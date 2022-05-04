For members
HEALTH
What are Spain’s abortion laws for foreign residents and visitors?
With news that millions of women across the United States could soon lose their right to an abortion, we look at what the abortion laws are in Spain and find out if women overseas can fly to Spain to have the procedure.
Published: 4 May 2022 13:47 CEST
Women with slogans written on their bellies reading "Yes to life, but I choose" and "Priests and judges stay away from my body", during a protest against a proposed reform of the country's abortion law in 2012. Spain has recently banned the harassment of women having abortions. Photo: Dani Pozo/AFP
FOOD & DRINK
Huge debate roars over vague hint that ‘menús del día’ should drop beer and wine
Could Spain's restaurants really be forced to drop alcohol from their menus of the day? No, but the storm in a teacup that's brewed in recent days over the government's alleged call for healthier diets shows just how much food and drink matters to Spaniards.
Published: 28 April 2022 13:07 CEST
