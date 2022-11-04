Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WORKING IN SPAIN

Spain’s new law for startups and digital nomads: 15 things you need to know

Now that Spain has approved the country's new startups law, foreign entrepreneurs and digital nomads wanting to live and work here can look forward to a host of tax perks and other benefits, but there are also rules to consider.

Published: 4 November 2022 10:48 CET
spain's startup digital nomad law
What are the benefits and requirements of Spain's new startups law that foreign entrepreneurs, remote workers and digital nomads should consider? Photo: Sventlana Sokolova/Freepik

After a long and drawn-out legislative road, Spain’s much anticipated Ley de Startup was approved in the Spanish Parliament on Thursday November 3rd, 2022.

Simply put, the law aims to attract international investors, digital nomads and new companies to Spain with visa incentives, tax breaks, fewer bureaucratic hoops and other benefits.

Originally proposed back in 2019, the law has received 271 amendments during its journey through the Committee on Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, the Spanish Cabinet and now the Spanish Parliament.

The last step before it comes into force is for it to be ratified by the Senate. Given the support the bill has already received from most political parties, this looks very likely to go ahead without issues in the coming weeks before the law comes into force in early 2023. 

So what do foreign entrepreneurs, remote workers and digital nomads considering a move to Spain need to know about this “pioneering” legislation?

Here are 15 key takeaways from the new law:

  1. What Spain considers a startup to be: In order to be eligible for the benefits of the new law, companies must be newly formed or emerging, that is to say, less than five years old or seven in the case of biotechnology, energy and industrial companies. 

  2. No mergers: The company cannot have been created from mergers or spin-offs from pre-existing companies. 

  3. A need for innovation: Startups must be considered innovative. The business must be trying to solve a problem or improve an existing situation. An agency will be created to accredit both this status and that of an ’emerging’ company: ENISA.

  4. Startup tax breaks: One of the main draws of the law is that it offers startups a cut in Corporation tax from 25 percent to 15 percent for a maximum of four years.

  5. Tax deferral for startups and digital nomads: Startups can also request that Corporation Tax – and in the case of digital nomads non-resident Income Tax (IRNR) – be deferred without accruing interest for twelve and six months, respectively.

  6. Tax deductions for startups: The startups law also increases the maximum deduction base for investing in startup companies (from €60,000 to €100,000 per year) and the rate of deduction (from 30 percent to 50 percent).

  7. Based in Spain: The startup must be permanently based in Spain. Similarly, 60 percent of a company’s workforce must have employment contracts in Spain.

  8. Disqualification reasons: Startups will be disqualified from the benefits of the law if they are acquired by a non-emerging company, if its annual turnover surpasses €10 million, if it generates “significant damage” to the environment, or if any of its partners with a 5 percent share in the company are convicted of a criminal offence. 

  9. No dividend distribution: Startups must not distribute dividends or net return per member of a cooperative, nor pay contributions in a regulated market.

  10. Less bureaucracy: The new law also aims to remove some of the bureaucratic hoops foreign investors have to jump through by eliminating the obligation for international investors to request a NIE (foreigner ID number) to carry out this type of business. Both investors and their representatives will now only need to obtain Spain’s tax identification numbers (NIFs).

  11. It’s retroactive: The law will work retroactively, meaning that those who have started a new company before the legislation comes into force can benefit from its advantages, provided they meet the requirements. 


  12. What Spain considers a digital nomad to be: The law defines a digital nomad as “people whose jobs allow them to work remotely and change residence regularly”.

  13. Digital nomad tax breaks: Digital nomads who obtain income in Spain but do not stay here for more than 183 days will be eligible to pay non-resident income tax (IRNR) rather than regular income tax (IRPF). IRNR is generally 25 percent in Spain but this will be reduced to 15 percent for digital nomads.

  14. New digital nomad visa: The ‘startup law’ establishes a visa for international teleworking that allows entry and residence in Spain for a maximum of one year for non-EU citizens. Once it has expired, they can extend it by requesting a residence authorisation as a remote worker for a further two years and then extend it again, up to five years.

  15. Foreign students: will have their stay period post-graduation to find employment or start a business extended from one year to two. Find out more here.

READ MORE: What are the requirements for Spain’s startups law?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MOVING TO SPAIN

Spain passes startups and digital nomad law

The Spanish Parliament has given the green light to a new startups law which will bring tax benefits and other perks to entrepreneurs, remote workers and digital nomads who want to live and work in Spain. 

Published: 4 November 2022 08:09 CET
Spain passes startups and digital nomad law

It’s been in the pipeline for 16 months, but on Thursday evening Spain’s Parliament finally approved its highly anticipated startups law, or Ley de Startups.

The legislation had already been greenlighted by Spain’s Commission for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, which made 271 amendments to the initial draft bill, as well as the Spanish Council of Ministers.

Its approval in the Spanish Parliament is a crucial step for the law to come into force, which is expected to be in January 2023, once the Senate has processed its parliamentary implementation.

The law was given the thumbs up in the Spanish parliament by 177 MPs, with 75 abstentions (by far-right party Vox and Catalan parties Junts and ERC) and 88 votes against (mostly from MPs belonging the right-wing PP who called for the law to be more far reaching).

This majority is expected to guarantee the legislation is ratified without trouble in the Senate in the coming weeks.

“It’s one of the most enjoyable moments I’ve experienced in the Parliament,” joked Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calviño about the support the “pioneering” legislation has received from across the country’s political spectrum.

“It’s a law that will allow Spain to be at the forefront in the push and promotion of talent in this rapidly growing digital economy”.

Spain already attracts many foreigners from around the world thanks to its great climate and famed quality of life, but up until now it hasn’t been legally possible for many remote workers or digital nomads to work here without the correct visa or complex paperwork.

In 2015, Spain ranked among the worst OECD countries to start a business in, so the hopes are that the new law will change this reputation. 

The startups law will be open to anyone from the EU or third countries, as long as they haven’t been a resident in Spain in the previous five years, and it will allow workers to gain access to a special visa which can be renewed for up to five years. 

EXPLAINED: 15 things you need to know about Spain’s new law for startups and digital nomads

It will give startups and investors a reduction in Corporation Tax from 25 to 15 percent during the first four years and will also allow remote workers to be able to pay Non-Residents Tax (IRNR). This refers to workers and companies who obtain income in Spain, but do not stay for more than 183 days.

The law also includes a new visa that will allow digital nomads to stay and work in Spain for a period of one year. Once it has expired, they will be able to extend it by requesting a residence authorisation as a remote worker for a further two years and then extend it again, up to five years.

Digital nomads will be able to benefit from the same reduced tax rate of 15 percent, but only for the first four years.

What hasn’t been confirmed yet are the exact conditions and requirements digital nomads will have to meet, such as the minimum amount they’ll have to earn or the type of qualifications they might have to have. 

Some experts believe that the government will set this at around €2,000 per month.

It’s also not clear yet whether digital nomads will have to pay social security and be eligible for state health care or if they’ll have to get private health insurance to meet the requirements for the visa.

READ ALSO: What are the requirements to benefit from Spain’s startups law?

SHOW COMMENTS