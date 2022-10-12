Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: Will the price of properties drop in Spain?

With experts widely predicting a big drop in property prices across Europe, will they fall in Spain? And if so, by how much and when?

Published: 12 October 2022 17:21 CEST
EXPLAINED: Will the price of properties drop in Spain?
Photo: Pixabay.

The market context

The European Central Bank (ECB) has warned that house prices are due to drop by as much as 9 percent across Europe over the next two years.

With inflation affecting economies across the continent, the ECB took the radical monetary policy move of raising interest rates and the Euribor, the rate tied to mortgages in Spain, has risen steeply since then.

READ ALSO: Why mortgage payments in Spain could increase by up to €120 a month 

The Euribor rate in September topped 2 percent, ending the month at 2.23 percent, which contributed to the highest annual increase in mortgage rates since 2000.

The 12-month Euribor rose from -0.50 percent in December 2021 to 2.50 percent today, with market forecasts esimating it could reach as high as 3.4 percent in the next 12 months. This could, in financial terms, mean an increase of over €350 per month for a new mortgage loan (€144,000 on average in Spain). 

Bank warning

In its latest quarterly report on the Spanish economy, the Bank of Spain has warned that the slowdown in housing investment experienced during the third quarter of 2022 will last for the rest of the year and in the first quarters of 2023.

This is due, the state bank suggests, to a rise in bank credit and interest rates, falling construction permits and general wholesale cost increases in construction materials.

READ MORE: What the Euribor rise means for property buyers and owners in Spain

With regard to house prices, the Bank of Spain explains that their steady rise was tempered slightly during the second quarter of 2022, though they continued to show notable year-on-year advances – an 8 percent increase according to the latest figures from Spain’s National Institute of Statistics, due largely to a combination of insufficient supply and relatively strong demand.

But with Spain’s property market remaining relatively strong, can we expect Spanish properties to fall in price as is expected across the rest of Europe?

Spanish exceptionalism

Although it is true that the ECB has forecast falls in property prices across the Eurozone, Spanish property market conditions are relatively unique to those of its European neighbours – particularly those in Northern Europe.

Experts believe the Spanish property market could better withstand the expected price drops across the continent, but this is not to say that property prices won’t fall at some point in 2023 or 2024 in Spain, but rather that they might not fall as much – 9 percent as suggested by the ECB – as its Eurozone neighbours. 

José García Montalvo, Professor of Applied Economics at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, told Business Insider Spain that “what the ECB says does not apply to Spain. In other countries, prices are so high that the shock could be strong, but here [in Spain] we have hit the bottom.”

During the financial crisis of 2008 and beyond, it was southern European nations, led by Spain and Portugal, that felt the brunt of the the bursting real estate bubble.

As such, the Spanish property market never properly recovered or experienced a ‘boom’ as other northern European countries did. While it is true that prices have been rising in Spain, the property market has still not recovered itself and reached the levels of 2007 and pre-crash prices.

In fact, according to Spanish property search engine Fotocasa, housing on the Spanish market is still 34 percent below the pre-crash peak prices reached in 2007.

Simply put, the Spanish property market is better insulted from the oncoming price drops anticipated across Europe in the coming year or two precisely because it never recovered from the last property meltdown. The plummeting figures of 9 percent estimated by the ECB are therefore less likely to be seen in the Spanish market.

“It would be exceptional if we saw large declines when prices have not yet recovered from the previous crisis,” María Matos, spokesperson for Fotocasa, explained in the Spanish press.

How much could prices fall by?

So if the Spanish property market is expected to hold up better than other European economies, how much could prices fall by?

According to analysis from Bankinter, residential house prices in Spain are anticipated to fall by 3 percent in 2023 and then by another 2 percent in 2024 – an estimated 5 percent price fall over 2 years but almost half of the ECB’s European-wide prediction.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

Okupas: What’s the law on squatting in Spain?

In recent years the Spanish squatting movement ‘Okupa’ has been on the rise. But with new legalisation aimed to remove squatters faster, what exactly is the law on squatting in Spain?

Published: 7 October 2022 15:45 CEST
Okupas: What's the law on squatting in Spain?

Squatting has long been a controversial issue in Spain.

Some point to the more than 3 million empty properties across Spain and the cost-of-living crisis as reasons to be more understanding when people can’t pay the rent.

Yet Spain’s ‘okupa’ movement is much more than that, with organisations intent on exploiting legal loopholes, or individuals who own their own properties which they rent out to others whilst they occupy ones that don’t belong to them.

Unfortunately, Spain’s evictions drama, which largely stems from people who can no longer pay their mortgages, has become mixed up with the country’s squatting problem.

Critics say the Spanish law abandons property owners and that there are too many legal obstacles which hinder squatters’ speedy eviction.

In the ten years from 2001 to 2011, the number of empty homes in Spain increased by 336,943 (an increase of 10.8 percent) to stand at 3.4 million according to the latest data available from the INE’s Population and Housing Census.

