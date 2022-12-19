Read news from:
Austria
PROPERTY

Should Americans rush to buy a Spanish home while the dollar is strong?

The strength of the US dollar this year has meant that many more Americans have been buying up properties in Spain, but will the situation stay the same in 2023?

Published: 19 December 2022 10:36 CET
Should Americans rush to buy property in Spain? Photo: AXP Photography / Unsplash

We recently reported on how Spain is the second-favourite country for Americans to move to, just behind Canada.

Americans have been flocking to Europe in 2022 in search of a more affordable life and cheaper homes, with the help of a powerful dollar against the euro.

So many of our readers across the pond may now be considering starting a new life in Spain in 2023, or perhaps buying a property to spend extended periods of time in the country.

The strength of the US dollar compared with the euro has meant that US nationals have been able to buy houses in Spain that work out to be 18 percent cheaper for them in 2022 than the previous year, according to property giant Idealista.

Currently, €1 is worth $1.05, meaning that the two currencies are almost on par, and therefore Americans are able to afford a lot more in Europe than they had done previously.

And it influences more than just property.

For example, even though the amount of euros that Americans need to prove they have in savings to get Spain’s non-lucrative residency visa in 2023 is higher than in 2022, the strong exchange rate means it works out to be less for them. 

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s real estate company in Spain, has recently opened a new office in Málaga, with the aim of meeting the demand for luxury properties in the area.

However, the demand is not limited only to the Costa del Sol. In the rest of Spain, there is increasing interest from foreigners for high-end properties.

According to Bruno Rabassa, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, many more Americans are considering purchasing property in Spain because of the increase in flight connections between the two countries.

For example, a flight route between New York and Palma de Mallorca in June of 2022 led to an increase of 425 percent in American clients interested in property there.

“The residential and luxury real estate market in Spain is experiencing strong demand,” Rabassa reiterates.

Should Americans rush to buy a Spanish home before a potential drop in the US dollar?

“These are economically unstable times, particularly in Europe – we have just gone through a global pandemic, the economy has slowed down, there are very high levels of inflation and we are facing an energy crisis, leading to an unstable real estate market and fewer new constructions,” admits Bruno Rabassa, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

According to analysts at American bank Wells Fargo, the US dollar will remain strong early next year, but it will begin to weaken in mid-2023.

“We expect this theme of US dollar strength to persist in early 2023 as US economic trends remain resilient relative to other major developed economies, and as the Federal Reserve pursues a more aggressive pace of monetary tightening compared to other major central banks.

“With the Fed set to deliver rate hikes through March 2023, and most other central banks seen finishing their tightening cycles at a similar time, we believe the US Dollar index could gain a further 4-5 percent by the end of Q1-2023,” they stated.

“But as the Fed ends its tightening cycle and U.S. economic trends worsen, we believe the greenback will enter a period of cyclical depreciation and weaken against most foreign currencies for the remainder of next year,” they added.

This means that there is still time for Americans to buy property in Spain, but it may only remain economically advantageous for them up until the middle of 2023. American property hunters should factor in that the amount of time it takes for property purchases in Spain can be around three months.

Others are more optimistic about the USD’s ongoing strength against the euro. Dutch multinational bank ING recently projecting €1 to trade as follows:

  • $0.98 throughout Q4 2022
  • $0.98 by July 2023
  • $1.00 by January 2024
  • $1.10 by September 2024

Bruno Rabassa of Berkshire Hathaway believes that property will continue to be an asset because rent is a rising value in Spain.  

According to the American multinational conglomerate, US clients can apply for a mortgage loan in Spain to help with property purchases and, although the interest rates are now higher in Spain than they once were, they are still much cheaper than in the United States.

Where are Americans buying in Spain?

Rabassa points out an interesting trend that has happened this year with more Americans buying properties in different regions of the country.

“Until recently they bought in the cities of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​hardly any in other coastal resorts or on island areas,” he said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a spike in interest from the US in properties located in Spain’s less populated interior, where homes are considerably cheaper on average.

But US property hunters can now clearly afford to buy more expensive properties across Spain and are generally broadening their horizons. 

United Airlines launched new flights to Tenerife in the Canary Islands and Mallorca in the Balearics from New York, and the airline will kickstart a new route linking Málaga to the Big Apple in 2023.

Regardless of whether the US dollar stays as strong against the euro in 202, what’s clear is that there’s an increased demand for Spanish properties by Americans buyers looking to buy in tourist resort areas, which are usually favoured by European buyers, particularly from northern Europe and the UK.

VISAS

How much money do Americans need to become residents in Spain in 2023?

If you're a US citizen who's looking to move to Spain but you’re wondering if not having a job will influence your chances of obtaining residency, here’s how much money you need to have saved up to be allowed to live in the country in 2023.

Published: 13 December 2022 13:02 CET
Updated: 17 December 2022 08:52 CET
How much money do Americans need to become residents in Spain in 2023?

Michael Douglas, Ernest Hemingway and Ava Gardner are among the most famous Americans to have fallen in love with the Spanish lifestyle and made España their home away from home.

While not everybody is lucky enough to have a Hollywood bank account and immigration policies are stricter than they once were, US citizens can still obtain residency in Spain, even if they’re not coming to work.

This article is therefore geared to US citizens who have either not landed a job in Spain yet, are not planning to work, study, do business or invest in the country and are not intending to obtain residency through having Spanish family roots or an EU partner.

The main focus will be the non-lucrative residency permit, the primary way for Americans and other non-EU citizens to obtain Spanish residency through financial means.

What is Spain’s non-lucrative residency permit?

A non-lucrative visa is an authorisation that allows non-EU foreigners to stay in Spain for a period of more than 90 days without working or carrying out professional activities, by demonstrating that they have sufficient financial means for themselves and, if applicable, their family.

