Pixabay.

Last year was a rather unpredictable year, to say the least, with inflation driving up the prices of seemingly everything from sausages to suncream. Many people in Spain and indeed across the continent were forced to tighten their belts in a way many haven’t had to since the aftermath of the financial crisis in 2008.

This was certainly true in the housing market, where both the purchase and rental markets have felt the brunt of the ongoing economic volatility and have seen prices rise significantly in the last couple of years.

With interest rate rises making mortgages more expensive and a shortfall in rental properties failing to keep up with demand, many might be wondering what 2023 will bring for the Spanish property market and whether it’s best to buy or rent moving forward.

Though inflation does thankfully seem to be levelling off somewhat, in 2023 the Spanish market is still expected to be affected by a combination of high underlying inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, more expensive mortgages, and a shortage of new build homes, putting the rental market under pressure.

READ ALSO: What the Euribor rise means for property buyers and owners in Spain

Buying

In Spain in 2022, property sales grew. In fact, during 2021 and 2022, both the number of sales and prices rose at rates not seen since before the 2007 housing market boom. 

According to property consultancy company Atlas Real Estate Analytics, it is estimated that 2022 saw around 665,000 transactions, two percent more than in 2021.

Prices reflected this steady growth in demand. According to data from Inmobiliarias Apprais, the price of housing grew by 8.8 percent in 2022.

In 2023, however, prices may well flatline or even drop slightly, although the European Central Bank (ECB) has warned that house prices are due to drop by as much as nine percent across Europe over the next two years.

With inflation affecting economies across the Eurozone, in May of 2022, the European Central Bank took the radical monetary policy move of raising interest rates and the Euribor (the rate tied to mortgages in Spain), has risen steeply since then.

This will have an effect on housing demand and prices in Spain in 2023, but Spanish property experts seem to think the fall in demand and prices won’t be anywhere near as severe as in other European countries.

Though the overall number of property transactions (sales and purchases) could be set to fall by around 15 percent in 2023, the drop in house prices is forecast to be only 0.9 percent, according to Atlas Real Estate.

So although Spain might not be the market where potential buyers are looking to bag a cut-price bargain in 2023, it’s still good to know where prices increased the most in 2022. Zaragoza came in first place where prices grew by 10.9 percent, then San Sebastián (10.8 percent), followed Cádiz (9.3 percent), Madrid (9.2 percent) and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (8.9 percent).

Málaga, Valencia and Bilbao all saw annual rises of over 8 percent, and in Barcelona, an incredibly saturated market, the rise was 4.7 percent.

The overall, continent-wide cooling of house prices, experts say, will be a more stabilising force in the Spanish market and less likely to lead to major price falls.

Luis del Corral, CEO of Foro Consultores Inmobiliarios, foresees a stable market in 2023 with neither price slumps nor significant rises, although he urges buyers not to go for new builds. “The supply of new housing is being very restricted and in the face of this scarce supply, price tension will remain. This indicates that there is little new housing and [that] it is expensive. Those who need to buy a home will have to go second-hand,” he said.

READ ALSO: Will Spain’s Canary Islands limit sale of properties to foreigners?

READ ALSO:  What will happen with property prices in Spain in 2023?

Renting

So, what about renting?

Unfortunately, the Spanish rental market has been far from immune from the global economic turmoil, with prices rising and demand surging, but supply trailing behind, and fears that frustrated buyers will be pushed into the rental market to further drive up prices.

In fact, there were 45 percent fewer shared properties on the market in 2022 than in 2021. 

READ ALSO: Stricter requirements and screenings: Why it’s getting harder to rent in Spain

Though renting is an alternative for those who cannot buy a house or have been put off by the rising mortgage rates, the surge in rental prices means that even renting has become unaffordable for some in Spain.

In 2022 overall rental prices largely mirrored the increase in purchase prices, growing by an average of 8.4 percent.

However, like when potentially buying, knowing where prices have increased the most in the last year is worth keeping in mind. Unsurprisingly, the biggest increases in annual rental prices were seen in provincial capitals and major cities.

In Barcelona, for example, rents jumped by over a quarter (25.7 percent), followed by Alicante (23.4 percent), Valencia (20.9 percent), Málaga (20.7 percent) and Girona (19.2 percent). 

Though the Spanish government has limited rental increases to 2 percent, it won’t affect new renters unfortunately. 

READ ALSO: Spain to keep limiting rent increases throughout 2023

María Matos, Spokesperson for real estate giant Fotocasa said in the Spanish press recently, the rise in mortgage rates may put off some potential buyers and push them into the already oversaturated rental market: something “which will put even more pressure on the scarce supply and prices will continue to rise.”

