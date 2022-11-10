For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
How to apply for Spanish citizenship for a baby born in Spain to foreign parents
Here’s everything foreign parents need to know about the process to apply for Spanish citizenship for their child born in Spain, from the requirements to the documents they'll need.
Published: 10 November 2022 10:45 CET
Foreign parents can apply for a Spanish passport for their baby born in Spain after the child has spent a year continuously living in Spain. Here's how to do it. (Photo by Alexander KHUDOTEPLY / AFP)
For members
VISAS
Spain’s new digital nomad visa: Everything we know so far
Spain's new startups law offers tax benefits and a special visa to digital nomads and remote workers who move to the country. Here we analyse all the information available on this advantageous permit for non-EU nationals.
Published: 9 November 2022 13:33 CET
