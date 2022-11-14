For members
SPANISH POLITICS
Who will win Spain’s 2023 election – Sánchez or Feijóo?
With Spain's next general election 12 months away, recent polls suggests that the 'Feijóo effect' is softening and Pedro Sánchez's PSOE is regaining ground. Is the PP still capable of winning a majority, or can Sánchez stay in power?
Published: 14 November 2022 11:46 CET
Face off: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (L) and right-wing Popular Party (PP) leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Photo: Oscar DEL POZO/AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments