FAMILY

How to register your new baby in Spain and apply for a passport

Having a new baby is an exciting time, but it can also be very overwhelming, especially when you have to add Spanish bureaucracy into the mix too. Read on to find out how to register your infant and how to apply for a passport for them.

Published: 17 March 2022 17:20 CET
new baby
Registering a new baby in Spain. Photo: AntoniaRusev / Pixabay

Registering your child’s birth is mandatory in Spain and can be done two different ways – either at the hospital or at the Civil Registry.

Births can be registered at most hospitals in Spain and must be done so within a period of 72 hours. If this time has elapsed and you still haven’t registered, you have a further 10 days to do it in person at the Civil Registry.

At the hospital

If you chose to do register your child at the hospital, both parents must complete and sign a standard form, which will be sent off electronically to the Civil Registering, along with a signed medical report, the IDs of the parents, and any other documentation that may be required. 

Once completed and processed, you will receive your baby’s birth certificate from the Civil Registry. You can also download a digital birth certificate from the digital headquarters of the Ministry of Justice found here

Civil Registry  

There may be several reasons you need to go to the Civil Registry in person to register your baby instead of at the hospital. One may be that your baby was born in a different municipality to the one you reside in.

Some foreigners may also be required to go to the Civil Registry in order to provide extra documentation, for example, if both parents are of a different nationality to each other and neither of them is Spanish. The hospital should be able to inform you if you need to go in person or not. 

When the birth has not been notified by the maternity unit, you can do it at the Civil Registry within 10 days. However, this can be extended to 30 days when there is a specific reason. For example, some readers have told us that they couldn’t get an appointment in time to register their child within 10 days and the authorities told them they were able to extend it to 30 days.

In-person registration can be made at the Civil Registry of the place of birth. In order to register your child, you will need the following documents:

  • Your DNI, NIE, green residency card and passport with your current address
  • A marriage certificate or other document which proves marriage, if you are married. (If parents are not married, they must both go in person to the civil registry).
  • The maternity medical report from the hospital
  • The birth declaration form completed by the parents. This can be obtained from the hospital or the Civil Registry itself.

Where else do I need to register my baby?

In many places in Spain, the Civil Registry will automatically inform the Town Hall of the baby’s birth and it will automatically be added to the padrón, however if it’s not then you will also need to go in person and register your baby as living in the same property as you.  

The next step is to go to a service office of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) to register the new member of the family, so that you can register your baby as a beneficiary of social security. Registration can be done online through your social security portal or in person.

Registering your baby with your home country

If you are a foreign resident in Spain, then typically your baby will acquire the same nationality as you or your spouse or partner, they will not automatically be granted Spanish nationality. If both of you are foreigners, you may need to register the birth of your child at the embassy or consulate of your country too.

For example, British citizenship is normally automatically passed down one generation to children born outside the UK.

On their website, the British government states “You do not need to register with the UK authorities but it means the birth will be recorded with the General Register Offices or at the National Records Office of Scotland. You can also order a consular birth registration certificate”.

This will need to be done at your country’s embassy or consulate. You will need to take all the documents with you that you took to the Civil Registry, as well as your child’s birth certificate. The birth certificate also needs to be translated and certified if it’s not in the language of the country you want to register your baby in.

Applying for a passport for your new baby

If you are married to a Spaniard, then your baby can acquire Spanish nationality and will be eligible to apply for a Spanish passport. This can be done through a national police station. 

You will need: 

  • Your baby’s DNI if they have one
  • The birth certificate issued no more than six months prior to the appointment 
  • Your child’s certificate of empadronamiento, issued no more than three months prior to the appointment
  • A recent photograph
  • A fee of €30

According to the British government, you can still apply for a UK passport for your child even if you do not register the birth in the UK.

While the US embassy in Spain states “Parents of children who may have a claim to US citizenship can apply for the child’s Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) and US passport, at the U.S. EmbassyU.S. Consulate General in Barcelona, or any of the five U.S. Consular Agencies in Spain”.

They strongly recommend that you report the birth of your child to the Department of State as soon as possible after the child’s birth.

Other nationalities will need to contact their embassy or consulate to find out more about applying for a passport. 

FAMILY

Q&A: Can EU nationals bring non-EU family members over to Spain?

If you're an EU national living in or wanting to move to Spain, find out if can you can bring a non-EU family member to live with you. Here, we answer some of the most common questions surrounding the process.

Published: 20 September 2021 18:54 CEST
Q&A: Can EU nationals bring non-EU family members over to Spain?
Can EU nationals bring non-EU nationals with them to live in Spain? Photo: Brad Dorsey / Pixabay

Yes, there is an option for EU nationals to bring non-EU family members to Spain. The main way is by applying for a residence card of a family member of a European Union citizen or tarjeta de residencia de familiar comunitario. Here are some of the most common questions about the card and their answers. 

What is the residence card of a family member of a European Union citizen?

The residence card of a family member of an EU citizen allows the relative of an EU citizen to come and live with them in the EU. 

Who is eligible?

  • The spouse of an EU national (you must be able to provide a valid marriage certificate)
  • Unmarried partners, providing you can provide proof that you are in a long-term stable relationship and have been living together for some time (usually one or two years, but depends on circumstances). This could be a pareja de hecho in Spain, instead of a marriage.
  • Dependent children of an EU national under 21 years old (you must be able to provide a valid birth certificate)
  • Dependent parents of an EU national (proof must be provided of your relationship and that they are dependent on you)
  • Any other dependent relatives (proof must be provided that they cannot look after themselves and are financially dependent on you).
  • Be aware, you will also need to prove you have the financial means to support your relatives.

What benefits does the residence card offer?

  • The ability for your family member to live in Spain with you
  • The right for your family member to work in Spain under the same conditions as other EU citizens
  • The ability to enter and leave Spain and travel to other countries within the EU
  • However, the card does not give you the right to live in any EU country, only in the country you applied for it in – in this case, Spain.

When must it be applied for?

The card must be applied for during the first three months of your relative arriving in Spain to able to continue living here.  

How long is the process to get an EU residency card?

The Spanish authorities should make their decision to issue your family member with a residency card within six months. It may be quicker than this, but you should expect around a six-month waiting period. While your family member is in Spain however they cannot be expelled from the country while the application is in progress.

What if my application is rejected?

If your residency application is rejected, then the Spanish authorities will let you know in writing, giving a reason why. They will also let you know what you must do to appeal the decision and when it must be done by.

How long is the card valid for?  

The initial residency card will be valid for five years. You can then renew this for a permanent 10-year residency card. After this, your card will need to be renewed every 10 years.

Will I lose my Spanish residency if I get divorced?

If you obtained your Spanish nationality on the basis that you were married to an EU national, then you may wonder what will happen to your residency rights if you get divorced or decide to break up.

The good news is that you will not lose your residency card as long as you have lived with your partner for at least three years and at least one of those has been in Spain.