But as the number of empty houses increases, so has illegal squatting.

It’s hard to be certain about how many properties exactly are currently occupied in Spain, as squatting is a clandestine act and there isn’t a record of how many properties have been reclaimed by owners. According to interior ministry data, more than 10,000 homes have been illegally occupied every year since 2015. In 2021, it reached a record 17,274 cases.

Some studies point to a slight decrease in the first half of 2022, others to continuingly high figures. What’s clear is that squatting is an ongoing problem in Spain, with an average 49 reported cases a day.

Okupas can be found across Spain but the regions that tend to have the most are Catalonia far ahead, followed by Madrid, Andalusia, the Valencia region and the Canary Islands.

READ ALSO: Squatting in Spain: Which regions have the worst ‘okupa’ problems?

The law

The occupation of someone else’s property does constitute a crime in Spain, as established in article 245 of Spain’s Penal Code: “Whoever occupies, without due authorisation, a property, dwelling or building belonging to someone else and which does not constitute their residence, or remains in the property against the will of the owner, will be punished with up to three to six months of prison”.

However, sentences in Spain under two years usually don’t result in actual prison time, which doesn’t act as a dissuasion for okupas.

Spanish law also differentiates between usurpación (misappropriation) from allanamiento de morada (breaking and entering), the determining factor for the judge being whether the property is inhabited or not in terms of taking action against the okupas.

Fortunately, second homes are still considered a morada (dwelling) in Spain, as long as they are furnished and have all the basic services such as water and electricity. Therefore, they receive the same protection as first homes.

And yet, the devil is in the details.

If the okupación is reported within 48 hours and it is the first home of the owner, police officers may evict the squatters without the need for a court order. However, if more than 48 hours have passed and it’s a second home, things get more complicated.

The first 48 hours of ‘okupación’ are crucial to determine whether a proprietor will need a court order to return to their property. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Squatters are often familiar with the law and use the principle of inviolability of the home to plead their case. By changing the locks they legally enforce this, as not even the owner can enter without a court order.

The squatters have the upper hand in this sense; if the true owners break in, the okupas can sue them, and if the proprietors don’t pay the bills, they’ll go on a defaulters’ list. They’ll use other tricks such as having goods ordered to the address to prove that it’s their morada (dwelling) and having minors at the property to strengthen their legal protection.

In the meantime, all the owners can technically do is open legal proceedings against the squatters by placing a complaint (civil or penal) and proving that the property is indeed theirs and the squatters aren’t unfairly treated tenants or similar.

If you hadn’t guessed already, having your home occupied by squatters in Spain can work out to be a legal nightmare that lasts months, dare we say longer.

The Local Spain has written in detail about how homeowners in Spain can prevent this from happening to them.

Europe’s worst?

Experts say that Spanish property owners are among some of the worst protected in Europe.

According to Arantxa Goenaga, partner and lawyer at Círculo Legal Barcelona, “if we compare with the rest of the European Union, the situation in Spain is worse and much more unfavourable for the owner, not only because the judicial procedures are slower but also because greater protection measures are adopted for vulnerable citizens without any measure that favours the owners.”

Homeowners and legal experts alike have complained about the complicated legal structures surrounding squatting and evictions. Often, this means squatters are allowed to stay for months – even years – while the legal process is underway.

Fortunately for homeowners, the Spanish government is trying to do something about this.

2022 changes to the law

On October 5th, the governing party PSOE received plaudits for making changes to the Code 544 of the Law of Criminal Procedure to speed up evictions of squatters within a maximum period of 48 hours.

However, the new speedy evictions relate only to “trespassing or usurpation of real estate” and not those pre-existing tenants who simply stop paying rent and refuse to leave the property.

This second method, of simply refusing to pay rent and staying, is the most common method of squatting in Spain, accounting for around 70 of all cases, according to the lobby group La Plataforma de Afectados Ocupación.

This means that though the government’s measure is a positive step for homeowners, it does little to tackle the majority of squatting cases in Spain. It may speed up some evictions, but will likely do little to speed up or resolve the lengthy ongoing legal battles many property owners find themselves in.

Squatters in Spain often use the principle of inviolability of the home to increase their legal protection. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

What should I do if squatters move into my home?

The first 48 hours are crucial if your home or second home is illegally occupied.

If you can prove that squatters moved into your property within this two-day period, you can take the matter to the police and they can evict the okupas without a warrant.

If 48 hours have elapsed and the squatters have changed the lock, you will require a warrant and that’s when the legal ordeal begins.

You will have to file a request for eviction (demanda civil de deshaucio) and the judge will set a time and a date for you and the squatters to appear in court. Crucially, many okupas refuse to identify themselves or attend proceedings, which effectively stalls the process.

If any of the occupants are minors or vulnerable people, the judge is more likely to side with the squatters.

SHOW COMMENTS