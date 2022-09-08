Read news from:
Europeans are moving to Spain’s Canary Islands to avoid winter heating bills

Italians, Germans, Brits and other Europeans are looking to spend as much of autumn and winter in the Canaries as a means of not having to pay the sky-high gas and electricity prices most of the continent will face as the mercury drops.

Published: 8 September 2022 14:21 CEST
Tenerife, the largest of Spain's Canary Islands, has coastal temperatures that don't drop below 16C in winter. Photo: Bastian Pudill/Unsplash

The Canary Islands, an archipelago made up of eight islands off the coast of Western Sahara, are often referred to as the Fortunate Islands (Las Islas Afortunadas) or the Islands of Eternal Spring (Las Islas de La Eterna Primavera).

And it’s with good reason, as their mild climate ensures that coastal temperatures remain between 16 and 32 C all year round, with the trade winds (los alisios) always providing a pleasant breeze.

Such favourable weather has meant that millions of tourists visit Canarias every year, and until Brexit, the islands were one of the favourite destinations of British ‘swallows’, generally pensioners who migrated south for four to five months in autumn and winter and back north in spring and summer.

But the profile of these warm weather seekers is changing.

It now includes younger ‘swallows’ who are working remotely from the islands as digital nomads, they come from other European countries with bitter cold winters, and their primary reason for choosing the Canary Islands is to avoid paying the spiralling gas and electricity bills of their home countries, as well sidestepping any potential shortages that may arise as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine and dependence on Russian gas.

“Paying for heating in Italy now costs more than paying for rent here in the Canaries,” one Italian pensioner told Spanish TV channel Antena 3.

With winter temperatures hovering around 20C in the ‘fortunate islands’, the vast majority of Canary homes do not have central heating or radiators, as they simply don’t need it.

Other coastal locations in Spain with milder winters (not quite as warm as the Canaries’, however) are also seeing an increase in the number of foreign visitors who are temporarily moving over with the aim of cutting costs.

These include the Costa Blanca, the Costa del Sol, the Costa Cálida and the Balearics.

Germans are among those flocking to the Canary Islands for the winter – and some hope it becomes government policy as the German energy market has been left in a particularly fragile state as a result of the war in Ukraine and dependence on Russian gas.

Marija Linnhof, president of the Association of Independent Travel Agencies (VUSR) in Germany, has suggested that German retirees should be encouraged to spend the winter months in warmer places such as the Canaries with the help of a €500 voucher.

“The idea of spending the winter in warmer climates should be taken seriously, mainly because it is a way of saving energy that can be used in industry,” she said in the German press.

The German government is considering the proposal, but chairwoman of the Bundestag’s tourism committee Jana Schimke has suggested the scheme could be too expensive and cost as much as €10 billion.

Spain defends MidCat gas link after Macron brush-off

Building a gas pipeline across the Pyrenees mountains is "in Europe's interest" and a project that Spain will vigorously defend despite top-level French opposition, Spain's Energy Minister said Tuesday.

Published: 7 September 2022 08:56 CEST
With Russia withholding gas deliveries to most of Europe in reaction to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, there has been a resurgence of interest in a link to bring in much-needed supplies from Spain to the rest of the continent.

Plans for such a pipeline, known as MidCat, emerged a decade ago but were dropped in 2019 over regulatory and funding issues.

But Madrid is now pushing hard for the revival of the project with the full backing of Berlin, which has now had Russian gas deliveries via a key pipeline shut off for the indefinite future.

With six terminals, Spain has the biggest infrastructure in Europe to accept liquefied natural gas brought in by ship.

But there is currently only a very small link between the Spanish and French natural gas networks, limiting the possibility for Spain to send supplies onward to central Europe.

The MidCat would boost that capacity, but France has shown little interest in the project.

“There is no obvious need for it, there is no evidence of any need for it today nor in the future,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“I don’t understand why everyone is getting all worked up about (this pipeline) and saying it would resolve the gas crisis: it’s not true,” he told reporters.

“I’m not convinced we need more gas interconnections, which would have a bigger impact on the environment and ecosystems.”

His remarks did little to dampen Spain’s enthusiasm for the pipeline, with Energy Minister Teresa Ribera telling Onda Cero radio it was “in Europe’s interest”.

“There will be a debate, I don’t think we can rule it out solely based on a declaration by one country,” she said.

Although the MidCat pipeline would initially carry gas, Spain says it would ultimately be able to carry green hydrogen — a key energy source for the future.

Spain is hoping improved pipeline connectivity will open the way for it to become the European Union’s new hub for green hydrogen.

In his remarks, Macron raised “environmental concerns” about the pipeline, “which are not without foundation”, he said.

“All the experts are saying it’s wrong to say that a gas pipeline would be able to transport hydrogen in the future, that would have to involve a lot of extra heavy work,” he said.

But Ribera said Macron “doesn’t like the idea of a project he sees as being in the past”, referring to the older MidCat plans.

“In reality, what we’re saying is that if this third gas interconnection is built, it must be a pipeline that’s ready for the future,” she said.

La Vanguardia newspaper didn’t mince its words about the French leader’s “unpleasant” comments.

“Macron does not like the closer friendship between Spain and Germany,” it wrote.

