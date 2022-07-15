Read news from:
MIGRANT CRISIS

Spanish Minister called to European Parliament over border deaths

Spain's Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, will be asked to appear in front of MEPs by the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs to explain events in Melilla, but is under no obligation to do so.

Published: 15 July 2022 12:08 CEST
Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska at a Special European Interior Ministers Council in March, 2022. Photo: Aris Oikonomou/AFP

The European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs is set call Spain’s Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, to appear before MEPs next September to explain the recent tragedy in Melilla in which 23 sub-Saharan migrants died trying to scale the border between Morocco and Melilla, one of Spain’s North African territories.  

The Committee is also considering sending MEPs to both Melilla and Morocco to get a better understanding of the facts, and what can be done to improve the border instability and avoid further tragedies. 

Although Marlaska himself is not obliged to appear at the European Parliament, the decision to ask him to appear before MEPs was made this Thursday in Brussels at the request of the ‘United Left’ group of members.

In a statement made following the committee meeting, MEP Miguel Urbán criticised what he believes to be the European Union’s “fortress Europe” migration policy, and pointed to the Spanish government for what had happened in Melilla. 

“It is the Moroccan regime, but they [Spain] are also responsible: the Spanish government that has been making institutional racism a border policy for decades,” Urban said.

The committee will also invite the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR) and the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) to appear. AMDH recently published preliminary findings of a report that blamed Spanish inaction for worsening the situation on the border.

The AMDH suggested that the Spanish authorities “vacillated” in providing “the necessary assistance” to avoid an increase in violence and danger, which in turn led to more deaths.

The committee is set to hold its next meeting on September 5th, but the date is dependent on when, and if, Marlaska and the human rights groups can appear.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has stated since the incident that “the Moroccan Gendarmerie worked in coordination with the state security forces and bodies to repel this violent assault,” and that he considered the events in Melilla an “attack on the territorial integrity” of Spain. 

The Spanish government refused to directly address the AMDH report this week, but defended the actions of Guardia Civil agents.

MIGRANT CRISIS

Returning minors to Morocco from Spain’s African enclaves is ‘illegal’: court

A Spanish court on Thursday ruled that sending unaccompanied Moroccan minors back home after they entered the Ceuta enclave in May last year was illegal and violated their rights.

Published: 1 July 2022 10:21 CEST
More than 10,000 people surged across the frontier into Spain’s tiny North African enclave in mid-May 2021 as the Moroccan border guards looked the other way, among them hundreds of unaccompanied minors.

Although most migrants were immediately sent back in the following days, some 820 children and teenagers remained in Ceuta.

Several months later, the government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez began sending them back to Morocco in groups of 15, but the move sparked a backlash within his left-wing coalition and complaints from various NGOs.

In mid-August, a court suspended the repatriations following a petition by two human rights groups who said the youngsters were being sent back without any access to a lawyer or the chance to argue their case.

“It is legal and possible (to send them back) as long as it is done with a series of guarantees,” lawyer Patricia Fernandez Vicens told AFP at the time.

The authorities in Ceuta, as well as the central government’s representative in the city appealed the ruling, but on Thursday, Andalusia’s top court, which has jurisdiction in the enclave, confirmed the court’s original decision.

In the ruling, a copy of which was seen by AFP, the court found that the authorities had “omitted all the essential steps and procedural safeguards that must be complied with for repatriation.

“The actions of the administration made it impossible to follow up on the repatriations that it implemented,” it said.

“Its own actions, which lacked the minimum procedural guarantees required, resulted in an actual situation of risk to the physical or moral integrity of the unaccompanied minors who were sent back”.

The “massive, sudden and illegal” entry of migrants into Ceuta “in no way allows Spain” to sidestep the law, it concluded.

The ruling can be appealed.

Ceuta and Melilla, Spain’s two North African enclaves, have the European Union’s only land borders with Africa, making them a magnet for people who are desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.

Last week, at least 23 African migrants were killed when around 2,000 people tried to cross the fence into Melilla in what was by far the worst death toll in years of attempts to cross into the Spanish enclaves.

