MIGRATION

Spain defends Guardia Civil after migrant deaths

The Spanish government has defended the actions of Guardia Civil agents after 23 migrants died trying to enter the Spanish North African territory of Melilla last month.

Published: 14 July 2022 14:12 CEST
The border between Melilla and Morocco. Photo: FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Spain’s Ministry of the Interior has refused to directly address the findings of a Moroccan human rights commission investigating the deadly tragedy in the North African Spanish territory of Melilla last month. It has, however, as it has several times before, reinforced its belief that the Spanish Guardia Civil acted within international legal frameworks.

Without commenting on the commission’s findings, the government has reiterated that the Guardia Civil acted “within the criteria of proportionality and full respect for human rights, without any of the [police] agents being able to attribute any type of action contrary to that.”

The National Human Rights Council (CNDH), a commission set up by the Moroccan government, delivered its preliminary findings this week and questioned the role of the Spanish authorities after the attempted border crossing of more than 2,000 sub-Saharans Migrants from Nador, Morocco into Melilla left 23 dead and 217 injured, of which 140 were police and 77 migrants. 

“The council concluded that 23 people had passed away, and that none of them were buried,” Amina Bouayach, chair of the CNDH, said in a press conference. 

A doctor who examined the bodies during the CNDH investigation ruled that the victims most likely died of “mechanical asphyxiation” – when a person is prevented from breathing by force or an object, such as in a crush.

The commission also suggested that the Spanish authorities “vacillated” in providing “the necessary assistance” to avoid an increase in violence and danger, which in turn led to more deaths.

Most of the dead and injured, the commission claims, were fleeing conflict in Sudan and Chad, and all of them had arrived in Morocco through Libya and Algeria.

The commission alleges that the ugly acts of violence seen in both the Spanish and Moroccan media happened, in part, because of the inaction of the Spanish authorities meant that the “front of the [border] doors remained hermetically closed,” and that the most likely outcome of this was to “increase the number of deaths and injuries.”

The commission could not conclude, however, whether the injuries of migrants were the result of falling from the fence, and the crush more generally, or from a disproportionate use of force by Spanish or Morrocan authorities. 

Local authorities, NGO’s and affected migrants themselves have all been interviewed by the commission, and it has concluded that “bullets were not used” at any time and that security forces largely used a combination of tear gas and batons.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described the deadly migrant rush in the enclave as “an attack on the territorial integrity” of Spain which he blamed on “mafias that traffic in human beings,” and Spain has itself began a probe into the disaster, with public prosecutors saying some weeks ago that they had opened an investigation into the deaths.

Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatovic, has urged Spain to undertake an independent investigation into what happened.

MIGRATION

Protesters rally in Spain, Morocco over migrant deaths

Rallies were held in several Spanish cities and in Rabat on Friday.

Published: 2 July 2022 10:37 CEST
Updated: 2 July 2022 13:01 CEST
Protesters rally in Spain, Morocco over migrant deaths

Demonstrators held rallies in several Spanish cities and in Rabat late Friday to protest over the deaths of 23 African migrants who died in a crush trying to enter the Spanish enclave of Melilla in northern Morocco.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Barcelona, Malaga, Vigo and San Sebastian and in Melilla itself to denounce migration policies and the “militarisation of borders”.

In the Moroccan capital, a few dozen representatives of the Collective of Sub-Saharan Communities in Morocco and associations helping migrants demonstrated in front of parliament calling for Rabat to “stop playing the role of EU policeman”.

“We demand an end to the migration policy funded by the European Union, the opening of an independent investigation and the return of the bodies to the families,” activist Mamadou Diallo told AFP.

“The Europeans colonised us and took everything from us to develop. Today, if we go to them, it means that we have the right to leave,” he said.

Moroccan prosecutors have initiated proceedings against 65 migrants, mostly Sudanese, accused of having taken part in the mass attempt to enter Melilla from Morocco a week ago.

At least 23 migrants died when around 2,000, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, tried to break through the fence into the Spanish enclave, according to Moroccan authorities, while NGOs say at least 37 lost their lives.

The death toll was by far the worst recorded in years of attempts by migrants to cross into Spain’s Ceuta and Melilla enclaves, which have the EU’s only land borders with Africa, making them a magnet for those desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.

‘Borders kill’ 

The tragedy has provoked international indignation, including an unusually strong response from the United Nations, and the opening of investigations by Spain and Morocco.

In Madrid, several hundred people took up the slogans of the “Black Lives Matter” movement and chanted “No human being is illegal!” and held up signs that read: “Borders kill.”

“This country makes me ashamed,” said Carmen Reco, 77, attending the protest after this “injustice which resulted in the murder of migrants because they were trying to enter Spain”.

Renzo Rupay, who works in transport, said he was shocked by “the images of the border”. “I too am a migrant, arrived with a child’s travel papers. Not everyone has the possibility of arriving legally in Spain,” the 28-year-old said.

“It’s not normal that so many people die. We’re talking about human lives, people fleeing war and we kill them at the border,” said Eva Ruiz, a 24-year-old student.

According to Rabat, the victims died “in jostling and falling” from the top of the metal gate that separates Morocco from Melilla during an attempt to storm the border “marked by the use of very violent methods on the part of migrants”.

But images quickly emerged that “show bodies strewn on the ground in pools of blood, Moroccan security forces kicking and beating people, and Spanish Guardia Civil launching teargas at men clinging to fences,” according to Human Rights Watch.

The migrant rush in Melilla came after Madrid and Rabat normalised their diplomatic relations following an almost year-long crisis centred on the disputed Western Sahara territory.

For Spain, the main objective of the diplomatic thaw was to ensure Morocco’s cooperation in controlling illegal immigration.

