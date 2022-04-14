Read news from:
PROPERTY

Tips for leaving your Spanish home empty while you’re away

If you're going on holiday or leaving your home for an extended period of time, here's what you need to know about keeping your empty home safe while you're away.

Published: 14 April 2022 16:55 CEST
Spanish home
Leaving your Spanish home empty. Photo: holzijue / Pixabay

If you’re planning on leaving your Spanish home empty for a while, either because you’re going on holiday, temporarily going away for work or because it’s a holiday home, then you’ll want to make sure your house is safe both from burglars and squatters. 

Although home robberies fell during the height of the pandemic, you still need to protect your home as they’re still common in many places in Spain. According to the latest figures, there were 54,310 forced entry robberies in 2021 in Spain and 349,433 thefts in general.

Although robberies can occur anywhere in Spain, they are most common in big cities. In 2021, the places where the majority of home robberies took place were Catalonia, Madrid, Andalusia and Valencia.  

Squatting or okupas in Spanish, rose by 18 percent in Spain last year. According to Spain’s Interior Ministry, there were 13,389 cases in 2021 until September (the latest data available). Catalonia was the region with the most squats at 5,689, 42 percent of the total number. This was followed by Madrid with 1,282 cases, then Andalusia with 1,994 cases. 

Here are some of our top tips for keeping your home safe while you’re away. 

1) Rent it out

If you’re going to be away for a substantial amount of time, one of the best ways of keeping your home safe is to rent it out. You could choose to only rent it out for the specific amount of time you’ll be away if you don’t want to organise a long-term let. Be aware that it’s not always legal in Spain to rent out your home on a short-term basis to tourists, unless you have a tourist licence. 

2) Organise a house sitter 

If you’re not able to rent your property out, another option is to get someone to house sit for you. Housesitting is an agreement whereby you let someone live in your house for free for the time you’re away, in exchange for looking after your property, and usually your pets too. You can also ask them to do small jobs like watering your plants and looking after your garden. There are several housesitting websites where you can advertise your property.  Many of them accept house sits in Spain. These companies will also help sort out house-sitting contracts and you can review potential house sitters to see what reviews previous owners have given them. 

3) Make it look as though someone is living there

If you don’t want people living in your house, the most common piece of advice is to make it seem like the property is inhabited. This might mean setting a timer on some of the lights in your house or getting someone to pick up your post. You can also ask a neighbour or a friend to keep an eye on the property or stop by on a regular basis to open the blinds once in a while, turn on some lights and make it look lived in. 

4) Invest in security measures

If you’re going to be away for a considerable amount of time and can’t ask neighbours or rent it out, then your best bet is to install some extra security measures. This could include a full surveillance system, a simple security camera, an alarm or even a reinforced door. There are many different security companies in Spain offering a range of services. Even phone and internet provider Movistar now offers security cameras as an add-on to their deals.

5) Join a neighbourhood watch

If you live in a community or residential area, think about joining some type of community watch scheme, where neighbours are in charge of looking out for each other’s properties. 

6) Inform security guards

If you live in a complex with security guards, you may want to inform them that you’ll be away so that they can keep an extra eye on your property.  

7) Check your insurance

Check your home insurance policy to make sure that it’s still valid if you’re going to be away for an extended period of time. Some insurance policies only cover an unoccupied house for up to 30 days at a time. If you’re going to be away for longer, you may need to look at getting some other type of insurance. 

8) Turn off appliances

This one doesn’t have so much to do with burglaries or squatters, but just to be on the safe side, it’s a good idea to unplug appliances. This will save you from having to pay more on your electricity bill when items are not being used and will also mean the appliances are not a fire risk. 

PROPERTY

How foreigners can access social housing in Spain

Which foreigners can apply for social housing in Spain? What are the requirements in the different regions and how do you go about applying for this benefit?

Published: 1 April 2022 09:42 CEST
How foreigners can access social housing in Spain

Social housing or Vivienda de Protección Oficial (VPO) as it’s called in Spain is a type of housing benefit for low earners, allowing you to access subsidised apartments or houses to rent or buy.

But are foreigners able to apply for these or is it only for Spanish nationals?

Can foreigners apply?

Yes, as long as you are legally resident in Spain, have all the necessary residency documents such as TIE or green residency certificate and meet all the specific requirements, such as low income. 

