Mental health: Why Spain has become a nation of self-medicators

To mark World Mental Health Day, we lift the lid on some of the figures that reveal why Spaniards are the world’s biggest consumers of tranquilisers and how they’re struggling to get the help they need. 

Published: 10 October 2022 15:04 CEST
A woman takes a pill. Spaniards are the world's biggest consumers of anti-anxiety medication and the EU’s largest consumers of psychiatric meds. Photo: Danilo Alves/Unsplash

One in every five people in Spain suffers a mental health disorder, from depression to anxiety, and schizophrenia to bipolar disease. 

That’s an average which is pretty much on a par with other nations such as the United Kingdom, France and the US, and to some extent dispels the myth that Spain is a happier nation than average. 

More worrying however, Spaniards are the world’s biggest consumers of anti-anxiety medication and the EU’s largest consumers of psychiatric or psychotropic medication overall, which includes antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications, stimulants, antipsychotics, and mood stabilisers.

The latest report by the International Narcotics Control Board reveals how Spain leads global consumption of anxiolytics, hypnotics and sedatives with about 2.5 million consumers a day.

According to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), part of Spain’s Ministry of Health, consumption of meds such as Valium, Trankimacin and Orfidal increased by 4.5 percent in 2020 and exceeded 91 daily doses per 1,000 inhabitants.

Even Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted in 2021 that “10.8 percent of Spaniards have consumed tranquillisers, relaxants or sleeping pills” whilst speaking of the country’s mental health crisis.

Benzodiazepines, used to relieve anxiety and insomnia, are reportedly among the most used, so much so that Aemps states most of Spain’s adult population has consumed them sporadically or habitually for the treatment of multiple problems. 

“Despite being drugs that are only dispensed with a prescription, they (the consumers) exhibit a large component of autonomy in their use,” Aemps states.

So why is it that Spaniards came to be such large consumers of mental health drugs?

The main reason is that there are very few therapists available: only 6 clinical psychologists for every 100,000 people in Spain. 

The average in the OECD countries is 20 per 100,000, in the EU it’s 38 per 100,000. 

“The solution is more (mental health) professionals as we are well below average,” Fernando Chacón, vice president of Spain’s General Council of Psychology, told Spanish news site Nius Diario.

“Sweden has ten times more psychologists in the public health system than Spain, and Portugal double the amount.”

In 2018, of the 32,000 registered psychologists in Spain, only 2,300 work for Spain’s public health system. 

According to Chacón, mental health drugs don’t cure and simply alleviate people’s symptoms, but the lack of face-to-face contact with a therapist means most are left with little alternative than to turn to self-medication.

Keeping in mind that lower income people are statistically more likely to struggle with mental health in Spain, the lack of professionals working for the state results in long waits for anyone who can’t afford to pay for a private therapist.

Waiting times to see a mental health specialist at a public hospital vary greatly between Spain’s regions, but in some autonomous communities it can be two months or longer.

Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a “severe impact on the mental health wellbeing of people around the world”, as the World Health Organisation reported in March 2022, and Spain is no exception. 

“Since the pandemic, the demand for psychological assistance has increased by more than 20 percent in Spain,” Chacón explained.

A quarter of primary health care visits are now for mental health reasons.

In October 2021, Spain’s government launched a €100-million-budget scheme aimed at tackling the country’s mental health crisis,  focusing on training professionals, fighting stigmatisation, early detection, a suicide prevention hotline, and promoting emotional wellbeing as early as in school.

Spain’s mental health strategy had not been updated since 2009 and this latest plan, which will run until 2024, is reportedly a priority for the left-wing coalition government.

There is not enough evidence yet that these plans have had much of an impact, although the project is in its early days. 

But schemes such as training more psychologists will take longer than the three years the mental health plan will last. 

The government is failing to make good use of the thousands of foreign psychologists it has at its disposal, but which are prevented from working for years due to Spain’s convoluted qualification recognition system. It has also not factored in that private psychologists can earn considerably more than those working for the state.

As things stand, 6.7 percent of Spain’s population is currently struggling with anxiety, the same percentage as those who have depression.

Almost half of 15- to 29-year-olds say they have suffered from mental health problems.

And at least 1 million Spaniards have a “serious mental health disorder” but only half receive treatment for it.

These are the government’s own figures, the reality could be worse still.

HEALTH

What is the average waiting time across Spain to see a doctor?

Find out the average amount of time you'll have to wait to see your GP, a specialist and get a non-urgent surgery in your region of Spain.

