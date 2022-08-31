Read news from:
Austria
TRAVEL NEWS

No progress in Iberia Express talks, strikes to continue in Spain

Iberia Express and unions met on Tuesday but failed to reach an agreement on pay, meaning that strike action will continue into September and add to a summer of disrupted travel in Spain.

Published: 31 August 2022 09:31 CEST
Updated: 31 August 2022 11:48 CEST
No progress in Iberia Express talks, strikes to continue in Spain
Empty check-in counters at Barcelona's El Prat airport amid the summer of strike action. Photo: Pau BARRENA/AFP

Iberia Express and the USO union representing striking cabin crew failed to reach an agreement over pay on Tuesday. This means that strike action will continue until September 6th.

Negotiations have stalled after the airline’s refusal to raise the salaries of its crew members in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 2021 (6.5 percent) and to adapt their pay to the ongoing cost of living shock. For many staff, pay has been frozen since 2015.

The USO has criticised the “blocking” position of the airline, which “has not considered thinking about the proposed agreement, preferring to give continuity to the conflict before giving in to the demands.”

The USO delegate at Iberia Express, Estefanía Diaz, has accused the airline of worsening travel disruption for customers by “not presenting documentation such as that of unprotected flights on strike days.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the airline appealed to staff and members of the USO to “abandon the path of conflict and social confrontation” and to move towards reaching an agreement.

The strike action, which began on August 28th and is set to last until September 6th, could cause as many as 92 cancellations affecting tens of thousands of passengers, according to a spokesperson from the USO.

The disruption adds to a summer of travel misery across both Spain and Europe, and Spain’s airline sector in particular has struggled with industrial action at budget rivals EasyJet and Ryanair.

Yet the walkouts have done little to dent the rapid recovery of Spain’s tourism sector following the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Spain’s Ministry of Tourism, 22.7 million tourists visited the country in the first five months of 2022, seven times the number in the same period in 2021.

Iberia Express connects Madrid with about 40 cities across Europe. Spain’s national carrier Iberia is owned by IAG, which also owns British Airways and Ireland’s Aer Lingus.

TRAVEL NEWS

The complete list of Iberia Express flights cancelled in Spain due to strikes

With the airline and unions failing to come to agreement in the latest round of talks, we outline all the cancelled flights during Iberia Express' strike action this week.

Published: 31 August 2022 11:32 CEST
The complete list of Iberia Express flights cancelled in Spain due to strikes

The Local has broken down all the flights set to be cancelled, although with negotiations ongoing the situation is fluid and it is always recommended to check with the airline.

Negotiations have stalled after the airline’s refusal to raise the salaries of its crew members in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 2021 (6.5 percent) and to adapt their pay to the ongoing cost of living shock. For many staff, pay has been frozen since 2015.

The Local has broken down all the flights set to be cancelled, although with negotiations ongoing the situation is fluid and it is always recommended to check with the airline.

On Wednesday, August 31, 4 flights (round trips) have been cancelled on the Madrid-Palma and Madrid-Gran Canaria routes.

Passengers with tickets for these flights have already been given other flights or alternative arrangements made.

On Thursday, September 1, so far 6 flights have been canceled on the Madrid-Palma, Madrid-Gran Canaria and Madrid-Santiago de Compostela routes. Of the 743 passengers affected, 730 have found other flights and 13 have opted for a refund or redeemable travel voucher.

For Friday, September 2nd, 4 flights (round trips) have already been cancelled on the Madrid-Gran Canaria and Madrid-Tenerife routes. Passengers are being contacted today in order to make different arrangements.

For the remaining days of the walkout, Saturday September 3rd until September 6th, Iberia Express is still considering which flights to cancel in order to soften the impact on passengers, but a fuller list of cancelled flights has been released by the USO union representing the striking cabin crew. We have outlined it below.

If you’ve booked a flight with Iberia Express during these days, and your flight appears on the following list, it is not protected by the Spanish government’s decree on ‘minimum services’ and could be cancelled.

If your flight is not on the list, it is protected by the minimum services degree and should operate normally. 

As always, it is advisable to check directly with airline as the situation is very changeable.

The minimum services decree aims to maintain between 32 percent and 85 percent of the total scheduled flights. The main airports affected are Madrid to Palma de Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Santiago de Compostela, Seville, Malaga and Tenerife North.

Unions claim as many as 17,000 passengers will be affected by walkouts.

Iberia will reimburse those affected by cancellations, and for flights that go ahead as normal, it will allow date changes at no extra cost. It is also possible to change your route if your flight is cancelled if the distance from your initial destination does not exceed 250 miles (402 kilometres).

The cancelled flights are below:

CANCELLED FLIGHTS (as of 10.00 on Wednesday 31/08)

Wednesday 31st August

I23918 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23913 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Sevilla

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23877 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23822 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23823 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

Thursday 1st September

I23912 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23925 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23950 – Madrid to Seville

I23949 – Seville to Madrid

I23878 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23879 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23822 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23823 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23876 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23877 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

Friday 2nd September

I23920 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23921 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23946 – Madrid to Tenerife Norte

I23937 – Tenerife Norte to Madrid

I23828 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23829 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

Saturday 3rd September

I23920 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23921 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Sevilla

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23878 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23879 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23822 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23823 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

Sunday 4th September

I23924 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23923 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23950 – Seville to Madrid

I23949 – Madrid to Seville

I23948 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23876 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23877 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23874 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23875 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23826 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23827 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

Monday 5th September

I23922 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23915 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23828 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23829 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

I23878 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23879 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23881 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23880 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

Tuesday 6th September

I23922 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23915 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23950 – Madrid to Seville

I23949 – Seville to Madrid

I23848 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23878 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23879 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23939 – Madrid to Tenerife Norte

I23944 – Tenerife Norte to Madrid

