For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
Does having a baby in Spain mean the parents can become Spanish?
Are the foreign parents of a child born in Spain automatically entitled to get Spanish citizenship? Or does the fact that your child is Spanish mean you can also become a Spanish national faster?
Published: 6 September 2022 12:33 CEST
One would assume that foreign parents would have it easier when it came to acquiring the same nationality as their Spanish-born child. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
Do you really have to give up your original nationality if you become Spanish?
Which countries does Spain have dual nationality agreements with for citizenship applications through residency? Do you really have to give up your original nationality if there isn't a deal, and what can happen if you use your non-Spanish passport?
Published: 24 August 2022 15:31 CEST
Updated: 27 August 2022 05:45 CEST
Updated: 27 August 2022 05:45 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments