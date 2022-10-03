For members
PROPERTY
How to change from a variable to a fixed mortgage in Spain
The rise in interest rates has increased the price of variable mortgage rates by hundreds if not thousands of euros, causing panic among those who have this type of plan. So, what are the best ways to change to a fixed mortgage?
Published: 3 October 2022 13:34 CEST
Here are the best ways to change your variable mortgage rate to a fixed on in Spain. (Photo by JUAN BARRETO / AFP)
