Okupas: What’s the law on squatting in Spain?

In recent years the Spanish squatting movement ‘Okupa’ has been on the rise. But with new legalisation aimed to remove squatters faster, what exactly is the law on squatting in Spain?

Published: 7 October 2022 15:45 CEST
Okupas can be found across Spain but the regions that tend to have the most are Catalonia far ahead, followed by Madrid and Andalusia. AFP PHOTO/CESAR RANGEL (Photo by CESAR RANGEL / AFP)

Squatting has long been a controversial issue in Spain.

Some point to the more than 3 million empty properties across Spain and the cost-of-living crisis as reasons to be more understanding when people can’t pay the rent.

Yet Spain’s ‘okupa’ movement is much more than that, with organisations intent on exploiting legal loopholes, or individuals who own their own properties which they rent out to others whilst they occupy ones that don’t belong to them.

Unfortunately, Spain’s evictions drama, which largely stems from people who can no longer pay their mortgages, has become mixed up with the country’s squatting problem.

Critics say the Spanish law abandons property owners and that there are too many legal obstacles which hinder squatters’ speedy eviction.

In the ten years from 2001 to 2011, the number of empty homes in Spain increased by 336,943 (an increase of 10.8 percent) to stand at 3.4 million according to the latest data available from the INE’s Population and Housing Census.

But as the number of empty houses increases, so has illegal squatting.

It’s hard to be certain about how many properties exactly are currently occupied in Spain, as squatting is a clandestine act and there isn’t a record of how many properties have been reclaimed by owners. According to interior ministry data, more than 10,000 homes have been illegally occupied every year since 2015. In 2021, it reached a record 17,274 cases.

Some studies point to a slight decrease in the first half of 2022, others to continuingly high figures. What’s clear is that squatting is an ongoing problem in Spain, with an average 49 reported cases a day.

Okupas can be found across Spain but the regions that tend to have the most are Catalonia far ahead, followed by Madrid, Andalusia, the Valencia region and the Canary Islands.

The law

The occupation of someone else’s property does constitute a crime in Spain, as established in article 245 of Spain’s Penal Code: “Whoever occupies, without due authorisation, a property, dwelling or building belonging to someone else and which does not constitute their residence, or remains in the property against the will of the owner, will be punished with up to three to six months of prison”.

However, sentences in Spain under two years usually don’t result in actual prison time, which doesn’t act as a dissuasion for okupas.

Spanish law also differentiates between usurpación (misappropriation) from allanamiento de morada (breaking and entering), the determining factor for the judge being whether the property is inhabited or not in terms of taking action against the okupas.

Fortunately, second homes are still considered a morada (dwelling) in Spain, as long as they are furnished and have all the basic services such as water and electricity. Therefore, they receive the same protection as first homes.

And yet, the devil is in the details.

If the okupación is reported within 48 hours and it is the first home of the owner, police officers may evict the squatters without the need for a court order. However, if more than 48 hours have passed and it’s a second home, things get more complicated.

The first 48 hours of ‘okupación’ are crucial to determine whether a proprietor will need a court order to return to their property. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Squatters are often familiar with the law and use the principle of inviolability of the home to plead their case. By changing the locks they legally enforce this, as not even the owner can enter without a court order.

The squatters have the upper hand in this sense; if the true owners break in, the okupas can sue them, and if the proprietors don’t pay the bills, they’ll go on a defaulters’ list. They’ll use other tricks such as having goods ordered to the address to prove that it’s their morada (dwelling) and having minors at the property to strengthen their legal protection.

In the meantime, all the owners can technically do is open legal proceedings against the squatters by placing a complaint (civil or penal) and proving that the property is indeed theirs and the squatters aren’t unfairly treated tenants or similar.

If you hadn’t guessed already, having your home occupied by squatters in Spain can work out to be a legal nightmare that lasts months, dare we say longer.

The Local Spain has written in detail about how homeowners in Spain can prevent this from happening to them.

Europe’s worst?

Experts say that Spanish property owners are among some of the worst protected in Europe.

According to Arantxa Goenaga, partner and lawyer at Círculo Legal Barcelona, “if we compare with the rest of the European Union, the situation in Spain is worse and much more unfavourable for the owner, not only because the judicial procedures are slower but also because greater protection measures are adopted for vulnerable citizens without any measure that favours the owners.”

Homeowners and legal experts alike have complained about the complicated legal structures surrounding squatting and evictions. Often, this means squatters are allowed to stay for months – even years – while the legal process is underway.

Fortunately for homeowners, the Spanish government is trying to do something about this.

2022 changes to the law

On October 5th, the governing party PSOE received plaudits for making changes to the Code 544 of the Law of Criminal Procedure to speed up evictions of squatters within a maximum period of 48 hours.

However, the new speedy evictions relate only to “trespassing or usurpation of real estate” and not those pre-existing tenants who simply stop paying rent and refuse to leave the property.

This second method, of simply refusing to pay rent and staying, is the most common method of squatting in Spain, accounting for around 70 of all cases, according to the lobby group La Plataforma de Afectados Ocupación.

This means that though the government’s measure is a positive step for homeowners, it does little to tackle the majority of squatting cases in Spain. It may speed up some evictions, but will likely do little to speed up or resolve the lengthy ongoing legal battles many property owners find themselves in.

