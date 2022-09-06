Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SPANISH CITIZENSHIP

Does having a baby in Spain mean the parents can become Spanish?

Are the foreign parents of a child born in Spain automatically entitled to get Spanish citizenship? Or does the fact that your child is Spanish mean you can also become a Spanish national faster?

Published: 6 September 2022 12:33 CEST
Does having a baby in Spain mean I can become Spanish?
One would assume that foreign parents would have it easier when it came to acquiring the same nationality as their Spanish-born child. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

If you’re a foreigner living in Spain and see it as your home for the foreseeable future, you may have considered becoming a Spanish citizen as a way of guaranteeing your residency rights and gaining new ones in the process.

You may however be aware that for most foreigners who want to apply for Spanish citizenship it involves having to live pretty much continuously in Spain for ten years and then wait an additional two or three years for the citizenship process to be completed.

That’s a very long and arduous wait, twice as long as in other European countries, if not longer still.

So, you may have wondered if there’s a way of fast-tracking that citizenship process.

Checking if you have Spanish ancestry perhaps? Marrying a Spaniard? Or how about giving birth to a child in Spain?

In this article we will focus on this last question: Does having a baby in Spain entitle you to Spanish citizenship or make the road to citizenship easier? (*Not that we’re suggesting that this should be the primary reason to become a parent)

Firstly, if you and your partner are foreigners legally residing in Spain (meaning that neither parent is Spanish), your son or daughter will not automatically become Spanish through birth in Spain.

In the majority of cases, your child will acquire the nationality of one or both parents (you will have to speak to your embassy in Spain about registering the child).

They are not automatically entitled to Spanish nationality because as stated in Article 17 of Spain’s Civil Code, they are not Spanish by origin or blood.

However, after a year of legal residency in Spain, you can apply for Spanish nationality for your child.

READ ALSO: Do you really have to give up your original nationality if you become Spanish?

But how about the foreign parents of a baby that has become Spanish after being born in Spain and living there for a year? One would assume that said progenitors would have it easier when it came to acquiring the same nationality as their child.

Unfortunately, this is not the case.

Although giving birth in Spain makes it easier for unregistered parents to obtain residency through the process of arraigo familiar, it does not entitle them to automatically get Spanish nationality.

It doesn’t entitle them either to shorten or fast-track their Spanish nationality process as there is no legal precedent to this included in Spain’s Civil Code.

Therefore, foreign parents of a minor with Spanish nationality will in most cases have to comply with the residency requirements stipulated according to their nationality: ten years as a general rule, five years for refugees and two years for nationals from Ibero-American countries (Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Bolivia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Argentina and Colombia) as well as Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea and Portugal.

When foreign parents can finally apply for Spanish citizenship, they should include documents relating to their Spanish child’s citizenship status. Even though this may not be an advantage or result in a favourable outcome to the process, it will be taken into consideration by Spanish authorities.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

SPANISH CITIZENSHIP

Do you really have to give up your original nationality if you become Spanish?

Which countries does Spain have dual nationality agreements with for citizenship applications through residency? Do you really have to give up your original nationality if there isn't a deal, and what can happen if you use your non-Spanish passport?

Published: 24 August 2022 15:31 CEST
Updated: 27 August 2022 05:45 CEST
Do you really have to give up your original nationality if you become Spanish?

One of the most frequently asked questions from those applying for their Spanish citizenship by residency is whether Spain allows dual nationality.

This is a tricky question, as even though there are set rules, understanding them fully is often difficult and some aspects are somewhat grey areas.

Every year, the Spanish government receives an average of between 80,000 and 100,000 requests for citizenship.

Many people want to become Spanish, but one of the requisites they are most worried about is having to renounce their original nationality in the process. 

Legally speaking, Spain only allows dual nationality with countries with which it has a specific connection. These include nationals from 12 Ibero-American countries: Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Bolivia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Argentina and Colombia.

In addition to these countries, the deal is also applicable to people from Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea and Portugal, as well as those who have applied using their Sephardic Jewish heritage.

Last year, Spain and France also made an agreement to allow dual nationality between both countries.

READ ALSO – Exclusive: How Spain’s dual nationality deal with France gives hope to other foreign residents

People from the above countries only have to live in Spain for a period of two years (except for France, where it’s still ten years) before applying for citizenship through residence, while everyone else must have been resident in Spain for ten years to qualify for nationality.

