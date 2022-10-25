Read news from:
Austria
How to get a mortgage in Spain if you don’t have a job contract

It can be difficult enough to get a mortgage in Spain, but what about if you're not a full-time employee? Can you still get a mortgage if you’re self-employed or if you receive passive income from within Spain or abroad?

Published: 25 October 2022 16:53 CEST
How to get a mortgage in Spain if you don't have a job contract
A woman exits a branch of Spain's BBVA bank. According to Helpmycash.com, BBVA is one of only a few banks in Spain actively advertising mortgages for self-employed workers. (Photo by DANIEL GARCIA / AFP)

Spanish banks don’t typically look favourably on autónomos (self-employed workers) or those without a steady contract when it comes to granting a mortgage.

Even if they have fairly good revenue streams, they tend to see them as a bigger risk that low-paid contract workers.

That’s largely because self-employed workers rarely get paid the same amount each month, they don’t always know how much they’re going to earn each month and in a job market and economy as volatile as Spain’s can be, that doesn’t convince banks.

However, it is possible to get a mortgage with a Spanish bank if you don’t have a job contract, even though admittedly it can be tough to get, and you’ll need a lot of documentation to prove your case.

What factors will be in my favour?

Monthly earnings

Firstly, you’ll have to show high monthly earnings, even if you don’t earn the same amount each month. The bank must analyse the amount of risk you as a client pose, and if you can prove that you’ve maintained a high level of income for a long period of time, and it’s been consistent, it will play in your favour.

Your type of business or stream of income

The type of business you have, the sector you work in or where you get your passive income can also play a big role in whether the banks decide to give you a mortgage or not.

Some industries are naturally seen as riskier than others, there’s even the chance that your field may not be understood completely by your bank manager. For example, if you make your money blogging or making YouTube videos, the bank may not completely understand how and where you get your money and therefore not be so willing to give you a mortgage.

According to Infoautónomos, the website designed to help the self-employed in Spain:In an ideal world, the manager would know the world of our business and could analyse the situation properly. The reality is that they usually have little idea of ​​how companies in our industry work”.

Therefore, explaining your business in a clear way with lots of evidence and documentation will help your case.

How long you’ve had your business for

It’s unlikely that banks will bet on someone who has only been self-employed or had their business for a couple of years.

You need to show that you can make your business a success over a long period of time and prove that you will do so in the future too. It also shows banks you can make a commitment and stick to it. This will prove that your business is resilient, possibly even through tough economic times such as the Covid-19 pandemic for example.

Agreeing to lower monthly payments

You’ll probably have to agree to a lower monthly mortgage payment than those who have a full-time contract so that the banks will know you’ll be able to cough up each month. Your payments can’t be more than 40 percent of your average monthly earnings.

This does mean though that you’ll be paying mortgage payments and the corresponding interest for a longer period of time.

No outstanding debts or loans

It’s important that you don’t have any outstanding debts or ongoing loans, this is also the case if you’re an employee with a fixed salary.

You will need to prove to the bank that you don’t already owe lots of money and that you’re a trustworthy candidate for one of their mortgages. 

A big deposit

Banks will typically only finance up to 80 percent of a property, so you’ll need to make sure you have a sizeable amount of money saved up as a down payment.

If you can get yourself an even larger deposit, bigger than 20 percent, this will definitely be looked upon favourably and put you in better standing as you’ll have to borrow less. 

A guarantor or guarantee

If the bank still thinks you’re too much of a liability you could try providing a mortgage guarantee (aval hipotecario) or a guarantor who will cover your mortgage payments if you are no longer able to pay. For many though, this will obviously be very difficult to find. 

What documents will I need to take to the bank and state my case?

According to Spanish bank BBVA, when requesting a mortgage loan: “you must be well prepared, with documentation that reflects, in the most detailed way possible, the income you have and the guarantees that can be provided”. They are reported to be one of only a few banks in Spain actively advertising mortgages for self-employed workers

The bank’s website states that you must provide:

  • A dossier with information about your business or where your money comes from with all the particular details about how much you earn, how long your business has been operational and how successful it is. It must also include information on client relations, what projects you’re planning for the future and the probability of them working out or not.
  • Your last year’s tax return and possibly ones before that too, showing the exact amounts you earned. 
  • A breakdown of all your accounts in detail, including incomings, outgoings, costs etc.
  • Proof of how much savings you have and how much you are able to save each month by showing your bank statements – both your personal bank accounts and your business ones if they are separate.
  • Receipts and proof of any loans you have, both personally or as a business.
  • A report on your working life, such as previous jobs you’ve had or previous businesses you’ve started. Essentially, you need to provide something similar to your CV so the banks can see what type of professional person you are. 

