For members
PROPERTY
Tips for leaving your Spanish home empty while you’re away
If you're going on holiday or leaving your home for an extended period of time, here's what you need to know about keeping your empty home safe while you're away.
Published: 14 April 2022 16:55 CEST
Leaving your Spanish home empty. Photo: holzijue / Pixabay
For members
PROPERTY
How foreigners can access social housing in Spain
Which foreigners can apply for social housing in Spain? What are the requirements in the different regions and how do you go about applying for this benefit?
Published: 1 April 2022 09:42 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments