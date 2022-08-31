The complete list of Iberia Express flights cancelled in Spain due to strikes

Iberia Express and the USO union representing striking cabin crew failed to reach an agreement over pay on Tuesday, meaning that strike action will continue until September 6th.

Negotiations have stalled after the airline’s refusal to raise the salaries of its crew members in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 2021 (6.5 percent) and to adapt their pay to the ongoing cost of living shock. For many staff, pay has been frozen since 2015.

The Local has broken down all the flights set to be cancelled, although with negotiations ongoing the situation is fluid and it is always recommended to check with the airline.

On Wednesday, August 31, 4 flights (round trips) have been cancelled on the Madrid-Palma and Madrid-Gran Canaria routes.

Passengers with tickets for these flights have already been given other flights or alternative arrangements made.

On Thursday, September 1, so far 6 flights have been cancelled on the Madrid-Palma, Madrid-Gran Canaria and Madrid-Santiago de Compostela routes. Of the 743 passengers affected, 730 have found other flights and 13 have opted for a refund or redeemable travel voucher.

For Friday, September 2nd, 4 flights (round trips) have already been cancelled on the Madrid-Gran Canaria and Madrid-Tenerife routes. Passengers are being contacted today in order to make different arrangements.

For the remaining days of the walkout, Saturday September 3rd until September 6th, Iberia Express is still considering which flights to cancel in order to soften the impact on passengers, but a fuller list of cancelled flights has been released by the USO union representing the striking cabin crew. We have outlined it below.

If you’ve booked a flight with Iberia Express during these days, and your flight appears on the following list, it is not protected by the Spanish government’s decree on ‘minimum services’ and could be cancelled.

If your flight is not on the list, it is protected by the minimum services degree and should operate normally.

As always, it is advisable to check directly with airline as the situation is very changeable.

The minimum services decree aims to maintain between 32 percent and 85 percent of the total scheduled flights. The main airports affected are Madrid to Palma de Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Santiago de Compostela, Seville, Malaga and Tenerife North.

Unions claim as many as 17,000 passengers will be affected by walkouts.

Iberia will reimburse those affected by cancellations, and for flights that go ahead as normal, it will allow date changes at no extra cost. It is also possible to change your route if your flight is cancelled if the distance from your initial destination does not exceed 250 miles (402 kilometres).

The cancelled flights are below:

CANCELLED FLIGHTS (as of 10.00 on Wednesday 31/08)

Wednesday 31st August

I23918 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23913 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Sevilla

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23877 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23822 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23823 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

Thursday 1st September

I23912 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23925 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23950 – Madrid to Seville

I23949 – Seville to Madrid

I23878 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23879 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23822 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23823 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23876 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23877 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

Friday 2nd September

I23920 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23921 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23946 – Madrid to Tenerife Norte

I23937 – Tenerife Norte to Madrid

I23828 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23829 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

Saturday 3rd September

I23920 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23921 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Sevilla

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23878 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23879 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23822 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23823 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

Sunday 4th September

I23924 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23923 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23950 – Seville to Madrid

I23949 – Madrid to Seville

I23948 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23876 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23877 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23874 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23875 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23826 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23827 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

Monday 5th September

I23922 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23915 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23948 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23828 – Madrid to Gran Canaria

I23829 – Gran Canaria to Madrid

I23878 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23879 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23881 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23880 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

Tuesday 6th September

I23922 – Madrid to Palma de Mallorca

I23915 – Palma de Mallorca to Madrid

I23950 – Madrid to Seville

I23949 – Seville to Madrid

I23848 – Madrid to Seville

I23953 – Seville to Madrid

I23878 – Madrid to Santiago de Compostela

I23879 – Santiago de Compostela to Madrid

I23939 – Madrid to Tenerife Norte

I23944 – Tenerife Norte to Madrid