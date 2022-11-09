Read news from:
Dutch, Irish and Norwegians are buying twice as many homes in Spain

The post-pandemic boom in foreigners buying homes in Spain is continuing, with a few new nationalities buying at record rates.

Published: 9 November 2022 15:58 CET
alfaz del pi
Norwegian and Dutch residents of the village of Alfaz del Pi in Alicante. The municipality has more foreign residents than Spaniards. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

Spain has long been a destination for foreigners looking to buy a family home or holiday getaway. Traditionally, the majority of these buyers have come from certain countries – mainly Britons, Germans, French, and Americans.

But 2022 has seen a new trend emerging, with both purchases and online demand from newer, smaller European countries on the rise.

According to figures from Spain’s General Council of Notaries (Consejo General de Notariado), foreigners bought 72,987 homes in Spain in the first half of the year, the highest figure since records began back in 2007. Property purchases by non-Spaniards made up a fifth (20.3 percent) of the total number of transactions throughout the country, matching the record high recorded in the second half of 2015.

Among the foreigner buyers, there are the usual suspects who have long made Spain home, or a holiday home, at least, namely the British, Germans and French, although 2022 has also seen newer groups of buyers from different countries.

In the first half of the year the Dutch, Norwegians and Irish have been buying Spanish property in record numbers and significantly boosting property sales in Spain.

In fact, according to the figures, buyers from the Netherlands, Norway and Ireland have between bought more than double the number of properties between January and June compared to the first half of 2021.

Purchases by all nationalities increased by an average of 52.75 percent, but those made by the Dutch (121.5 percent), Norwegians (119.5 percent) and the Irish (106.7 percent) skyrocketed at the start of 2022.

Dutch buyers, for example, bought 3,641 homes in Spain in the first half of 2022, making them the foreign group that buys the seventh most houses in Spain. 

Irish buyers completed 1,395 property transactions, the second highest figure since 2007, and though Norewgian buyers only contributed 979 home sales, it is the highest figure in four years.

Online searches

But it’s not just foreigners coming to Spain and looking for homes that explains this uptick in foreign purchases. Online searches on the Spanish property website Idealista have also surged in the first half of 2022.  In fact, the number of searches on the Spanish site from Holland, Ireland and Norway have doubled since 2020.

The Irish in particular seem very keen to find Spanish property online: the number of visits skyrocketed by 32 percent year-on-year so far this year and 122 percent compared to 2020, with approximately 334,000 total searches. 

And though the Norwegians aren’t actually buying as many Spanish properties as other nationalities, the online demand is certainly there and could suggest an uptick in the future. Searches for Spanish property in Norway have increased by 18 percent compared to last year and by 111 percent compared to 2020, with almost 131,400 visits.

Why the rise?

So what explains this increase in foreign property buyers in Spain? Luis Corral, CEO of Foro Consultores, told Idealista that some of the driving forces are “Teleworking, retirement, the need for more open spaces, good weather and good communications. And in these times of energy crisis, living in a much warmer area, especially in winter, means significant savings.” 

The increase in ‘teleworking’ (teletrabajo), and normalisation of working from home following the COVID-19 pandemic has led many from colder, northern European countries to consider relocating to Spain as a base for their flexible working arrangements. In fact, this is something the Spanish government is hoping to cater to with its recently passed Startups Law that appeals to ‘digital nomads’ and startup businesses.

READ ALSO: 15 things you need to know about Spain’s new startups law

Obviously, as is the case for many foreigners coming to Spain, the relative cheapness of both properties and the cost of living compared to Northern Europe is also factor, as is the weather and pace of life. However one much more recent trend has been foreigners buying property in Spain, often a second home, in order to spend the colder winter months in Spain as a means of saving money during the energy-intensive colder months in the northern continent. 

Despite rocketing energy bills in Spain, prices are still below many other European countries, thanks in part to the government VAT cut (LINK) and the so-called Iberian exception.

READ ALSO: Europeans are moving to Spain’s Canary Islands to avoid winter heating bills

Foro Consultores explained that “the rise of teleworking has become a lever of change for foreign investment… which prioritises pleasant environments with complete services to develop their employment. And not only in front of the sea, but also in urban areas of coastal cities.”

According to consultancy, the most popular locations among foreign buyers include the Canary Islands, Costa del Sol and the Valencia region, but Malaga on the Costa del Sol in particular has emerged as a destination for foreigners, especially from the Nordics, where increasing numbers are buying holiday homes or properties for long periods of teleworking.

