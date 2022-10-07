For members
PROPERTY
Okupas: What’s the law on squatting in Spain?
In recent years the Spanish squatting movement ‘Okupa’ has been on the rise. But with new legalisation aimed to remove squatters faster, what exactly is the law on squatting in Spain?
Published: 7 October 2022 15:45 CEST
Okupas can be found across Spain but the regions that tend to have the most are Catalonia far ahead, followed by Madrid and Andalusia. AFP PHOTO/CESAR RANGEL (Photo by CESAR RANGEL / AFP)
SPANISH HISTORY
‘Sold for €725’: What happened to Spain’s stolen babies?
When the bones of her twin sister who died at birth were exhumed, María José Robles's worst fears were confirmed: their DNA didn't match, suggesting she was one of the newborns snatched during the Franco dictatorship.
Published: 6 October 2022 09:50 CEST