In fact, according to the stats for 2018, 25 percent of people who applied for social housing in Spain were foreigners. 

However, each region in Spain has slightly different requirements and some have established a minimum residency period, so all foreigners may not be able to apply in all regions. It will depend on your individual circumstances.

How much does social housing cost in Spain?

The price discount for VPO housing isn’t fixed and is adjusted regularly by Spain’s regional governments but the following table by the Spanish General Council of Notaries reflects the difference in price per square metre between vivienda libre (VL, free housing) and vivienda de protección oficial (VPO, social housing). 

The difference in prices between free and social housing across Spain’s regions from November 2020 to November 2021. Source: Spain’s General Council of Notaries

What are the requirements?

As mentioned above, each region in Spain has slightly different requirements, but in general, they are:

  • You must be of legal age
  • You must be legally registered in your region
  • You cannot already own your own home 
  • Your income as a family must not exceed 5.5 times the IPREM

The IPREM for 2022 is €579.02 per month, so for example, in order to qualify, your household income cannot exceed €3,181.61 per month.

You must be able to prove your income with a certificate from the tax agency, as well as the income of all members of your family unit.

apartments in Spain

People with a high income will generally not be able to access social housing in Spain. Photo: Daniel Álvasd / Unsplash

How do I apply?

There are slightly different ways to apply depending on the region you live in. Here, we’ll cover some of the main regions popular with foreign residents. 

Andalusia

In Andalusia, if you want to buy social housing your income as a family must not exceed 5.5 times the IPREM. However, if you want to rent social housing, your income must not exceed 2.5 times the IPREM. And if you want rent housing with the option of buying it later, it cannot exceed 3.5 times the IPREM. 

In order to apply for social housing in Andalusia, you must first register in the Municipal Register of Protected Housing Claimants. You can do this through your local municipality by visiting your Ayuntamiento or Town Hall. If you don’t want to physically go into your Ayuntamiento, you can also apply through the website of your local one. 

Your registration will last three years with the possibility of renewing it. Any changes to your circumstances must be communicated within a maximum period of three months.

Balearic Islands

In order to be eligible to apply in the Balearic Islands, you must have been a resident there for at least one year. 

First, you need to inscribe yourself on the Public Register of Protected Housing Claimants and will need to be able to prove your marital status, residency, income or employment status.

You can either apply online here using your Digital Certificate or you can print out the form, fill it in and send it to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, located on Calle La Palma, 4, Palma de Mallorca, or to any of the other IBAVI offices.

Canary Islands 

As well as the general requisites, in the Canary Islands, your family income cannot exceed 1.5 times the IPREM for homes for rent and up to 2.5 times the IPREM for those for sale. 

In order to apply, you must register on the Public Registry of Claimants of Protected Homes of the Canary Islands here

Catalonia

Besides the general requisites, the Housing Agency of Catalonia says that applicants also have to prove their need for social housing, as well as show that they are able to fulfill their contract.

You can simply apply online here.  

Madrid

The Community of Madrid has several types of social housing and depending on which you want, the requirements vary.

In the case of Housing with Basic Public Protection (VPPB), your family income cannot exceed 5.5 times the IPREM; while in the case of leasing a house with purchase option (VPPL), your family income cannot exceed 7.5 times the IPREM.

You must also be disabled or have a large family if you want to access housing dedicated to those groups. 

In order to rent social housing, you can apply online here and in order to be able to buy social housing, you can apply here

Murcia 

In the Region of Murcia, to access social housing you must register in the Registry of Housing Claimants. Your family income must not exceed 6.5 times the IPREM and you must use the property as your habitual and permanent residence.

Like in some other regions, you cannot own your own home, unless it is inadequate for your needs or has been damaged in some way. 

You can apply online here

Valencia

The Valencian region distinguishes between public social housing, those that are newly built through private initiatives, and public promotion housing which is aimed at families, individuals and groups with limited economic resources.

In order to qualify for public social housing, you are allowed to own another property, but only if it does not meet the minimum conditions of habitability or if it needs to be adapted for disabilities. Your family income cannot exceed 4.5 times the IPREM.   

In the case of publicly promoted housing, you cannot have a family income greater than 2.5 times the IPREM, except in the case of contract renewal, when the maximum limit will be 3.5 times this amount. 

You can register for it here.

