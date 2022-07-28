For members
Banking giant Barclays to close all accounts of Brits living in Spain
UK nationals living in Spain have begun to receive letters from their bank telling them that their accounts will be closed, in an apparent post-Brexit change. Have you been affected?
Published: 28 July 2022 10:04 CEST
Since Brexit, the UK banking sector no longer has access to the ‘passporting’ system which allows banks to operate in multiple EU countries without having to apply for a separate banking licence for each country. Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP
Ask the expert: What are the best UK banks for Brits in Spain?
An increasing number of British high street banks are closing the accounts of their customers who are living in Spain - so what are the best options if you still need a UK account?
Published: 28 July 2022 12:13 CEST
