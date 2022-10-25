For members
PROPERTY
How to get a mortgage in Spain if you don’t have a job contract
It can be difficult enough to get a mortgage in Spain, but what about if you're not a full-time employee? Can you still get a mortgage if you’re self-employed or if you receive passive income from within Spain or abroad?
Published: 25 October 2022 16:53 CEST
A woman exits a branch of Spain's BBVA bank. According to Helpmycash.com, BBVA is one of only a few banks in Spain actively advertising mortgages for self-employed workers. (Photo by DANIEL GARCIA / AFP)
MONEY
MONEY
How changes to the law will affect your phone contract in Spain
If you have a Spanish phone contract, new legislation means that your conditions could be changing. But what are the changes, and when do they kick in?
Published: 21 October 2022 10:31 CEST
