What are the different types of medical specialists called in Spanish?

Because of their common Latin root in both English and Spanish, most medical titles can be easily recognised by anglophones learning Spanish. Not all of them, however.

Here we’ll go over some of the medical specialties and how to call them in Spanish.

A couple of pointers before we start. Remember that the syllable that has the accent on the vowel is the one you stress in Spanish.

Also, in Spanish a “g” followed by an a,o or u is pronounced like “gh” sound like ghost or get, but a “g” followed by e or i is pronounced with a “ha” sound like hat or head.

And as most Spanish professions differentiate the person’s gender, the masculine article is “el” and the noun usually ends in “o” and the feminine article is “la” and most often ends in “a”. There are some exceptions such as médico (doctor) where the article changes but the noun always ends in “o”.

Here is a list of the majority of medical specialists and helath professionals and how they are referred to in Spain.

Surgeon: el cirujano, la cirujana. Depending on the type of surgeon it can be cirujano cardiovascular, pediátrico etc or in the case of a neurosurgeon it’s a neurocirujano/a.

Anaethetist (anaesthesia): el anestesiólogo, la anestesióloga

Cardiologist (heart): el cardiólogo, la cardióloga

Dental surgeon: el odontólogo/la odontóloga

Dermatologist (skin): el dermatólogo,la dermatóloga

Endocrinologist (hormones): el endocrinólogo, la endocrinóloga

Gastroenterologist (stomach): el gastroenterólogo, la gastroenterólogo. Most people instead el/la médico digestivo

Gynaecologist (female reproductive system): el ginecólogo, la ginecóloga

Occupational therapist: el terapeuta ocupacional, la terapeuta ocupacional

Ophthalmologist (eyes): el oftalmólogo, la oftalmóloga

Oncologist (cancer): el oncólogo , la oncóloga

Orthopaedist (musculoskeletal): el ortopedista, la ortopedista

Orthopaedic surgeon: el traumatólogo,la traumatóloga

Otolaryngologist (ear, nose, and throat – ENT): el otorrinolaringólogo , la otorrinolaringóloga. Often shortened to el/la otorrino.

Paediatrician (children): el pediatra, la pediatra

Podiatrist or chiropodist (feet): el podólogo, la podóloga

Physiotherapist (injury, illness or disability therapy): el fisioterapeuta, la fisioterapeuta. Often shortened to el/la fisio.

Psychologist (mental health): el (p)sicólogo, la (p)sicóloga

Psychiatrist (mental health): el psiquiatra , la psiquiatra

Pulmonologist (lungs): el neumólogo, la neumóloga

Radiologist (X-rays, MRI, CT): el radiólogo, la radióloga

Rheumatologist (arthritis and other diseases of the joints, muscles, and bones): el reumatólogo , la reumatóloga

Speech therapist: el logopeda, la logopeda

Urologist (urinary system): el urólogo, la uróloga

