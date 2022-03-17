For members
FAMILY
How to register your new baby in Spain and apply for a passport
Having a new baby is an exciting time, but it can also be very overwhelming, especially when you have to add Spanish bureaucracy into the mix too. Read on to find out how to register your infant and how to apply for a passport for them.
Published: 17 March 2022 17:20 CET
Registering a new baby in Spain. Photo: AntoniaRusev / Pixabay
FAMILY
Q&A: Can EU nationals bring non-EU family members over to Spain?
If you're an EU national living in or wanting to move to Spain, find out if can you can bring a non-EU family member to live with you. Here, we answer some of the most common questions surrounding the process.
Published: 20 September 2021 18:54 CEST
Can EU nationals bring non-EU nationals with them to live in Spain? Photo: Brad Dorsey / Pixabay
