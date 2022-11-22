Read news from:
MORTGAGES

How Spain will help homeowners with rising variable mortgage rates

The Spanish government and the country's banks have agreed upon a set of measures to help protect more than one million low and mid-income families from rising variable mortgage rates.

Published: 22 November 2022 10:57 CET
New measures to help vulnerable families with mortgage repayments. Photo: JAIME REINA / AFP

The plan was announced on Monday November 21st by Spain’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, which said that the agreement “will preserve financial stability” in the face of the sharp rise in interest rates that have been applied by the European Central Bank since August.  

The agreement still has to be brought before the Spanish Cabinet on Tuesday November 22nd, before its final approval.  

The deal will help alleviate the effects that high interest rates are already having on variable mortgage bills.  

For example, a person with a €150,000 mortgage at a variable rate to be paid over 30 years spent €448 in October last year, but the same mortgage this October (2022) was €675, which is 50 percent more.

Three in every four mortgages taken out in Spain are variable rather than fixed. 

What are the new measures and who will they help?

The agreement will help families who earn less than €25,200 per year. They will be able to benefit from an improvement to the Code of Good Practices, which the banks agreed with the former right-wing Rajoy government in 2012.  

The code is currently limited to those with a maximum income of €24,318, but the new agreement aims to increase this.  

Those who benefit from the improved code will:

  • Be allowed to pay only the interest on their loan for five years.
  • Will have the maximum interest on their loan limited.
  • And will have the period in which to pay back the loan extended to 40 years. 

If after these three measures are applied, families are still having to pay 50 percent of their household income to mortgage repayments, then they will be allowed to request a reduction from their bank. Keep in mind though, the bank can refuse this request.  

Finally, if this is not enough or the bank refuses, families will receive a loan in order to help pay their mortgage bills to the bank.  

Previously, families could only benefit from the Code of Good Practices if there had been a significant alteration in their financial situation in the past four years.

This meant that many people were not eligible because the problem had come from the increase in mortgage rates, rather than a change in their own financial situation.

The new measures will also reduce the maximum interest rate that households who benefit from the code will have to pay. Specifically, the maximum will be reduced from 0.25 percent plus the Euribor to -0.1 percent plus the Euribor.

Conditions for new homes will also be included but these will be less favourable. The time in which they have to repay the interest will be reduced to two years instead of five and they can extend the repayment period to a maximum of seven years.

What effect will this have on mortgage repayments?

Spain’s Ministry of Economic Affairs believes that a household with a mortgage of €120,000 and a monthly payment of €524, will now see their bill reduced during the five-year grace period by more than 50 percent down to €246.

What about mid-income earners who don’t qualify?  

The measures will also introduce a new Code of Good Practices that focuses on the middle class. The objective is that these families will have “a more gradual adaptation” to the new interest rates.

This will be extended to those who earn up to €29,400. In addition, families who allocate more than 30 percent of their income to mortgage repayments will be able to benefit from it, although they will have to demonstrate that their mortgage burden has risen by at least 20 percent.

For these middle-class earners, the banks must offer a freeze on payment increases for 12 months, so they will continue to pay the same bill for one year.

Once that year has elapsed in which the instalments will not be able to rise, they will be offered a lower interest rate on those twelve months that have been frozen, which they must pay at the end of the loan period.

They will also have the possibility of extending the term of their mortgage by seven years.

Is there any other financial help for those struggling to pay their mortgages?  

Yes, other new measures being introduced include expenses and commissions being reduced to facilitate the change from variable to fixed-rate mortgages.  

Fees for early repayment and changing your mortgage from variable to fixed rate will also be eliminated during 2023.  

The two Codes of Good Practices are expected to be available from January 1st 2023, and will be voluntarily adhered to by financial institutions. However, if the banks sign the agreements, they will be obliged to comply.

The first Code of Good Practices approved in 2012 was signed by almost all credit institutions in Spain. 

COST OF LIVING

How inflation in Spain is driving working people to the ‘hunger queues’

With a secure job as a bricklayer and monthly wages of €1,200, Hugo Ramírez never thought he would need the help of charity to feed his family. But spiralling living costs in Spain mean the 44-year-old father of three has been left with no other choice.

Published: 22 November 2022 09:36 CET
How inflation in Spain is driving working people to the 'hunger queues'

“We see prices increase every week, even for basic goods,” he told AFP as he stood before wooden crates of fruits and vegetables at the entrance of a residential building in Madrid.

Driven by the war in Ukraine, Spanish food prices jumped 15.4 percent in October from a year earlier, their biggest increase in nearly three decades, according to the National Statistics Institute.

Sugar was up 42.8 percent, fresh vegetables rose 25.7 percent and eggs 25.5 percent as staple items soared.

In a bid to ease the pressure on squeezed households, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government — which faces an election next year — has spent billions of euros on extra welfare spending.

Every Saturday Ramírez, who is from Venezuela, comes to this food bank set up by a neighbourhood association in the working-class district of Aluche during the pandemic to pick up food supplies.

He earns €1,200 a month while his wife makes €600 working part time as a domestic helper.

After paying their monthly rent of €800 and €300 for utilities “there is not much left,” he said.

Driven by the war in Ukraine, Spanish food prices jumped 15.4 percent in October from a year earlier, their biggest increase in nearly three decades, according to the National Statistics Institute. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

The line of people seeking help stretched far down the street. Many of them are immigrants.

Similar lines, dubbed “hunger queues”, can be seen regularly outside of other food banks across the country.

Insufficient salaries

“Every week we see new families in need, especially since the start of the war in Ukraine” in February, said Raul Calzado, a volunteer with the Aluche neighbourhood association.

Some mothers have stopped buying feminine hygiene products to be able to feed their children, he added.

The association currently offers aid to 350 households, a number Calzado expects will rise to around 400 by the end of the year.

Behind him dozens of other volunteers are busy at work, surrounded by boxes of pasta, canned goods and baby diapers.

“Some beneficiaries have no revenues. But we also have more and more retirees with small pensions or people who work but whose salaries are insufficent,” said the association’s vice president, Elena Bermejo.

One in seven homes in Spain suffers food insecurity, meaning inadequate or insecure access to food due to low income. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Among the measures Spain has introduced are subsidies for transport, a one-off payment of €200 for the unemployed and a 15 percent increase in pensions for the most vulnerable such as widows.

But charities that work with the poor say the measures are not enough.

“For some families, even buying a litre of olive oil or a kilo of lentils has become difficult,” said Bermejo.

Donations down

Food banks, which had started to see dome relief as people returned to work after pandemic shutdowns, are struggling to meet the growing demand.

“With inflation, we are seeing a decrease in donations” since people have less money, said the spokesman for the Spanish Federation of Food Banks, Luis Miguel Rupérez.

And higher prices also mean food banks can’t afford to buy more food themselves, he added.

The federation collected 125,000 tonnes of food since January, compared to 131,000 tonnes during the same time last year.

Food banks provide help to over 186,000 people in the Madrid region, and 1.35 million in total in Spain — roughly the same population as Barcelona, the country’s second biggest city.

One household in seven in Spain suffers food insecurity, meaning inadequate or insecure access to food due to low income, according to a study published earlier this year by the University of Barcelona.

“I hope it will get better but I’m afraid that won’t be the case,” said Ramírez as he clutched a bag of groceries from the food bank.

