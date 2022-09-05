Read news from:
Why mortgage payments in Spain could increase by up to €120 a month

The continued rise of the Euribor rate means that monthly mortgage payments could be set to get more expensive.

Published: 5 September 2022 09:59 CEST
Why mortgage payments in Spain could increase by up to €120 a month
Photo: Pixabay.

In Spain, Euribor is the interest rate most often used to work out mortgage payments and to calculate both variable and fixed rates.

It is anchored to the interest rate set by the European Central Bank, and, as we are now seeing, quite responsive to global economic events. Banks across Europe are currently mulling whether, when, and how by how much to raise interest rates in order to try and ease inflationary pressures.

Euribor is the interest rate that banks in the Euro Zone use to lend to each other, so when the base rate goes up, the Euribor does too, which sends mortgage interest rates across the Eurozone rising. 

Rising rates

The Euribor rate at the end of August was 1.25 percent – its highest value in a decade and a rate not seen since 2012 after long periods of negative values – which could in turn increase monthly mortgage payments by thousands of Euros depending on your rate, length, and type of mortgage. 

Experts believe that the Euribor rate could rise to 1.249 percent by the September, an increase of more than 1.72 percent in just eight months.

Mortgage repayments

This will, of course, make mortgage repayments more expensive.

Take for example a €150,000, 25 year mortgage. Repayments could rise by €121.46 per month if the mortgage is reviewed every year, which would mean an annual increase of €1,457.52. 

The Euribor indicator has increased in expectation that the European Central Bank (ECB) will further raise interest rates to to try and control inflation (the 9.1 percent rate in August was a Eurozone record) and could do so quite considerably.

Economists fear a steep increase in ECB interest rates could push the Euribor rate over the 2 percent threshold.

Yet, despite the interest rates pushing up the Euribor and by extension mortgage repayments, and the inflation-triggered economic malaise affecting most of Europe, property purchases in Spain continue to rise.

The mortgage industry had its best June performance in 12 years, giving out 42,767 loans – 12 percent more than June of 2021, according to the figures from Spain’s National Institute of Statistics (INE).

One way to weather the storm of interest rate increases is to change your mortgage from a variable to a fixed rate, either by negotiating with the your bank or by changing bank altogether – a process known as subrogation.

How young people in Spain’s Valencia region can get €10k to buy a home

The government of Valencia has renewed its aid program this year to help young people buy a home in the region. Here’s everything you need to know, from who is eligible to where you can buy and how you can apply.

Published: 29 August 2022 12:45 CEST
How young people in Spain’s Valencia region can get €10k to buy a home

The benefit introduced by the Ministry of Housing and Bioclimatic Architecture aims to help make it possible for young people to buy a home who might not otherwise be able to, as well as help towns and villages that are at risk from de-population.

Many young people in Spain want to be able to buy a property, but can’t in fact secure one because they can’t afford a big enough deposit. 

According to the Emancipation Observatory of the Spanish Youth Council (CJE), 59.2 percent in Spain rent, while only 17.4 percent own their own property and pay a mortgage. Data shows that most Spaniards aren’t able to buy a property until they are 41 years old. 

There are currently around 171 Valencian towns at risk from depopulation, so as well as enabling young people to buy their own home, the government hopes this plan will help solve the problem of dwindling populations in its rural communities. 

“The last financial crisis produced a lost generation and we cannot let this happen again,” said Héctor Illueca, Vice President and Minister of Housing and Bioclimatic Architecture of the Valencian government. 

How much can applicants get?

The amount each applicant can get will be 20 percent of the value of the price of the house, up to a maximum of €10,800 per person. The cost of the property cannot exceed €120,000 and it must be your main and permanent home.

Who is eligible?

Anyone living in Valencia between the ages of 18 and 35 who has an income equal to or less than three times the IPREM (€6984.24 per year for 2022) can apply for the grant.

They must have either purchased a home that meets the requirements between January 1st 2022 and September 30th 2022 or have a sales contract pending formalisation at the time of applying. You can also not apply for the aid if you already own your own home.

It is open to Spanish citizens, those with a nationality from an EU country, as well as foreigners who have legal residence in Spain.

Priority will be given to those with low income, as well as those in specific situations such as single-parent families, large families, those who have been affected by eviction or foreclosure, victims of sexist violence or terrorism or young people who grew up in care or foster homes.

Where can you buy a home?

The aid is available to those wanting to buy in an area of Valencia that is at risk of de-population or in a rural area with less than 100,00 inhabitants.

In 2021, several young people who applied for the aid were able to buy in the Valencian municipalities of La Font de la Figuera, Beniarjó, Biar, Vilar de Canes, Alquerías del Niño Perdido, San Joan de Moró and Artana.

However, Illueca specified that it has not been ruled out that the aid will be extended to houses in larger municipalities in the future. 

How to apply

You can apply for the aid online via the website of the Valencian government. If you have a digital certificate or [email protected] you can apply via the following link here.

If you don’t have any type of electronic identification, you can apply here

You will need all your personal details handy, such as your NIE or TIE number, current address, salary, personal circumstances and details of the property you wish to purchase.

If you are applying without a digital certificate, after filling out your details, you will need to make an appointment to present your documents in person.

When is the deadline to apply?

You must make sure to apply for the benefit before September 30th 2022, otherwise, you will miss out.

