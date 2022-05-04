Read news from:
What are Spain’s abortion laws for foreign residents and visitors?

With news that millions of women across the United States could soon lose their right to an abortion, we look at what the abortion laws are in Spain and find out if women overseas can fly to Spain to have the procedure.

Published: 4 May 2022 13:47 CEST
What are Spain's abortion laws for foreign residents and visitors?
Women with slogans written on their bellies reading "Yes to life, but I choose" and "Priests and judges stay away from my body", during a protest against a proposed reform of the country's abortion law in 2012. Spain has recently banned the harassment of women having abortions. Photo: Dani Pozo/AFP

What happens if you find yourself in a difficult situation and need to terminate your pregnancy because of health or psychological reasons or even personal circumstances? Is it possible to get an abortion in Spain?

Abortion has been legal in Spain since 1985.

The initial version of Organic Law 9/1985 law allowed abortion in three cases: in criminology or rape cases within the first 12 weeks, if the pregnancy posed a threat to the physical or mental wellbeing of the pregnant woman (without a limit) or if the fetus could be born with serious physical or psychological defects within the first 22 weeks of gestation.

Then in 2010, the Law on Sexual and Reproductive Health and the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy was approved, allowing any woman over the age of 18 to terminate a pregnancy of her own free will during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Foreign visitors

Spanish abortion law also allows foreigners to travel to Spain and have the procedure done here. Of course, foreign patients must also abide by the law set out above – ie. voluntary abortions are not possible after 14 weeks of gestation, but they can take place up until 22 weeks if there is a serious risk to the health of the pregnant woman or if the fetus has serious abnormalities or an incurable disease.  

Be aware, however, that if you are under the age of 18, you will need your parents’ consent if you wish to terminate a pregnancy.

Foreigners who do not reside in Spain cannot get abortions through the Spanish public health system and will have to pay for it privately instead. This is because they are not registered with the health system and do not pay social security to be able to access it.

Abortion clinic

Is it possible for foreigners to get an abortion in Spain? The short answer is yes. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP

This means that you will have to go to a private clinic or hospital instead. 

There are many private abortion clinics across Spain that are willing to treat foreign visitors, particularly in the country’s big cities, where you’ll be able to find a doctor who can speak to you in English or maybe even your own native language.

According to the latest stats from the Spanish government, there are a total of 207 authorised private abortion clinics in Spain. 

It’s unlikely that your health insurance from your home country will cover for procedures abroad, but it’s best to check with them first. 

If not, you’ll have to pay yourself. Prices for an abortion at a private clinic in Spain start at €300. 

Foreign residents

If you’re a foreign resident in Spain who is legally registered as living here and paying into the social security system, then technically you will be able to receive an abortion for free through the national health service.

However, in reality, this is not always possible as many doctors across Spain refuse to perform abortions, calling themselves “conscientious objectors”.

FOCUS: How women in Spain face barriers despite abortion being legal

So many doctors deny the procedure across the country, that there are 11 provinces in Spain, where no public hospitals have carried out voluntary abortions since the law allowed it in 2010, according to data from the Health Ministry

Furthermore, eight of these provinces have not reported abortions in the past 30 years. 

This means that if you live in Huesca and Teruel in Aragón; Ávila, Palencia, Segovia, Soria or Zamora in Castilla y León; Cuenca, Guadalajara and Toledo in Castilla-La Mancha); and Cáceres in Extremadura, it could be almost impossible for you to get a termination through the public health system.

Across Spain as a whole only 6.20 percent of all abortions, according to the most recent data from the Ministry of Health, were performed in public hospitals. Another 8.12 percent were performed in specialised centres of the public network, while a huge majority (almost 86 percent) were performed in outpatient centres of private clinics.

If you go straight to a private clinic, it’s unlikely that your social security will cover the procedure, however if you go to your public health doctor or gynaecologist first, they may be able to refer you to a private clinic, meaning that social security may be able to cover it. Be aware though, the waiting times will be a lot longer if you do it the second way. 

READ ALSO: Where in Spain is primary healthcare most overburdened?

Last month, Spain announced that it had criminalised the harassment or intimidation of women going for an abortion under new legislation approved by the Senate.

This means anti-abortion activists who try and convince women not to terminate their pregnancies could face up to a year behind bars.

According to the latest Spanish government data, the number of voluntary abortions decreased in 2020 by 10.97 percent compared to the previous year, registering a total of 88,269. 

