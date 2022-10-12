For members
EXPLAINED: Will the price of properties drop in Spain?
With experts widely predicting a big drop in property prices across Europe, will they fall in Spain? And if so, by how much and when?
Published: 12 October 2022 17:21 CEST
Okupas: What’s the law on squatting in Spain?
In recent years the Spanish squatting movement ‘Okupa’ has been on the rise. But with new legalisation aimed to remove squatters faster, what exactly is the law on squatting in Spain?
Published: 7 October 2022 15:45 CEST
