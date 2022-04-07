Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Spain bans harassment of women having abortions

Spain has criminalised the harassment or intimidation of women going for an abortion under new legislation approved on Wednesday by the Senate.

Published: 7 April 2022 13:23 CEST
Spain bans harassment of women having abortions
A member of "40 dias por la vida" (40 days for life), an international anti-abortion organisation that campaigns against abortion through prayer, speaks with a woman outside the Emece private hospital in Barcelona on October 28, 2021. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

The move, which involved changes to the penal code, means anti-abortion activists who try and convince women not to terminate their pregnancies could face up to a year behind bars.

The measure was proposed by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist party and will come into effect after being published in the official state bulletin in coming days.

Anyone trying “to impede (a woman) from exercising her right to voluntarily interrupt pregnancy” through “bothersome, offensive, intimidating or threatening acts” will face jail time of between three and 12 months, or community service, the text says.

In practice, the legislation criminalises protests outside of abortion clinics.

The ban also applies to the harassment or intimidation of healthcare professionals working at abortion clinics.

Staunchly Catholic Spain decriminalised abortion in 1985 in cases of rape, if a foetus is malformed or if a birth poses a serious physical or psychological risk to the mother.

But the scope of the law was broadened in 2010 to allow abortion on demand in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

‘Praying is not a crime’

Even so, Spanish women still face obstacles, with “most” obstetrician-gynaecologists in the public sector refusing to carry out such procedures, the OMC doctors’ association has said.

When going to a private clinic, women are sometimes confronted by anti-abortion activists who try and persuade them not to end their pregnancies.

As the legislation was being debated, anti-abortion activists from the Right to Life platform rallied outside the Senate against the “criminalisation” of their protests.

“Praying is not a crime and we will continue to pray and offer our help to all those women who need it so that they can see that abortion is not the only solution,” said spokeswoman Inmaculada Fernandez in a statement.

“More than 6,000 children were born last year thanks to the help of pro-life groups and none of the mothers regretted giving birth.”

According to a 2018 study by ACAI, which represents abortion clinics, 89 percent of Spanish women said they had felt harassed when attending an abortion clinic, and 66 percent said they felt threatened.

Sánchez’s government is also working on a law to ensure that all public hospitals will offer abortions, and further legislation that will allow 16- and 17-year-olds to end a pregnancy without permission from their parents as they currently can in the UK and France.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FOOD & DRINK

Why bread in Spain doesn’t taste the same anymore

Have you noticed recently that bread in Spain doesn't have quite the same taste as it used to? Here’s why.

Published: 7 April 2022 09:21 CEST
Why bread in Spain doesn’t taste the same anymore

In Spain, bread is seen as an integral part of most meals, whether that’s as a bocadillo (filled baguette) or a tostada (toast) for breakfast, a basket of bread as an accompaniment to the main meal at lunch or bread eaten with cold cuts and cheese as part of tapas dishes in the evening. 

According to the latest figures available from Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Spaniards consume an average of 34.12 kilos of bread per person per year.

With that in mind, it’s clear that many in Spain will be able to tell if their bread starts to taste differently. 

This new taste is down to the fact that Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture has established a maximum amount of salt content for bread, a rule which came into effect on April 1st 2022.

Spaniards have bread with pretty much every meal of the day. (Photo by RAFA RIVAS / AFP)

The Ministry seeks to offer “healthier products and with the maximum guarantees” for consumers.

Bread in Spain is now less salty and therefore a bit blander in taste, but at least it is healthier. 

The new rule establishes that the maximum content of salt allowed in “common bread”, must be 1.31 grammes per 100 grammes of bread, if analysed by chloride determination. Or, 1.66 grammes of salt per 100 grammes of bread, if analysed by total sodium.

The new law defines “common bread” as being “made with flour or whole grain flour”, meaning that it affects both white and wholemeal breads.

The bread quality standard was approved in April 2019 by Royal Decree 308/2019 and came into force on July 1st of 2021, although the specific measure on salt content was postponed until April 1st 2022, so that manufacturers would have time to adapt their production processes and labelling.

READ ALSO: The products that are more expensive than ever in Spain due to the war in Ukraine

bread in Spain

Bread in Spain is now less salty and therefore a bit blander in taste, but at least it is healthier for you. Photo: Marta I. Seco/ Pixabay

Salt and health

This new law regarding the amount of salt allowed in bread will bring Spain more in line with the parameters of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which recommends a salt intake of less than 5 grammes (approximately 2g sodium) per person per day.

However, according to the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan), Spaniards consume an average of up to 9.8 grammes of salt per day. High sodium intake can contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and strokes. 

Spanish Minister of Agriculture Luis Planas said that this change marks a “legal precedent” in terms of regulating food quality requirements in Spain and that this measure “encourages” consumption, with a reduced VAT for those products considered “healthier”, such as wholemeal or low-salt bread.

The changing habits of bread consumption in Spain

In the third quarter of 2021, according to the Agri-Food Sector Confidence Climate Barometer, 65 percent of industries detected an increase in the demand for ‘special bread’, particularly those made with sourdough.  

In addition, 75 percent confirmed an increase in the demand for bread made with cereals other than wheat and 90 percent considered that the low-salt standard “has helped to clarify” the characteristics and composition that different types of bread should have.

74.6 percent of consumers admitted that, with the new norm, there had been an “improvement” in the quality of the bread and, according to the survey, sourdough has seen the greatest increase in demand. 

READ ALSO: Where to buy the best bread in Spain (and now the best in the world)

SHOW COMMENTS