Published: 15 September 2022 17:14 CEST
Where you live in Spain greatly affects the amount of time you’ll have to wait, from the first appointment with your family doctor to seeing a specialist and even through to an operation, if you need one. 

Two and half years after the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, which almost brought the country’s clinics and hospitals to breaking point, how is the situation now?

Here are the average waiting times in each region of the country, with data published by the regional health authorities. 

Andalusia
In Andalusia, the average wait time to see a doctor is four days. To see a specialist such as a dermatologist or a cardiologist, however, you will be waiting three months. Wait times for non-urgent surgeries vary depending on what you need. 

Aragón
Those living in Aragón will typically be able to get a doctor’s appointment within three days, but to see a specialist, it is one of the worst regions in the country, with an average waiting time of four months.

Asturias
The latest waiting times to see a doctor or a specialist in Asturias have not yet been published, but if you need a special test such as an MRI, you will be waiting more than three months.

Balearic Islands
In the Balearics, the average waiting time for an appointment to see your GP is one week, while if you need to see a specialist, you will be waiting around two months. For a non-urgent surgery, you will be on the waiting list for an average of four and a half months. The Balearic Islands are one of the worst places if you need a diagnostic test though with an average wait of more than six months. 

Basque Country
Data from the Basque Country has so far not been made available. 

Canary Islands
Like in Aragón, the Canary Islands is one of the worst places to live if you need to see a specialist with the longest waiting time of more than four months.

Cantabria
Cantabria has so far not updated its data on waiting times to see a specialist, but if you need a non-urgent surgery it has one of the longest waiting times at six months.

Castilla-La-Mancha
Those in Castilla-La-Mancha have one of the shortest wait times to see a GP, being able to book an appointment within just 48 hours. They’ll have to wait longer to see a specialist, however, with an average wait of two months. Those waiting for non-urgent surgery will be waiting another four months.

Castilla y León
In Castilla y León you’ll wait an average of six days before being given an appointment and two months to see a specialist.

Catalonia
Residents of Spain’s northeastern region wait an average of five days in order to get a doctor’s appointment. For diagnostic tests, the wait time depends on what you need. You will be on the list for five months on average for a colonoscopy and two months for an MRI.

If you need to see a specialist again it will completely depend on what type of specialist you need to see. For example, if you need to see a urologist you’ll have to wait five months, but if you need to see a neurologist you’ll be able to get an appointment in less than three months. If your doctor thinks you require non-urgent surgery, you will need to wait another four and half months.

Extremadura
In Extremadura, you’ll have to wait an average of four days for an appointment, while the waiting time to see a specialist will be around two months. Like Cantabria, Extremadura is one of the worst places to live if you need non-urgent surgery, as you’ll be waiting around half a year.

Galicia
Those in Galicia will be able to see a doctor in just three days, however, they have not published recent data on the wait time to see a specialist. They have however published data for non-urgent surgery which is an average wait of three months.

Madrid
Like in Galicia, in Madrid the waiting time for an appointment is just three days, but two months to see a specialist. For a test like an ultrasound or a CT scan, you will be waiting two months. If you need a non-urgent surgery, you’ll be on the waitlist for a further three months.

Murcia
The average wait time to see your GP has not been made available yet, but like in Andalusia, you’ll be waiting more than three months if you need to see a specialist. It’s one of the best regions for wait times for diagnostic tests though as you will be waiting less than one month. 

Navarre
Navarre has one of the shortest wait times for an appointment, available in just 48 hours. If you need to see a specialist, you’ll be waiting a further two months. Those waiting for a non-urgent surgery will have to wait an average of three months.  

La Rioja
Along with Castilla-La Mancha and Navarre, La Rioja has the shortest wait time to get a doctor’s appointment. Here, you’ll be able to see your GP in just 48 hours. This region is also the best to live in if you need to see a specialist or get a specialised test, with a wait of less than one month. If you need non-urgent surgery though it’s not so good, as you’ll be waiting an average of four months.

Valencia
Those living in Valencia have the longest wait out of all the regions for an appointment, where you’ll wait more than a month just to see a GP. When it comes to seeing a specialist you’ll need to wait another three months. And if you need surgery, you will have to wait four and half months on top of that.

The types of non-urgent surgeries the data refers to are hip and knee replacements. For other types of surgeries, it will depend on how urgent it is and what type of surgery it is. At the beginning of the year, there were more than 706,000 people waiting for an operation in Spain, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

You should be aware, however, that official data doesn’t always represent reality. Some readers have told us that currently, they are having to wait a month to see their GP in Catalonia and seven months to see a specialist.

