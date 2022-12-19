For members
PROPERTY
Should Americans rush to buy a Spanish home while the dollar is strong?
The strength of the US dollar this year has meant that many more Americans have been buying up properties in Spain, but will the situation stay the same in 2023?
Published: 19 December 2022 10:36 CET
Should Americans rush to buy property in Spain? Photo: AXP Photography / Unsplash
VISAS
How much money do Americans need to become residents in Spain in 2023?
If you're a US citizen who's looking to move to Spain but you’re wondering if not having a job will influence your chances of obtaining residency, here’s how much money you need to have saved up to be allowed to live in the country in 2023.
Published: 13 December 2022 13:02 CET
Updated: 17 December 2022 08:52 CET
