Spanish prosecutor opens probe into Melilla migrant deaths

Spanish public prosecutors said Tuesday they had opened an investigation into the deaths of at least 23 migrants during a mass attempt to cross from Morocco into Spain’s Melilla enclave.

Published: 29 June 2022 09:29 CEST
A Sudanese migrant with eye injury is pictured in the temporary centre for immigrants and asylum seekers in the Spanish enclave of Melilla, near the Moroccan city of Nador, on June 25, 2022.

The announcement came a few hours before the United Nations denounced what it called “excessive force” by authorities on the border between Morocco and Spain and demanded an investigation into the migrants’ deaths.

The tragedy happened at dawn on Friday when around 2,000 migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, tried to break through the fence from Morocco into the tiny Spanish enclave.

Moroccan authorities said some had fallen while trying to scramble over the fence, giving an initial toll of 18 dead, but later raising it to 23 after another five migrants died of their injuries.

They said 140 Moroccan police were wounded.

Very few details about the incident were available, but Spanish media showed images of many people lying on the ground, some with bloodied hands and torn clothes.

“We want to know what happened so we can explain it to the relatives of those who died,” said Ahmed, an Eritrean migrant who described Friday’s incident as “a massacre”.

He was among around 50 migrants who held a protest on Tuesday in front of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) headquarters in the Moroccan capital Rabat, some raising signs reading “stop killing us”.

“They beat us inhumanely,” said Omar, a migrant who said he was fleeing “war and prison” at home in Sudan.

“We don’t feel safe here, our lives are in danger,” he told AFP.

PASCOMS, an association for sub-Saharan migrants in Morocco, blamed the European Union, its member states and Morocco for what it called a “disaster”.

‘Migrants beaten with batons’

The death toll was by far the worst recorded in years of attempts by migrants to cross into Melilla, one of Spain’s two North African enclaves which have the EU’s only land borders with Africa, making them a magnet for migrants desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.

In a statement, the Spanish prosecutors’ office said the decision was made by Attorney General Dolores Delgado in order “to clarify what happened at the Melilla border”, citing the “seriousness and gravity” of the incident.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters in New York that the “use of excessive force by the authorities” was “unacceptable” an should be investigated.

Members of Spain's Civil Guard (Guardia Civil) stand guard on their side of the border fence separating Spain's North African Melilla enclave from Morocco after an attempted assault of migrants in March 2022.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations’ rights office had called for an independent investigation “as a first step towards establishing the circumstances of the deaths and injuries”, spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said.

While it remained unclear how they had died, Shamdasani said the office had received reports of “migrants beaten with batons, kicked, shoved, and attacked with stones by Moroccan officials as they tried to scale the barbed-wire fence” which is between six and 10 metres high.

Meanwhile Morocco, locked in a worse-than-usual standoff with neighbouring Algeria, blamed its regional rival for “deliberately lax” control of their shared border, according to a statement from its Madrid embassy carried by Spanish media.

Algerian diplomat Amar Belani, charged with the Western Sahara dossier that is at the heart of tensions between Rabat and Algiers, said Morocco was looking for “scapegoats to relieve itself of its responsibilities”.

The African Union has also called for an “immediate investigation”, with AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat expressing “deep shock and concern at the violent and degrading treatment” of migrants at the border.

In Morocco, prosecutors are moving to press charges against 65 migrants, mostly Sudanese, who tried to storm the border, a defence lawyer in Rabat said on Monday.

AU urges probe into deaths of Africans at Spain-Morocco border

The African Union Commission chief has voiced shock at the "violent and degrading" treatment of African migrants trying to cross from Morocco into Spain after 23 people died, and called for an investigation into the incident.

Published: 28 June 2022 08:58 CEST
About 2,000 migrants stormed the heavily fortified border between the Moroccan region of Nador and the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Friday.

At least 23 migrants died and 140 police officers were wounded in the ensuing violence, according to Moroccan authorities. It was the heaviest toll in years from such attempts to cross the frontier at Melilla.

“I express my deep shock and concern at the violent and degrading treatment of African migrants attempting to cross an international border from Morocco into Spain,” AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Twitter late Sunday.

“I call for an immediate investigation into the matter and remind all countries of their obligations under international law to treat all migrants with dignity and to prioritise their safety and human rights, while refraining from the use of excessive force.”

Kenya’s ambassador to the United Nations, Martin Kimani, said a UN Security Council meeting would be held behind closed doors on Monday to discuss the violence African migrants face in Melilla.

Kenya, Gabon and Ghana — the African non-permanent members of the Security Council — called for the meeting, he added.

“Migrants are Migrants: whether from Africa or Europe, they do not deserve to be brutalised in this way,” Kimani wrote on Twitter.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, UN chief Antonio Guterres’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “We very much deplore this tragic incident and the loss of life.”

‘Tragic symbol’

Spain on Monday thanked Morocco for its “collaboration” in the defence of Spanish borders and once again blamed “international mafias that traffic human beings” for the incident.

But calls for a probe have increased, with around 50 migrant rights groups calling the Melilla deaths “the tragic symbol of European policies to externalise the European Union’s borders”.

“The death of these young Africans… alerts us to the deadly nature of the security cooperation on migration between Morocco and Spain,” they added.

Spain’s rights ombudsman said it accepted a complaint from several non-governmental groups on the incident and has requested information from the relevant administrative bodies.

Moroccan justice will prosecute 65 migrants, mostly Sudanese, who took part in the deadly attempt to force their way into the Spanish enclave, a defence lawyer in Rabat said Monday.

The prosecutor’s office in Nador, which borders Melilla, has charged 37 migrants with “illegal entry into Morocco”, “violence against law enforcement officers”, “armed gathering” and “refusal to comply”, their lawyer Khalid Ameza told AFP.

A second group of 28 migrants will be tried for “participation in a criminal gang with a view to organising and facilitating illegal immigration abroad”, Ameza added.

The lawyer said the majority of the defendants were from Darfur, in western Sudan, which is in the grips of a food crisis and has seen recent violence that has left more than 125 people dead and 50,000 displaced.

The others charged are Chadian, Malian and Yemeni.

The migrant rush in Melilla came after Madrid and Rabat normalised their diplomatic relations following an almost year-long crisis centred on the disputed Western Sahara territory.

For Spain, the main objective of the diplomatic thaw was to ensure Morocco’s cooperation in controlling illegal immigration.

Spain’s enclaves in Morocco, Melilla and Ceuta, are the only land borders the European Union shares with Africa.

