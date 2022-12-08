For members
BREXIT
BREXIT: Britons told to register to vote on local elections despite deal with Spain
Britain and Spain signed an agreement back in 2020 to protect post-Brexit voting rights, but British citizens wanting to vote in Spanish municipal elections still need to register for each election. Here's how.
Published: 8 December 2022 17:47 CET
Britons must register to vote in municipal elections. Photo: Pau BARRENA / AFP
BREXIT
What is the latest on Gibraltar’s Brexit status?
With 2023 approaching and negotiations between Gibraltar, the UK, EU and Spain dragging on for yet another year, what is the latest on Gibraltar and Brexit? Will they reach a deal before New Year and how could it affect life in Gibraltar and Spain?
Published: 30 November 2022 11:01 CET