In Spanish it’s called a visado de residencia no lucrativa and it’s often referred to as a retirement visa, as this is the best option for retirees from non-EU countries who want to move to Spain.

Americans technically need to prove they have more money saved up to gain Spanish residency in 2023, but because the US dollar is so strong, it actually works out to be less than in 2022. Photo: Juan Marroquin/Pixabay

It is however available to third-country nationals of all ages who can prove they have the financial means, and is also a good option for US citizens who want to first travel and get to know Spain better for a year before starting work, as it allows for an easy conversion to a work permit.

Spain’s non-lucrative residency permit is a temporary residence visa that lasts for one year.

The first and second residence renewals last for two years each, after which five years of residency will have been obtained and therefore the possibility of applying for long-term residency, which lasts for five years.

After ten years of residence in Spain, US citizens can obtain Spanish citizenship, although they will technically have to renounce their American nationality in the process.

How much money do US nationals need to show to get Spain’s non-lucrative visa?

This is a trickier question than it may seem as there are often discrepancies in what constitutes “sufficient financial means” between Spain’s regions, provinces and even the Spanish consulates and embassies from which foreigners apply for the visa (you apply from the US, not from Spain).

Spain’s Royal Decree states that sufficient financial means “will not exceed the level of resources by which social subsidies are granted to Spaniards or the amount of the minimum Social Security pension”.

The Spanish government is referring to the IPREM, an indicator that in 2023 will rise to €600 ($631 with the current exchange rate) per month, around €21 more than in 2022 and €41 more than in 2020.

Interestingly, although applicants technically need more money in 2023 than you did in 2022, because of the current exchange rates and the strong US dollar, Americans will actually have to prove fewer financial means in 2023 than in 2022. 

The standard financial requirement for non-lucrative visa applicants is 400 percent of the IPREM.

In 2023 this will be €2,400 ($2,528) per month. In 2022 this equated to $2,615 per month. 

So for a US national wanting to apply for the non-lucrative residency permit for Spain for the first time (it lasts one year), the amount they need to prove is €28,800 ($30,335). 

For every family member included in the residency application it’s an extra 100 percent of the IPREM you need to prove you have: €7,200 ($7,585) for the year.

So if an American couple is applying, it’s €36,000 ($37,939) annually in savings or a monthly income through investments, pensions or other assets of €3,000 ($3,161) a month.

For a US family of three, it’s €43,200 ($45,492) of available income a year; for a family of four it’s €50,400 ($53,073) and so on, adding €7,200 ($7,585) for each family member.

If you’re renewing your non-lucrative visa for the first and second time, bear in mind that you will technically have to prove you have 800 percent of the IPREM as the renewed residence permit is valid for two years.

For an individual, that amounts to €57,600 ($60,653) that they can prove they’ll have available.

If you have that plenty of capital available, you may want to consider if Spain’s golden visa is more suitable for you, and if you don’t, consider Spain’s business visa or new offering for startups, investors and digital nomads.

Remember that the above figures are to be used as a reference, given the disparities in judgement of how much money constitutes ‘enough’ by the different immigration offices across Spain and Spanish embassies and consulates abroad.

Photo: Spain’s Foreign Ministry

Balcells Group, an immigration law firm based in Spain, states that “depending on which consulate you apply in (for example in Washington or Moscow), the minimum amount is much higher” as the initial visa application has to be done in the country of origin or where you currently reside.

“There isn’t an exact amount given by Spanish authorities but from my experience it’s upwards of €30,000, although the figure can vary,” Margaret Hauschild Rey, an immigration lawyer for Madrid-based English-speaking law firm Bennet&Rey, told The Local.

“Obviously the more assets you can prove the better.”

The documentation required as proof of income can also vary, but many consulates require a recent bank account certificate, statements from the past six months and on occasions credit cards or property values can also be presented.

Are there any other important factors Americans should be aware of?

Aside from being able to prove a reliable, ongoing source of income and substantial savings, keep in mind that you will have to take out comprehensive private health insurance which offers the same cover as Spain’s public healthcare system.

“What they haven’t always necessarily factored in before committing to residency in Spain is how difficult it can be to obtain private health cover that’s well-priced or even available, especially for seniors or those with pre-existing health conditions,” Hauschild Rey told The Local.

This must be with a Spanish medical insurance company, be at least one year long and offer full coverage with no co-payments.

READ ALSO: What are the best private health insurance options in Spain for foreigners?

“Many foreigners are also unaware of the tax implications that come with spending long periods of time in Spain,” Hauschild Rey added.

“Spanish authorities consider you to be a tax resident if you spend more than 180 days a year in the country.

“Our advice is to speak to a fiscal adviser who is familiar with the tax systems of both Spain and the US – whenever possible – if they want to get a full picture of how taxes and fiscal responsibilities compare.

Although you can’t work in Spain with a non-lucrative visa, you will be able to invest in shares or businesses in Spain as an extra means of income, but remember these will be subject to capital gains tax.

Obtaining Spanish residency through this permit also allows Americans to visit all other Schengen countries in Europe without the need for a visa.

As mentioned earlier, there is one other way that Americans can obtain residency in Spain through having sufficient financial means: buying a property worth €500,000 through the scheme called “Residencia por adquisición de bienes inmuebles en España” known in English as the Golden Visa scheme. 

For more information on requirements and documentation for the non-lucrative visa for Americans, click here for consular advice from Washington and here for Los Angeles, but check the consulates map above to find out which one you should process the application through.

Keep in mind that each Spanish consulate in the US could have its own set of requirements (apart from different markers for what constitutes sufficient financial means), so make sure you find out before beginning the application. 

