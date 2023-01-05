For members
POLITICS
GUIDE: Elections in Spain in 2023
2023 is set to be a pivotal year in Spanish politics, with municipal and regional elections, plus a general election sometime at the end of the year. Here's all you need to know.
Published: 5 January 2023 17:28 CET
Photo: LLUIS GENE/AFP
CRIME
Equatorial Guinea accuses Spain of ‘interference’ over torture probe
Equatorial Guinea's vice president, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, has accused Spain of interference after Madrid opened a probe into top officials for the alleged kidnapping and torture of two Spanish nationals.
Published: 5 January 2023 11:02 CET
