


Why Spain is running out of doctors

With almost 20,000 doctors leaving Spain to work abroad and a generation readying for retirement, there are fears of a serious shortage of medical specialists in the coming years. Crucially, foreign doctors eager to help are being held back by bureaucracy.

Published: 10 November 2022 12:41 CET
spain lack of doctors
Many Spanish doctors, particularly those practicing in regions in the north of Spain like Catalonia, have gone to France for better pay and conditions. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

The Spanish healthcare service is internationally renowned and regularly ranks in the top 10 in the world. But it’s not without its problems, and these are particularly concentrated in its workforce.

With ongoing doctors strikes in Madrid, new stoppages beginning in Cantabria this week, and reported walkouts planned in Navarre in the New Year, doctors in Spain have for years now complained that they are overworked, and their health centres understaffed.

These latest strikes are in protest about working conditions, including long hours, pay and, fundamentally, a lack of doctors in the system putting huge pressure on their workloads.

This combination of factors has in recent years led many Spanish doctors to leave the country.

In fact, in the last decade alone, almost Spanish 20,000 doctors have emigrated abroad.

Tens of thousands of doctors are also set to retire in the next decade in Spain meaning that there will be a shortfall of 9,000 médicos in the next five years, double that figure by 2035.

According to a number of medical publications, there isn’t a lack of medical graduates per se, but rather a scarcity of medical specialists and medics who have passed their MIR, the exam they need to pass to work for Spain’s public health system.

Around 600,000 children in Spain only have access to a GP rather than a paediatrician, as the country is lacking at least 1,300 specialists in child medicine. 

Some regions don’t have enough oncologists, there are half the number of radiologists needed across the country, there aren’t enough pulmonologists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, ENTs, practically all the different types of medical specialists are in short supply. 

The same applies with other health professions. The Spanish health system reportedly needs 120,000 nurses as well as thousands more public sector psychologists and psychiatrists to help solve the country’s mental health crisis (there are only 11 psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants).

For the general public, this generally results in longer waiting times to see a medical specialist, sometimes several months. 

Poor pay

Salaries in other European countries can be significantly higher than in Spain, and it is often the case that when a doctor finishes their training and qualifies, it can take a long time to find a permanent or stable position in a hospital.

In Spain, a newly qualified doctor’s basic salary is around €1,600 gross per month. As is the case in most professions, the salary rises with experience, but trade unions are warning that a significant proportion of Spain’s doctors are due to retire in the coming years.

The evidence points to Spain facing a severe shortage as many of this younger generation of doctors could continue the emigration trend and go abroad.

Many Spanish doctors, particularly those practicing in regions in the north of Spain like Catalonia, have gone to France for better pay and conditions, but swathes have also left for the United Kingdom. The International Medical Compensation Report 2021 found that American doctors are the best paid in the world, with an average annual salary of €273,000. As for European countries, the report found that the best paid doctors in Europe are German doctors, who make €158,000 a year on average.

The UK came in third with an annual salary of €119,000, France fourth with an average income of €85,000 a year, and then Italian doctors, who made an €60,000 euros a year. Where did Spain come in the findings? Down in the sixth place, with an average annual salary of €49,000 – almost a third of what German doctors make.

Foreign doctors prevented from working

There are many foreign trained doctors living in Spain who are not practicing even though they want to, as they are struggling to have their foreign qualifications recognised by the Spanish government through an unnecessarily laborious administrative process known as homologación.

Even though they could provide a quick solution to the lack of doctors in the country, they are forced to wait as Spain’s public administrations take two or three for their regulated qualifications to be processed, and then they have to wait for months to be able to sit the MIR public health exam.

In fact, over 6,000 Venezuelan doctors living in Spain have formally offered to step in to try to ease Spain’s primary care crisis. Dr. Giovanni Provenza, President of the Association of Venezuelan Physicians in Spain (AMEVESP), told Spanish newspaper El Periódico de España that there are 1,100 Venezuelan doctors currently waiting for the recognition of their medical qualifications. In Madrid alone, there are as many as 700 Venezuelan doctors living in the city.

“They [the Spanish authorities] are not recognising the qualifications of specialist non-EU doctors,” Provenza added, suggesting that foreign-trained specialists who “cannot work as specialists in Spain or practice in general medicine, and in the best of scenarios, they are hired in private medicine…. All the authorities know it, [but] they turn a blind eye.”

The Venezuelan doctors, Provenza added, could even help alleviate some of the public service shortfalls in areas of the country known as ‘Empty Spain’ (España Vaciada) in rural communities in inland Spain.

