Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PROPERTY

Foreigners are paying more than ever for property in Spain

Foreigners are splashing out more on property in Spain than ever before with an average of €2,062 for each m2, new data reveals. Brits are still buying the most homes, but there are many other nationalities that are spending much more on acquiring a Spanish home.

Published: 18 October 2022 11:42 CEST
cadaques catalonia
The upmarket town of Cadaqués in Catalonia. Danish buyers are the foreign nationals who are paying the most for property in Spain. Photo: cvzzn/Unssplash

Foreigners paid an average of €2,062 for each m2 during the first half of 2022, according to the latest data from Spain’s General Council of Notaries (Consejo General de Notariado). 

The amount they’re paying for each m2 has grown by 10.6 percent year-on-year, compared to the second half of 2021. It is even more than the previous record high, seen in 2007 during the real estate boom in Spain.

The increase in money spent is mainly down to non-resident second-home owners, who are spending an average of €2,522/m2.  

This is far more than resident foreigners in Spain who are only paying an average of €1,622/m2, which increased by 8.2 percent compared to the first half of 2021.  

Spaniards meanwhile are only paying an average of €1,560/m2 on average, an increase of 5.2 percent year-on-year.

Danish buyers are the foreign nationals who are paying the most for property in Spain at €2,870/m2, followed by Americans at 2,837/m2 and then Norwegian and Swedish buyers at €2,701/m2.

Germans property hunters are in fifth position, paying €2,657/m2, followed by the Swiss at €2,567/m2. Those from the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Italy and Ireland are also splashing out above the average for property in Spain.

British buyers

Surprisingly the British are not even in the top 10, despite still being the foreigners who buy the most properties in Spain.

Brits were responsible for 10.7 percent of the total number of properties purchased by foreigners. They are spending an average of €2,003/m2 on acquiring a Spanish home. 

Germans, however, are buying almost as many properties as Britons, accounting for 10.2 percent of the purchases, followed by the French at 7.7 percent.

In fact, the purchases made by foreigners of all nationalities increased, but those made by the Dutch (121.5 percent), Norwegians (119.5 percent) and the Irish (106 percent) increased the most. 

On the other end of the scale, Moroccans are paying the least amount at only €694/m2, followed by the Romanians paying €1,097/m2 and then the Ecuadorians at €1,298/m2.

Foreigners bought 72,987 homes in Spain in the first half of the year, which represented 20.3 percent of the total number of properties bought in the country.  

This exceeded the average number of properties foreigners bought between 2012 and 2019 (18.7 percent) equalling the record of 2015.

Prices by region

According to officla Spanish notarial statistics, the prices paid by foreign buyers in Spain have grown year-on-year across all regions.

Extremadura is at the top of the list, with an increase of 34.3 percent; followed by Asturias (27.5 percent), Murcia (19 percent), Madrid (16.6 percent), Aragón (16.1 percent), Valencia (13.6 percent), the Canary Islands (13.1 percent), Cantabria (11 percent) and Catalonia (10.4 percent).

In Andalusia, prices grew by 9.7 percent, Galicia (9.5 percent), the Balearic Islands (8.2 percent) and Castilla-La Mancha (7.3 percent).

The increase in La Rioja, the Basque Country, Navarra and Castilla y León was less than 5 percent.

Ukrainian buyers

Despite the fact that Ukrainian buyers don’t represent a big percentage of foreign purchases overall, the number of Ukrainian citizens who bought property in Spain during the first half of 2022 soared by more than 73 percent to 1,237 sales, the highest figure recorded since 2007. 

Russian nationals also bought more homes in Spain during this period. Property purchases by Russians increased by 27.5 percent to a total of 1,418. Despite this increase, Russians are far from the maximum they reached in 2014 with 2,573 homes purchased. Russian citizens account for just under 2 percent of all foreign buyers. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: Will the price of properties drop in Spain?

With experts widely predicting a big drop in property prices across Europe, will they fall in Spain? And if so, by how much and when?

Published: 12 October 2022 17:21 CEST
Updated: 16 October 2022 06:02 CEST
EXPLAINED: Will the price of properties drop in Spain?

The market context

The European Central Bank (ECB) has warned that house prices are due to drop by as much as 9 percent across Europe over the next two years.

With inflation affecting economies across the continent, the ECB took the radical monetary policy move of raising interest rates and the Euribor, the rate tied to mortgages in Spain, has risen steeply since then.

READ ALSO: Why mortgage payments in Spain could increase by up to €120 a month 

The Euribor rate in September topped 2 percent, ending the month at 2.23 percent, which contributed to the highest annual increase in mortgage rates since 2000.

The 12-month Euribor rose from -0.50 percent in December 2021 to 2.50 percent today, with market forecasts esimating it could reach as high as 3.4 percent in the next 12 months. This could, in financial terms, mean an increase of over €350 per month for a new mortgage loan (€144,000 on average in Spain). 

Bank warning

In its latest quarterly report on the Spanish economy, the Bank of Spain has warned that the slowdown in housing investment experienced during the third quarter of 2022 will last for the rest of the year and in the first quarters of 2023.

This is due, the state bank suggests, to a rise in bank credit and interest rates, falling construction permits and general wholesale cost increases in construction materials.

READ MORE: What the Euribor rise means for property buyers and owners in Spain

With regard to house prices, the Bank of Spain explains that their steady rise was tempered slightly during the second quarter of 2022, though they continued to show notable year-on-year advances – an 8 percent increase according to the latest figures from Spain’s National Institute of Statistics, due largely to a combination of insufficient supply and relatively strong demand.

But with Spain’s property market remaining relatively strong, can we expect Spanish properties to fall in price as is expected across the rest of Europe?

Spanish exceptionalism

Although it is true that the ECB has forecast falls in property prices across the Eurozone, Spanish property market conditions are relatively unique to those of its European neighbours – particularly those in Northern Europe.

Experts believe the Spanish property market could better withstand the expected price drops across the continent, but this is not to say that property prices won’t fall at some point in 2023 or 2024 in Spain, but rather that they might not fall as much – 9 percent as suggested by the ECB – as its Eurozone neighbours. 

José García Montalvo, Professor of Applied Economics at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, told Business Insider Spain that “what the ECB says does not apply to Spain. In other countries, prices are so high that the shock could be strong, but here [in Spain] we have hit the bottom.”

During the financial crisis of 2008 and beyond, it was southern European nations, led by Spain and Portugal, that felt the brunt of the the bursting real estate bubble.

As such, the Spanish property market never properly recovered or experienced a ‘boom’ as other northern European countries did. While it is true that prices have been rising in Spain, the property market has still not recovered itself and reached the levels of 2007 and pre-crash prices.

In fact, according to Spanish property search engine Fotocasa, housing on the Spanish market is still 34 percent below the pre-crash peak prices reached in 2007.

Simply put, the Spanish property market is better insulted from the oncoming price drops anticipated across Europe in the coming year or two precisely because it never recovered from the last property meltdown. The plummeting figures of 9 percent estimated by the ECB are therefore less likely to be seen in the Spanish market.

“It would be exceptional if we saw large declines when prices have not yet recovered from the previous crisis,” María Matos, spokesperson for Fotocasa, explained in the Spanish press.

How much could prices fall by?

So if the Spanish property market is expected to hold up better than other European economies, how much could prices fall by?

According to analysis from Bankinter, residential house prices in Spain are anticipated to fall by 3 percent in 2023 and then by another 2 percent in 2024 – an estimated 5 percent price fall over 2 years but almost half of the ECB’s European-wide prediction.

SHOW COMMENTS