2023 outlook

According to Fotocasa, “both the purchase and renting of housing in Spain will continue to be one of the great problems of 2023, especially for young people. The new year will ultimately bring price containment, without large fluctuations and a worrying lack of supply”. 

The Spanish property market, both in terms of purchases and rentals, is suffering from a deeply embedded imbalance between supply and demand. Though the government has limited rental increases for some tenants, this cap won’t affect new contracts and is of little use to people thinking of moving to Spain in 2023.

It’s true that the Spanish market is expected to cool off after a couple of years of price increases, but it isn’t expected to see the drastic price plummets predicted in other European countries either. This means that Spain might not be the place for bargains in 2023, and the rising interest rates on mortgages might put many off taking the plunge. 

Ultimately, deciding on whether to buy or rent in Spain right now seems a largely individual decision. It depends on your personal financial circumstances, where exactly in the country you’re looking, and whether or not you can afford the rising mortgage rates.

How to make money from your Spanish property during low season

If you are a non-resident and own a property in Spain or you only live here for part of the year, here’s how you can make money from your Spanish home during the colder months of the year.

Published: 10 January 2023 13:37 CET
How to make money from your Spanish property during low season

With the rise in inflation, interest rates going up and the general cost of living increasing, people are looking for more ways they can make money. 

If you’re lucky enough to have a second home in Spain, there are ways you can make some extra cash from it, other than simply renting it out full-time.

Winter is traditionally low season in Spain because most travellers want to come during school holidays or the warmer times of year to enjoy the country’s enviable beaches. 

However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t rent out your property in winter and still make a profit from it. 

Property giant Idealista suggests that renting out your property short to medium term, even in the low season, can be beneficial and that it’s better than leaving it empty until you’re ready to use it in the summer. 

The company says there are three main reasons why you should consider it:

  • It’s easy to find tenants – Even during the low season, it’s easy to find short-term tenants to rent out your property. It goes without saying that the big cities such as Madrid and Barcelona are still popular winter destinations, but even if you’re property is near coastal resorts, there may be people trying to escape the winter in northern Europe, trying to avoid heating bills back home or even remote workers or digital nomads. 
  • It protects your property against squattersSquatters can be a problem in Spain, mainly because it’s so difficult to legally get them out once they have settled or managed to gain access and changed the locks. Your property may be at risk if it’s left empty during winter, but if you rent it out and you have tenants it’s unlikely squatters will try to move in. 
  • You can return to your property whenever you want to use it – Another reason why short-to-mid-term rentals are ideal for those with second homes is that you’re not locked into a long-term contract, so you can return to your property and use it whenever you want to. 

In this way, you can get the money you need to meet other expenses, as well as continue to use your property as a second or holiday home. 

Be aware, if you plan on doing this, you may need a tourist licence for it to be legal. According to law firm Advisors Costa Blanca, a tourist licence is compulsory in almost all Spanish regions for tourists or for short terms rentals, which is considered less than 3 months. 

READ ALSO – EXPLAINED: What are Spain’s rules and taxes for Airbnb rentals?

The best way of obtaining a tourist licence is to contact your Ayuntamiento or Town Hall, but it’s important to note that not everywhere will issue you with a tourist licence. For example, in Barcelona, the council no longer issues these licences. 

If you’re unable to get a tourist licence, to be on the safe side, you can rent your property out for three months or more, still without having to sign up to rent it out for a full year. People like remote workers would be good to target for these types of rentals and are often in high demand because they’re difficult to find. 

Keep in mind though that there are also a couple of disadvantages to renting out your second home short term. 

  • Problematic tenants – Unfortunately there can be some problems with certain tenants such as those who don’t pay their rent on time or those who are noisy and create issues for the neighbours. Getting an agency to help manage the rental or vetting your potential tenants can help to avoid these issues. 

  • Damages or repairs – There is always some wear and tear when you rent out a property for any length of time, so you must be prepared to do some light repairs or repainting after they move out. Of course, there is always the worry that they will cause more damage, so make sure you have the appropriate home insurance and ask for a deposit in advance. 

It’s important to remember your tax obligations should you rent out your second home, even if you’re a non-resident so it’s best to contact a gestor to help you navigate the system and help you figure out what you have to pay. 

This IRNR (Non-resident Income Tax) is 19 percent on net income for EU residents and 24 percent for non-EU residents.

Crucially, however, foreign non-resident homeowners from the EU, Norway and Iceland can claim back many more expenses (mortgage interest, insurance, IBI, community fees etc) which non-EU resident property owners cannot.

