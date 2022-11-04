For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
Spain’s new law for startups and digital nomads: 15 things you need to know
Now that Spain has approved the country's new startups law, foreign entrepreneurs and digital nomads wanting to live and work here can look forward to a host of tax perks and other benefits, but there are also rules to consider.
Published: 4 November 2022 10:48 CET
What are the benefits and requirements of Spain's new startups law that foreign entrepreneurs, remote workers and digital nomads should consider? Photo: Sventlana Sokolova/Freepik