“There are professionals willing to go to rural areas if they are offered decent conditions,” Provenza said.

“It is not a question of supplementing Spanish doctors here. There is no conflict of interest.”

VISAS

Spain’s new digital nomad visa: Everything we know so far

Spain's new startups law offers tax benefits and a special visa to digital nomads and remote workers who move to the country. Here we analyse all the information available on this advantageous permit for non-EU nationals.

Published: 9 November 2022 13:33 CET
Perhaps the most interesting draw of Spain’s new startups law is the creation of an exclusive visa for digital nomads.

In a nutshell, it will grant non-EU freelancers and remote workers entry and residency rights in Spain, with less bureaucratic obstacles than there currently are and enticing tax benefits.

There are plenty of other perks that Spain’s new law startups law will bring to foreign entrepreneurs, investors and startups (you can read about it in the link directly below).

But in this article we will focus on the new law for digital nomads and remote workers, what we know so far and what still has to be confirmed before the bill is approved by the Senate and comes into force in January 2023.

The new legislation defines digital nomads as “people whose jobs allow them to work remotely and change residence regularly”. This may not seem particularly groundbreaking, but their recognition in the eyes of Spanish law is what has allowed for a new visa and tax category to be created. 

A new digital nomad visa   

The digital nomad visa, referred to officially as the international remote worker visa (visado para teletrabajadores de carácter internacional), is part of the new startups law which is expected to come into force in early 2023. 

This visa is particularly promising for non-EU digital nomads from countries such as the UK, US or Australia for example, as until now getting a residency permit to live and work remotely from Spain hasn’t been at all easy, with the best option being to apply for the self-employment visa which requires a business plan, proof of funds and guaranteed earnings and more. 

It will also be available for remote workers with a contract for an overseas company, so it’s not just digital nomads who freelance for several clients who can apply.

The Spanish government wants to remove the existing bureaucratic hurdles these international workers face in a bid to make “Spain a paradise for talent”.

The visa will initially be available for a period of one year, but it can then be renewed until reaching five years in Spain, at which point it will be possible to apply for permanent residency.

One of the visa’s requirements will be that applicants must earn at least 80 percent of their income from foreign companies.

It will also be necessary for those applying for the digital nomad visa to not have lived (been fiscal residents) in Spain for the previous five years.

International companies will be able to request a residency permit through the digital nomad visa for non-EU remote workers they wish to relocate to Spain, but these will have to be deemed highly qualified with either graduate and/or postgraduate studies or three years of relevant experience.

Applicants will also be able to get residency rights for their partner and children, although the specifics have not yet been released.

Spain’s Secretary of State for Digitization will work together with the country’s regional governments to implement this visa in the next three months. 

Taxes

It’s widely reported that Spain’s tax regime has dissuaded many international workers from setting up shop in the country up until now.

The new startups law addresses this with fiscal benefits for remote workers and digital nomads that move to Spain. In fact, they will pay less income tax than self-employed and contract workers that already live and work in the country.

New digital nomads will be able to pay Non-Residents Tax (IRNR) rather than the regular income tax (IRPF) Spain’s resident workers pay. Non-Resident Tax was previously only applicable to non-residents such as second-home owners, but an exception has now been made for digital nomad visa holders even if they spend more than 183 days a year in Spain and are therefore technically fiscal residents.

Furthermore, IRNR is generally 25 percent in Spain but this will be reduced to 15 percent for digital nomads and remote workers as long as they earn below €600,000 a year. 

Again, they will have to demonstrate that less than 20 percent of their income comes from companies based in Spain for this IRNR tax to apply.

This favourable tax rate will be available to them for four years. 

Minimum earnings and healthcare access still unknown

As mentioned earlier, Spain’s startups law is not in force yet. It’s at the final stage after being given the green light by the Committee on Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, the Spanish Cabinet and the Spanish Parliament.

The bill now only needs to be ratified by the Spanish Senate before being published in Spain’s State Bulletin and therefore being in effect, the expected date of which is on January 1st 2023.

By that point, some of the doubts that still exist about the digital nomad visa and its conditions should be clarified. 

One of these is if applicants will need to meet minimum income requirements to apply. It has been reported that this will be around the €2,000-a-month mark.

Another doubt that remains is what access digital nomad visa holders will have to healthcare in Spain. Will they need to get a private healthcare scheme as is required for non-lucrative visa applicants which can be expensive especially if you have pre-existing conditions? Will they be able to pay social security fees or the convenio especial pay-in scheme to access public healthcare? None of this has yet been mentioned by the Spanish government.

