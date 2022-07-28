For members
BANKING
Ask the expert: What are the best UK banks for Brits in Spain?
An increasing number of British high street banks are closing the accounts of their customers who are living in Spain - so what are the best options if you still need a UK account?
Published: 28 July 2022 12:13 CEST
Since Brexit, banks need extra licences to operate in EU countries and many of them are just deciding that it’s not worth it. So what are your alternatives if you're a Brit living in Spain? Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP
