MORTGAGES
How Spain will help homeowners with rising variable mortgage rates
The Spanish government and the country's banks have agreed upon a set of measures to help protect more than one million low and mid-income families from rising variable mortgage rates.
Published: 22 November 2022 10:57 CET
New measures to help vulnerable families with mortgage repayments. Photo: JAIME REINA / AFP
COST OF LIVING
How inflation in Spain is driving working people to the ‘hunger queues’
With a secure job as a bricklayer and monthly wages of €1,200, Hugo Ramírez never thought he would need the help of charity to feed his family. But spiralling living costs in Spain mean the 44-year-old father of three has been left with no other choice.
Published: 22 November 2022 09:36 CET