FOOD & DRINK

Huge debate roars over vague hint that ‘menús del día’ should drop beer and wine

Could Spain's restaurants really be forced to drop alcohol from their menus of the day? No, but the storm in a teacup that's brewed in recent days over the government's alleged call for healthier diets shows just how much food and drink matters to Spaniards.

Published: 28 April 2022 13:07 CEST
Huge debate roars over vague hint that 'menús del día' should drop beer and wine

Spain’s much-loved menús del día (menus of the day) are sacred to many Spaniards and can be found in pretty much every city, town and village across the country.

They are typically three-course menus served at lunchtime for a fixed price and include a drink, which may be beer or wine, as well as bread.

But in recent days another ‘foodgate’ scandal has been brewing in Spain after it was reported that the country’s Interterritorial Health Council, made up of doctors and other health professionals, had suggested that alcohol be dropped from the menu. 

This supposed proposal has caused such an uproar among restaurant owners, hoteliers and consumers, that Spain’s Ministry of Health finally decided to drop the specific mention of alcohol and instead encourage restaurants to promote the Mediterranean diet.  

“We reiterate that it is false information that bars and restaurants are going to be forced not to offer wine or beers on their menus,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“Restaurant establishments should promote the Mediterranean diet as a model of heart-healthy eating,” was all Spanish health authorities wished to convey.

News published in Spanish daily La Razón stating that the government will collaborate with bars and restaurants to promote the Mediterranean diet without including alcohol consumption was misconstrued by other media outlets as being a booze ban from menús del día.

The huge debate the fake news has sparked proves just how important being able to have a drink with lunch is to Spaniards, and how once again they don’t like the idea of the Spanish government telling them to let go of one of their guilty pleasures.

What reasons could be behind not wanting alcohol to be included in the menú del día?

Well, despite all the studies over the years claiming that ‘a glass a day keeps the doctor away’, beer and wine can’t technically be considered healthy. 

The Ministry of Health’s strategy points out the harmful effects of alcohol on cardiovascular health, which is currently the leading cause of death in Spain ahead of cancer or respiratory diseases.

More than 115,000 lives are claimed each year: one in four people dies from heart problems and related pathologies.  

With regards to beer, Spain currently taxes €0.03 per 33cl, well below the European average of 14 cents, according to the EU Commission database. This makes it very easy for bars and restaurants to include alcohol as part of their daily menus. 

According to the most recent data from the European health interview survey (EHIS), 13 percent of Spaniards drink alcohol every day, the second highest rate in the EU after Portugal. 

READ ALSO: Will Spain soon no longer be the land of cheap alcohol?

How healthy are the menús del día really? 

The menús del día date back to the 1960s during the Franco regime, when they were called Menús Túristicos and were introduced so that tourists would be able to pay a fixed price to enjoy Spanish cuisine.

In the 1970s, they changed their name to menús del día as they became even more popular with the local population. 

READ ALSO – The secrets of El Menú del Día: The surprising story behind Spain's fixed-price lunch menu

You can usually select between several dishes for each course and depending on what you order, menús del día can be great value for money and typically cost around €8 to €15.

While menús del día may be popular and very good value, the most typical ones are not usually the healthiest of meals. Yes, there may be a salad option for the starter, but as well as alcohol and desserts, they usually include many fried choices and lots of red meat often served with potatoes – there are very rarely any other vegetables. Think deep-fried croquetas, solomillo con patatas (steak with chips), callos (tripe) or huevos con chorizo (eggs with spicy Spanish sausage).  

While the fish dishes are an obvious healthier option, it’s a very rare day when there are any vegetarian mains on the menu. 

This is not the first time there has been an uproar over alleged changes to the Spanish diet

This is not the first time that there has been controversy and uproar surrounding the need to change the Spanish diet. 

In 2015, the WHO issued a health warning to say that carcinogens were present in certain types of meat, including Spain’s beloved jamón, which caused an outcry across the country. 

Then more recently in 2021, Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzón called on Spaniards to eat less meat citing both health and environmental reasons.

Garzón’s recommendations caused anger from livestock farmers and agriculture associations calling for the minister to resign over his attacks. 

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition recommends a weekly consumption of between 200 and 500 grammes of meat (carne in Spanish), while Spaniards consume on average more than one kilo. This is between two and five times more than what is considered optimal. 

According to FAO data, Spain is the country that consumes the most meat in the European Union.

