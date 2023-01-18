For members
PROPERTY
Is it better to buy or rent in Spain right now?
With mortgage rate rises making potential buyers think twice and a severe lack of housing in the rental market driving up prices, The Local considers the possible pros and cons of buying and renting in Spain in 2023.
Published: 18 January 2023 16:38 CET
It's true that Spanish market is expected to cool off after a couple of years of price increases, but it isn't expected to see the drastic price plummets predicted in other European countries either. Photo: Pixabay.
For members
PROPERTY
How to make money from your Spanish property during low season
If you are a non-resident and own a property in Spain or you only live here for part of the year, here’s how you can make money from your Spanish home during the colder months of the year.
Published: 10 January 2023 13:37 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments