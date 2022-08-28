Read news from:
Strike at Spain’s Iberia Express grounds flights

Iberia Express, the low-cost arm of Spain's national carrier, cancelled eight domestic flights Sunday as cabin crew launched a 10-day strike for higher wages amid soaring inflation.

Published: 28 August 2022 14:23 CEST
Photo: John MACDOUGALL/AFP

The walkout, which will run from August 28 to September 6, is expected to involve a total of 92 cancellations affecting more than 17,000 passengers, a spokeswoman for the USO union said.

The stoppage comes as Spain’s airline sector struggles with rolling strikes by staff at budget rivals EasyJet and Ryanair.

By midday (1000 GMT), eight flights had been cancelled but there were no delays, a USO statement said, indicating 1,500 passengers had been affected.

Iberia Express confirmed eight “preventative cancellations”, saying in a statement it had arranged alternative flights or transport for 84 percent of affected passengers, with the rest opting for a refund or vouchers.

On Friday, the airline had announced it would cancel 24 domestic flights during the first three days of the walkout, affecting some 3,000 passengers.

It did not immediately say how many more flights would be axed beyond those initial dates.

USO and the SITCPLA union are calling for a salary increase to compensate for inflation, which in July hit 10.8 percent.

Iberia Express connects Madrid with about 40 cities across Europe. Spain’s national carrier Iberia is owned by IAG, which also owns British Airways and Ireland’s Aer Lingus.

Spain’s Iberia Express cancels 24 flights due to strike

Iberia Express, the low-cost arm of Spain's national carrier, has cancelled 24 domestic flights due to a 10-day strike by cabin crew for higher pay beginning on Sunday.

Published: 26 August 2022 16:35 CEST
Coming at the peak summer tourist season, it only adds problems to a sector struggling with rolling strikes by staff at budget rivals EasyJet and Ryanair.

The cancellation for the flights on the first three days of the strike affects some 3,000 passengers, the company said it a statement on Friday.

It has not decided how many more flights would be cancelled.

The airline said two-thirds of the affected passengers had already been placed on other flights or alternative transportation.

The union representing the striking workers, USO, said the cancellations would mainly affect flights within Spain, and around 17,000 customers.

In a statement, Iberia said that “these cancellations are intended to minimise, above all, the impact on our customers.”

The industrial dispute began amid the travel industry’s reemergence following the COVID-19 pandemic, and comes as part of a summer of prolonged strike action affecting cabin crew and pilots at airlines across Europe.

READ MORE: Ryanair cancels more flights in Spain as strike resumes

Many airline staff are striking for better pay and conditions, seeking not only something more in line with inflation but to recover salary lost during the pandemic as airlines were grounded and sought to cut costs.

Iberia Express connects Spain’s capital with about 40 cities across Europe. Spain’s national carrier Iberia is owned by IAG, which also owns British Airways and Ireland’s Aer Lingus.