Any extra information you can provide on your business or your passive income will help. Remember, the more paperwork, the better. 

Other banks ask for similar proof and documents, but remember to contact each one beforehand in case they require anything extra. You want to go in as prepared as possible. 

For members

MONEY

How changes to the law will affect your phone contract in Spain

If you have a Spanish phone contract, new legislation means that your conditions could be changing. But what are the changes, and when do they kick in?

Published: 21 October 2022 10:31 CEST
How changes to the law will affect your phone contract in Spain

If you live in Spain and have a phone contract with a Spanish operator, you might have received an email or text message in recent weeks telling you that your conditions are about to change in accordance with a new law.

If you haven’t, it may have been included in your latest bill, or could’ve been sent a few months ago when the Spanish government’s General Telecommunications Law 11/2022 was officially announced. 

The changes are set to come into effect from November, and all the major phone operators in Spain, including 02, Movistar, Vodafone, Jazztel, and Orange, are finalising the changes and informing their customers ahead of implementing them on October 29th and 30th.

But what is the new law? And how will it affect the conditions of your phone contract?

The law

So, what does the Telecommunications Law 11/2022 actually do? The law is, broadly speaking, bolstered regulation of the telecommunications sector, but part of the text focuses on mobile phone contracts.

According to the official government announcement, one of main aims of the legislation is to “maximise the interests and benefits for companies and consumers, mainly in terms of lower prices, quality of services, variety of choice and innovation, taking due account taking into account the variety of conditions in terms of competition and consumers”.

Complicated legalise aside, the most significant change is that phone contracts will now be capped at a maximum duration of 24 months.

As such, if you are with a provider that offers permanent contracts, that will now be limited to 24 months. In you are with a non-permanent provider, nothing really changes besides perhaps some minor adjustments to your privacy and data protection rights.

And in what will be music to the ears of many customers, the law also includes the possibility of terminating the contract without penalty when it runs out.

The rest of the changes, however, depend on who your operator is.

We’ve broken down the changes you should now about below.

Lowi and Vodafone

Lowi and Vodafone customers services should have received their updated conditions via text message. Both Lowi and Vodafone inform that contracts moving forward will be for a maximum of 24 months, but also that you can opt out of your contract at no extra cost, and that it will not be necessary to inform your operator a month in advance, as was the case in the past.

For Lowi customers, when your 24-month contract is nearing renewal, the company will notify you and automatically renew it for another 24 months, if you don’t object.

Additionally, Vodafone have introduced a new clause in their contracts that ties the automatic updating of tariff rates to the average Consumer Price Index rate (known as the IPC in Spain).

Vodafone are also making a change to its privacy policy in which customers must give their consent to receive offers from other Vodafone Group services.

Orange and Jazztel

Orange emailed its customers in September, and from October 30th, both Orange and Jazztel customers must give two days’ notice to unsubscribe from their contract.

For Orange prepaid customers, contracts will be valid for 6 months from the time the first call is made or from the last top-up, and will be automatically extended for periods of 6 months with each top-up.

Both operators will extend the contracts for another 24 months if the customers do not opt out, and Jazztel customers who had indefinite contracts will now have those set to two years, as per the new legislation.

Movistar and O2

If you’re an O2 customer, the fact its contracts are non-permanent might’ve been one of the things that attracted you to the company in the first place. As a result, the new legislation won’t really affect O2 customers except that its indefinite contracts are now to be capped at 24 months.

For Movistar users, the updated conditions will come into effect from October 29th, and the company informed customers that although Movistar doesn’t have permanent contracts, the changes will affect those who got their phones as part of Movistar’s €0 per month deal.

Movistar has also updated its privacy and data protection policy, allowing them to contact customers with new or improved rates.