Type of property

Generally speaking, foreigners aren’t competing with Spaniards for the same properties. According to Foro Consultores, foreign property buyers in Spain usually buy “larger houses than those bought by Spaniards, with large spaces both indoors and outdoors, and adapted to spend long periods.”

And they pay more, too, on average. During the first half of 2022, the Norwegians paid €2701/m2, third only to the Danes and Americans. The Dutch paid €2252/m2, and and Irish €2092/m2. The average price across all foreigners was €2062/m2, and for Spanish buyers just €1560/m2.

READ ALSO: Foreigners are paying more than ever for property in Spain

PROPERTY

Renting in Spain: When can a landlord legally kick out a tenant?

What legitimate reasons can a property owner in Spain give to ask their tenant to leave?

Published: 7 November 2022 09:28 CET
Renting in Spain: When can a landlord legally kick out a tenant?

There are good and bad landlords in Spain, and there also are good and bad tenants. Sometimes, the decision to end a rental agreement comes as a result of other reasons.

Either way, tenants and landlords alike may at some point need to consider the conditions under which a landlord can break the rental contract and require their tenants to leave. 

Here are the reasons which according to Spanish law can be given to end a rental agreement:

Not paying rent

An obvious one, as this is the tenant’s main contractual responsibility. If you don’t pay the rent, the landlord is within their rights to evict you if the payments break any late-payment agreements you might have. Be sure to check the contract, and as a landlord it may be worth getting rental default insurance if this happens.

READ ALSO: Is getting rental default insurance worth it for landlords in Spain?

Animals at home

Many rental contracts include clauses specifying whether the tenant can have pets in the house. Some landlords are happy to have pets, but if they specify that he or she doesn’t want animals in their property and the tenant breaks the terms of the contract, the landlord is within their rights to evict them.

Termination of the contract

When the rental contract actually ends, the tenant is obliged to leave the property. In this sense, the owner must communicate, at least 30 days in advance, his willingness not to renew the rental agreement. Otherwise, the lease will be extended.

READ ALSO: What’s the law on squatting in Spain?

Subletting

Most rental contacts in Spain expressly forbid the subletting of properties or rooms in the contract. If the tenant isn’t contractually allowed but sublets the property anyway, they can be kicked out.

READ ALSO: Is subletting ever legal in Spain?

Not keeping to ‘comunidad‘ rules

If a tenant doesn’t respect the rules of ‘la comunidad‘ (like a homeowner’s association) in the building where the rented property is located, the landlord could be within their rights to evict them. Often the landlord may be friendly with el presidente of the homeowner’s association, and violations could include any number of things, but generally relates to behaviour that is annoying, unhealthy, harmful, or dangerous to other residents.

In those cases, la communidad itself could initiate legal action against the tenant with the aim of immediately evicting the tenant.

READ ALSO: ‘La comunidad’: What property owners in Spain need to know about homeowners’ associations

Illegal activities

It almost goes without saying, but if a tenant is undertaking illegal or illicit activities in the property the landlord is well within their rights to terminate the contract and kick the tenant out.

Doing work on the house

Tenants cannot carry out major works on the property without the express written consent of the owner. Any refurbishments that alter the configuration of the house (including storage rooms and parking spaces) must be agreed to in advance by the landlord. Otherwise, the tenant could be forced to repair the damage, and will likely have their rental contract terminated.

Purchase/sale of the property

If a landlord sells the property, the new owner can evict the tenant if they wish. If that does happen, tenants do have some legal rights and can’t be turfed out onto the street immediately – they can usually stay for a maximum of three months from when the property is sold.

The landlord needs the property

If the landlord or any of his or her family members (by blood, adoption or ex-husbands and wives) need the property for themselves, they must inform the tenant and grant them a two-month period to vacate the property.

For this to be possible, the Urban Leases Law requires that at least one year of validity of contract has elapsed, and the landlord or family member must occupy the house within a maximum period of three months after the tenant is evicted.

Breach of contract

Generally speaking, the breaching of any clause of the rental contract is justifiable grounds for evicting a tenant. We have outlined several potential contract breaches above, but it is worth remembering that, technically, a landlord is within their rights to kick out a tenant for any breach of any clause in the contract – so be sure to read the small print.

READ ALSO: Tenant or landlord – Who pays which costs in Spain?

