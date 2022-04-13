Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Where in Spain is primary healthcare most overburdened?

Two years into the pandemic and the consequences have had a serious effect on primary health care in Spain. Staff shortages, spending cuts and a greater need for health professionals have all contributed to this, but which regions have it worse?

Published: 13 April 2022 15:04 CEST
Waiting to see the doctor
Where is healthcare the worst in Spain? Photo: Saeed KHAN / AFP

Spain has one of the best public healthcare systems in the world, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. 

Findings from Spanish Federation for the Defence of Public Health (FDASP) published on April 12th 2022 show that Spain’s regional public healthcare systems have “very serious” underfunding problems, “intolerable” delays in appointments and huge inequalities between communities, with some in a “critical” situation.  

The report reveals that the primary health care situation in Madrid is the worst, closely followed by the Balearic Islands and then Catalonia.

According to the FDASP although the Balearics and Catalonia have made “an effort to improve, at the moment they continue to be in a very bad situation”.

Why is the healthcare situation so bad?

The first year of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the number of people applying for individual health cards per family doctor and nurse, and a decrease in the number of pediatricians and administrative professionals.

The national ratio of public health cards per GP is 1,345, three more than in 2019, although they range between 909 in Castilla y León to 1,538 in Madrid.

READ ALSO: How to apply for a public health card in Spain

The FDASP report described the situation in Madrid as “hardly tolerable” and even “scandalous” with 47.5 percent of medical professionals assigned between 1,500 and 2,000 patients and 6.07 percent above that figure.

In the Balearic Islands, the problem is in fact even worse where these figures skyrocket to 74.2 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively. 

Waiting times for appointments

Waiting times for appointments are also particularly worrying. In Spain on average, 41.5 percent were able to receive care after 48 hours and 34.7 percent in seven or more days.  

The waiting time situation in Catalonia and Valencia is particularly bad. In Catalonia, 77.7 percent received care after 48 hours and 57.3 percent after seven or more days, while in Valencia 87.3 percent were seen after 48 hours and 41.5 percent had to wait seven or more days.

Throughout Spain, the majority of the population, 69.6 percent, were unhappy with the delays and 27.7 percent said they had to wait more than an hour to be seen after arriving at the healthcare centre.

READ ALSO: Pandemic forces Spain’s hospitals to cancel 570,000 surgeries

Which regions have the most underfunded health care systems?

According to the FDASP, Madrid is the most underfunded health care system in Spain and the one that spends the least amount per inhabitant. They also intend to allocate even less funding to public healthcare in 2022.

The FADSP said that spending on primary care “remains low” across all regions, since the percentage with respect to total public health spending is still below that of 2010. 

The latest data available for healthcare budgets from 2019 shows that an average of 14.16 percent was spent on public health, a figure which was 0.24 points higher than that of 2018, but still 0.74 points lower than that of 2010. The growth occurred in all the communities except Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid and Asturias.

The regions that spent the least amount on healthcare were the Balearic Islands and Madrid (11.21 percent), Asturias (11.95 percent) and Galicia (11.96 percent). While regions that spent the most were Andalusia (18.01 percent), Extremadura (16.16 percent) and the Valencian Community (15.09 percent). 

There was also a small increase in spending per inhabitant of €4.28, an increase that occurred in almost all the communities except Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Castilla-La Mancha.

A total of 10 regions exceeded the average: Extremadura (€272.48); Basque Country (€267.84); Castilla y León (€262.45); Navarre (€250.71); Cantabria (€230.18); Murcia (€229.32); Andalusia (€227.16); Valencian Community (€223.03); Aragón (€214.66) and La Rioja (€217.97). 

The others differ wildly, particularly Madrid which only spends €150.08 per inhabitant, which is 60.93 less than the previous year. While the Balearic Islands spent €174.05 and Galicia spends €188.16, differences that “inevitably” lead to “great inequalities in primary care benefits”, the report suggested.

Healthcare was already “severely weakened” by the cuts and the health crisis has only “aggravated matters and brought it to a critical situation,” concluded FADSP spokesman, Marciano Sanchez-Bayle.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

Catalans are the least popular among Spaniards: survey

What do people in Spain’s different regions really think of one another and is regional identity really all that important? The results of a recently-published survey reveal all.

Published: 13 April 2022 12:39 CEST
Catalans are the least popular among Spaniards: survey

Anyone who knows Spain relatively well will be aware that it’s a diverse country and that not all Spaniards hum the national anthem with pride

A survey published on April 12th 2022 by Barcelona’s prestigious ESADE private educational institution has analysed the nature and gauged the severity of polarisation in Spain.

One of their standout conclusions is that of all regional groups, Catalans are the least favoured among Spaniards, although there actually isn’t a huge difference between the regions.

The results showed that the Catalans were slightly less popular among Spanish citizens in all regions, apart from in the Basque Country.

However, Spaniards generally approve of one another, whatever region they’re from, ESADE found. 

The results reflect that the high level of tension in politics is not actually a true reflection of what people from different regions think of one another. In fact, the survey’s findings indicate that there does not seem to be a problem of coexistence at all. 

READ ALSO – The good, the bad and the ugly: What are the regional stereotypes across Spain?

ESADE’s survey reveals that the region Spaniards come from doesn’t actually appear to be defining for their personal identity. More than 70 percent of the Spanish population indicated that regional identity was “not at all” or barely “somewhat” important. 

Most frequently, Spaniards indicated that they felt a dual territorial identity – both Spanish and regional.  

The greatest differences were seen in Catalonia where exclusive identification with the region was the highest, but still under half at 21 percent.  

Valencia was the region where the highest number of citizens identified as being exclusively Spanish at 31 percent.

The study found that when one of your parents is from a region different from the one where you live, the probability of identifying with your region decreases significantly.

Unlike the national sample, in Catalonia the assessment of coexistence between the regions is conditioned by political attitudes – those with more regional identities value coexistence more.

The survey also found that unsurprisingly, citizens of Catalonia and the Basque Country are more against centralisation and more in favour of decentralisation than the rest. They are also more averse to moving to other regions in Spain.

All things considered, it seems that despite some regional differences and light animosity, most Spaniards from all corners of the country recognise their regional neighbours as their countrymen and countrywomen.

They also have plenty in common, such as their generally low levels of institutional trust, with no administration (local, regional, central or European) scoring high in any territory. 

SHOW COMMENTS