Squatters in Spain often use the principle of inviolability of the home to increase their legal protection. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

What should I do if squatters move into my home?

The first 48 hours are crucial if your home or second home is illegally occupied.

If you can prove that squatters moved into your property within this two-day period, you can take the matter to the police and they can evict the okupas without a warrant.

If 48 hours have elapsed and the squatters have changed the lock, you will require a warrant and that’s when the legal ordeal begins.

You will have to file a request for eviction (demanda civil de deshaucio) and the judge will set a time and a date for you and the squatters to appear in court. Crucially, many okupas refuse to identify themselves or attend proceedings, which effectively stalls the process.

If any of the occupants are minors or vulnerable people, the judge is more likely to side with the squatters.

‘Sold for €725’: What happened to Spain’s stolen babies?

When the bones of her twin sister who died at birth were exhumed, María José Robles's worst fears were confirmed: their DNA didn't match, suggesting she was one of the newborns snatched during the Franco dictatorship.

Published: 6 October 2022 09:50 CEST
'Sold for €725': What happened to Spain's stolen babies?

Over the course of five decades, hundreds, possibly thousands, of babies were taken from their mothers, who were told their child hadn’t survived — with the infants given to others to adopt.

“It was here,” says Robles, fighting back tears as she points at the place where she thought her sister was buried in a cemetery in the southeastern Spanish city of Alicante.

“My twin sister was just two days old when she died, that’s what they told my mother in hospital,” she told AFP, referring to events that happened in 1962, her voice breaking.

“But they never let her see the body, nor did they let her take the baby home to bury her in Elche where we’re from,” says this 60-year-old who works in a chiropody clinic.

When the news first broke about the “stolen babies” scandal some 10 years ago, there were some uncanny similarities with her twin’s death which left Robles and her parents with “doubts” and a sense of “anguish”, she says.

They began gathering paperwork and found it was full of inconsistencies, prompting them to approach the courts which in 2013 ordered the exhumation of her sister’s remains.

Since then, Robles – who runs an organisation dedicated to finding stolen babies — has been tirelessly searching for her sister.

Her DNA is registered with several databases and she is hoping her sister has done the same.

“It’s the DNA which is our hope,” she told AFP, saying she dreams of the day when one of the laboratories contacts her to say they’ve found her sister.

Known as “stolen babies”, these trafficked infants would have been too young to know of their fate, with estimates suggesting there could be many thousands of victims.

Trafficked infants were too young to realise they were taken from their real parents, with estimates suggesting there could be thousands of victims. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)

‘The Marxist gene’

Spain’s Senate on Wednesday passed a law honouring victims of the Francisco Franco era and recognising for the first time that the “stolen babies” were also victims of his dictatorship.

In the immediate aftermath of the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War won by Franco’s Nationalists, babies were initially taken from left-wing Republican opponents of the regime to prevent them from passing on the Marxist “gene” to their children.

But from the 1950s onwards, the scheme was expanded to include children born out of wedlock or into large or poor families.

Doctors played a key role, with women told their babies had died shortly after delivery but never given any proof.

Then the newborns were passed on to couples unable to have children, many of them close to Franco’s National Catholic regime.

The Catholic Church was often complicit in the scheme which aimed to ensure the children would be raised by affluent, conservative and devout Roman Catholic families.

This trafficking occurred throughout the dictatorship and even beyond Franco’s death in 1975, largely for financial reasons, until a new law strengthening adoption laws was passed in 1987.

Similar thefts also took place under the military dictatorship in Argentina (1976-1983) as well as under the regime of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

Argentinian rights organisation the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo believes some 400 babies were born in captivity and illegally handed over to other people.

In Spain, there is no official estimate of the number of babies that were seized but victims’ associations believe there may have been several thousands.

In 2008, the Spanish courts estimated that more than 30,000 children were taken from Republican families or jailed left-wing opponents and taken into state custody between 1944 and 1954 alone.

Some died while others may have been passed on to “approved” families.

Mario Vidal holds up a photo of his ‘stolen’ brother, whom he found alive. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)

Sold for €725 

Between 2011 and 2019, prosecutors across Spain opened 2,136 “stolen baby” cases but none have been successfully resolved, the latest justice ministry figures show.

But if answers through the justice system are rare, a handful of Spaniards have somehow managed to do it, such as Mario Vidal, a 57-year-old architect from the southeastern town of Denia.

“It was my adoptive father who told me they had paid 125,000 pesetas to adopt me,” he told AFP, referring to a sum that would amount to €725 ($715) in today’s money.

He started looking for his biological parents in 2011.

After three years of hunting through archives in the Madrid region where he was born, Vidal was able to identify his mother — only to realise she had died 16 years earlier.

“That was one of the hardest days of my life,” he admitted, saying he was torn between “the sense of excitement” of realising where he was from, and the shock of learning of her death.

When she had him, she was an unmarried 23-year-old from a very conservative family.

Although an official document stated she had abandoned him, she tried several times to get him out of an orphanage before he was adopted, a relative told him, saying she was even arrested for doing so.

He later found his half-brother, who died three years later, but still hasn’t discovered who his biological father is.

“We are children of an era in which those in power did whatever they wanted,” said Vidal, who has two children of his own.

