CRIME

The secret language used by burglars to break into homes in Spain 

Spanish police are warning homeowners and their neighbours to keep their eyes peeled for some of the letters, symbols and other tricks used by burglars to pinpoint which properties are fit for break-ins. 

Published: 22 August 2022 17:16 CEST
secret language burglars spain
Make sure you keep your eyes open for some of the tricks and markings burglars use which we've listed in this article. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

With the mass exodus of millions of Spaniards to the coast over the summer period, this is typically the time when most break-ins take place, especially in places in Spain’s interior that go quiet while many of their inhabitants are on holiday elsewhere.

In recent weeks, there have been reports in the Spanish press that organised crime gangs are operating differently to what most people would expect from burglars. 

An increasing number of their members are posing as ‘tourists’ on holiday in Spain, taking time off work in their home countries to ransack empty chalets in upmarket Spanish neighbourhoods. Those who work as locksmiths, plumbers or who have handymen jobs are being hired by these crime networks for their skills with the draw of earning ‘an extra salary’ while on vacation, Spain’s National Police has reported.

“They’re from many different countries” and rarely carry weapons on them as their intention is to carry out the burglary and escape unnoticed.  

Authorities also report a rise in the number of women joining these gangs. “No one expects that a woman with a shopping bag or trolley will be involved in a burglary,” Domingo Medina, representative of Spain’s Civil Guard Association (AEGC) told 20 minutos. 

READ ALSO: How to prevent a burglary at your home in Spain

Madrid’s Civil Guard unit is now seeking to inform the general public of the warning signs that a burglary in their neighbourhood could be about to happen. 

One of the most common tricks used by burglars to identify properties that are suitable for breaking into involves placing a small piece of transparent plastic in the door frame. 

If after a few days the slim plastic sheet is still in the same place, that tells them that nobody has opened the door during that time and therefore there’s a higher chance that they can break in unnoticed.

Then there are a number of symbols and letters gangs use to inform their members of which properties can be burglarised, along with other information. 

According to Spain’s Civil Guard, neighbours should look out for the following symbols and letters on door frames, walls, locks, gates and other areas near the property’s entrance:  

  • A small triangle indicates the property has been burglarised before. 
  • Numbers inside circles indicate the property will be vacant that month. Usually the number refers to the month (ie. 7 would mean empty in July).
  • The letter X means the owners are on holiday. 
  • A diamond shape points out that the dwelling is unoccupied. ​
  • The letter W specifies that the property is suitable for a burglary at night. 
  • ​The letter M indicates that the property is empty in the morning. 
  • The letter D tells burglars that the property is empty on Sundays.

The following image posted by Spanish locksmiths AG Cerrajería gives an even more detailed breakdown of some of the imagery used by burglars, including some alarming symbols to indicate “disabled person”, “woman on her own”, “children alone in the afternoon” or “elderly person”. 

symbols burglars spain

Source: agcerrajeria.com

As can be seen, the symbolism is in some cases different to that reported by Spanish authorities.

They recommend that tenants, property owners or neighbours who spot something like this which looks out of the ordinary first take a photo of it, contact the police by calling 091 and then ask if it would be possible to rub or clean it off.

Another trick Spain’s national police has informed the general public of this summer is similar to that of the small piece of plastic, but in this case involves a string of silicone glue going from the frame to the door. Again, if it remains unbroken for a number of days it indicates that the door has not been opened by the property’s owners or tenants.

The number of burglaries during the first six months of 2022 in Spain was 40,797, a 22 percent increase compared to first half of 2021.

Make sure you keep your eyes open for some of the tricks and markings burglars use which we’ve listed above.

Spain is generally a very safe country where violent crime remains uncommon, but non-violent forms of theft are far more prevalent. 

RENTING IN SPAIN

Property in Spain: Why it’s become very hard to find a flat to share

The amount of shared accommodation available in Spain has halved over the past year, making it increasingly difficult for young people and those with fewer financial means to find a room to rent. 

Published: 22 August 2022 12:58 CEST
Property in Spain: Why it's become very hard to find a flat to share

Even though millions of people in Spain either prefer to share a home, or are forced to do so because they can’t afford to rent a place of their own, there are 45 percent fewer shared properties on the market in 2022 than in 2021. 

These are the findings of Spanish property search engine giant Idealista, which reported that in cities such as Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona or San Sebastián, the drop in availability is even more extreme: down by between 70 and 80 percent. 

The lack of property stock whilst demand remains high has resulted in another negative consequence for prospective tenants: a rise in prices for renting a room.

In all but three of Spain’s 50 provincial capitals, the price has increased. 

Whereas in early 2021 it cost on average €269/month to rent a room in Spain and rates were on a general downward trend as a result of the pandemic, prices are now on the up again. 

In coastal cities such as Tarragona, Almería and Málaga, rates for a room are now 20 percent more expensive, a larger price hike than in Barcelona and Madrid, where sharing a home is now 14 percent more expensive than in 2021. 

In the Basque city of San Sebastián you can now expect to pay €460 for a room, in Barcelona €450, in Madrid €420, in Palma €400, in Bilbao €370 and in Málaga €350.

With this in mind, the Spanish expression bueno, bonito y barato (good, pretty and cheap) is becoming increasingly hard to utter when it comes to finding a suitable place to share in Spain. 

“The search has become exhausting,” property seeker Miguel told Spanish TV channel Antena 3. 

“I don’t want to live in a dump, I want a room that at least has a window. I’m not asking for much, I just want something simple,” he added about the fact that what is available within his budget doesn’t meet basic living standards.

Competition is also fierce, another property seeker called Helio told Antena 3: “You see a place that’s suitable and within 30 seconds it’s gone.”

As an extra setback, an increasing number of landlords ask prospective tenants in shared accommodation to provide proof of a nómina (job contract) and other means of solvency, criteria they’re often not in a position to offer as much as they wished they could.

READ ALSO: How to rent a property in Spain if you don’t have a job contract

And still for many people looking for a room to share, renting their own place is simply not an option, as the average €845 that it would cost them a month in Spain in 2022 is well above the €320 that most renters can afford to pay.

According to the latest study by Spain’s Emancipation Observatory corresponding to the second half of 2021, only 15.6 percent of young Spanish people (aged 16 to 29) are fully emancipated from their families.

Of that 15.6 percent that were fully emancipated, more than a third shared accommodation with someone who wasn’t a relative or a partner. 

Getting on the property ladder isn’t an option for the vast majority of them either, with 73 percent of young people in Spain not meeting the basic requirements of the banks to get a mortgage, be it because of a lack of a job contract, low pay or lack of savings. 

It’s worth stressing that according to Idealista’s study, the average age of a person sharing a flat in a central part of one of the country’s main cities isn’t always someone in their twenties; far from it.

In Vitoria, Oviedo and Ávila, the average age of tenants in shared flats is 42, in León and Alicante it’s 39, in Madrid it’s 32 on average, in Barcelona it’s 34 and in Valencia it’s 26.

This reflects how Spain’s shared accommodation shortage doesn’t just affect the country’s youth, but rather Spaniards across the age spectrum whose low salaries and unstable work conditions, coupled with the low supply and strict demands and high rents landlords expect, make it impossible for many to even find a room in a flat.