It is compulsory that everyone wanting to obtain Spanish citizenship pass both a language and cultural test.

READ ALSO – Quiz: Can you pass the Spanish citizenship test?

Do I have to renounce my original nationality?

Legally speaking, anyone else obtaining Spanish citizenship such as Britons or Americans would need to renounce their original nationality.

The last step in applying for Spanish nationality includes going before a judge to swear allegiance to the Spanish constitution. During this time, they will also ask you to renounce your original nationality.

However, the crucial point is that you will not be requested to physically hand over your other passport, so it will remain in your possession.

READ ALSO – Step by step: how to apply for Spanish nationality

What will happen if I use my original passport?

According to  the website of Spain’s Justice Ministry, Spanish nationals who are not nationals by origin (for example, those who have acquired Spanish nationality through residence) shall lose their Spanish nationality if:

  • After acquiring Spanish nationality, they use the nationality they renounced during a period of three years.
  • When they join the armed forces or take on a political role for a foreign state which the Spanish government expressly prohibits.
  • When a court sentence finds that the person committed perjury, concealment or fraud in the acquisition of Spanish nationality.

Although Spanish law mentions that three-year period, the wording “durante un periodo de tres años” is ambiguous. Does it mean that if they are caught once using their original passport in the first three years after acquiring Spanish citizenship they face losing their Spanish nationality? Or is it if they are caught doing so regularly or exclusively? Is it alright to use your original passport after that three-year period has elapsed?

Whatever your interpretation, you probably shouldn’t use your non-Spanish passport when travelling into Spain or for other official processes in Spain. You also can’t necessarily claim to be from your original country to get legal help from one of its embassies and consulates in Spain, for example.

In a recent article in the Daily Mail, UK MP Michael Portillo explained how he leaves Britain on his British passport and arrives in the European Union with his Spanish passport, although his case is different in that he’s a dual national by birth because he has both a British and a Spanish parent.

In any case, you should consider playing it safe in this sense and sticking to your newly acquired citizenship in most cases.

According to Spanish legal firm Echevarría Abogados, “once Spanish nationality is granted, Spanish law is indifferent to how the other country in question deals with its citizen”, and that “much more important than analysing Spanish legislation, it is necessary to study the rules of the country from which the applicant in question comes”. The renouncement of your original nationality is a “mere formality” for Spain, according to them.

Will my native country make me renounce my citizenship and give up my passport?

This will completely depend on which country you’re from. There are several countries in the world that will make you renounce your citizenship if you become a national of Spain.

These include Austria, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, China, Nepal, Myanmar, Kuwait and Laos, as well as several others in the Middle East and Africa.

Check with your embassy to find out if your country recognises dual citizenship or not. 

US citizens

According to the US government, “the acquisition or retention of foreign nationality does not affect US citizenship”. This means that the US will not force you to give up your US citizenship if you get Spanish nationality.

“A person may have and exercise rights of nationality in two countries and be subject to the responsibilities of both” the US government states.

While you do have to officially renounce your US citizenship to the Spanish government, the US government will not make you do the same, and because of this legal loophole, you can in fact hold on to it.

Canadian citizens

According to the Canadian government, Canadians are allowed to take foreign citizenship while keeping their Canadian one.

British citizens

Similarly, for those from the UK, “Dual citizenship (also known as dual nationality) is allowed in the UK. This means you can be a British citizen and also a citizen of other countries,” said a spokesman from the embassy in Madrid.

As far as the British government is concerned, you have not renounced your British nationality and will continue with the right to hold a British passport and apply for a new one once your current passport expires.

READ MORE: Do I really have to give up my British passport to become Spanish?

What are the risks?

Besides not being able to use your original passport in Spain, if Spain and other governments start sharing information in the future regarding citizenship, this could put you in a precarious position.

This is just speculation, however. In the worst case scenario, the Spanish government could force you to give up your Spanish nationality if you’re going against their rules, you’re caught and you’re unlucky. 

But as things stand, there is little evidence of this happening. Our advice is that you be Spanish in Spain and abroad, and keep your other passport on the low and as a fallback for essential situations only.

READ MORE: What are the reasons for losing Spanish residency or nationality and can I get it back?

SHOW COMMENTS